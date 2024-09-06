Learn to Fly Fish at One of These 5 Wilderness Hotels

When it comes to choosing where to travel during the all-too-fleeting months of summer, chances are high that your mind goes straight to the balmy coast of some expansive body of water. The call of the Atlantic, Pacific, Mediterranean and Caribbean, along with their countless beaches and waterfront hotels, are difficult to resist on account of their being both undeniably appealing and the long-standing default (summer = beach, plain and simple). We would, however, like to suggest another, perhaps more memorable and certainly more unique way to spend your summer vacation time — swap loafing alongside a warm ocean for fly fishing in a cool mountain stream.

For those not yet bitten by the fly fishing bug, we understand picking up fly fishing can seem like a daunting pursuit. There’s gathering all the gear, learning the terminology, practicing the techniques, then — finally and most challenging — finding and getting to the remote rivers and streams that wild fish call home. Luckily, there is one way to fly fish that removes all hurdles and adds a hearty dose of luxury along the way — staying at a wilderness hotel with a well-oiled fly fishing program. In doing so, both expert and novice anglers alike can be ushered by fly fishing professionals through truly top-tier fly fishing experiences, from getting outfitted to guiding you to the premier fishing holes. To make things even easier, we’ve chosen five of the very best fly fishing hotels we think you should consider. As you might expect, hotels with such an offering tend to be located in the American West, but you’ll also find an unparalleled experience in coastal British Columbia, a rare East Coast option and two further afield adventures if you’d rather fish abroad.

The Resort at Paws Up Courtesy

Greenough, Montana

The Resort At Paws Up is the gold standard of luxury American dude ranches. Across its 37,000 acres, you’ll find high-end cabins, lavish glamping tents, endless outdoor activities and 10 private and pristine miles of the famous Blackfoot River (the body of water at the center of A River Runs Through It). For those new to fly fishing, start with Paws Up’s two-hour-long Fly Fishing Demonstration, which will teach you the fundamentals and get you river-ready. From there, get set up with top-quality equipment and guides and put what you’ve learned thus far to the test on a full or half-day fly fishing float trip (so not only will you get to fish, you’ll get a scenic river ride too). And given that the Blackfoot is rated as having 1,200 fish per mile and offers up brown, cutthroat and rainbow trout averaging 12 to 17 inches long, chances are high you’ll catch something good. For those seeking additional fly fishing experiences, excursions to other nearby rivers, like the Clearwater and the Missouri, can also be easily arranged.

Fishing Aside: Paws Up provides plenty of other opportunities to hone new skills, like shooting sporting clays on their world-class course, rappelling and wrangling cattle via horseback.

Nimmo Bay Jeremy Koreski

British Columbia

Hidden deep in British Columbia’s Great Bear Rainforest, where lush green trees meet a labyrinth of tidal bays, Nimmo Bay is so far off the grid that it can only be reached via floatplane and its electricity is generated by harnessing the power of an on-site waterfall. With just nine cabins (six of which sit above the water during high tide), guests here have the full attention of the friendly staff, who also happen to be wizards when it comes to creating the most memorable wilderness experiences on the planet. One such experience is their helicopter-based fly fishing program, which gives fishermen easy access to the surrounding 50,000 square miles of wild terrain and the pristine, glacier-fed waterways that crisscross it. With your own helicopter, pilot and guide for the day, you’ll take off from Nimmo Bay and be able to hit multiple, unique fishing environments, from setting the chopper down in the shallow waters of an estuary to landing on the bank of an untouched alpine river. As for what’s in the water, rainbow and cutthroat trout, as well as Dolly Varden char can be found all summer long, with pink salmon arriving towards the end of July, and coho salmon wrapping out the summer when they arrive in the second half of August. As with everything Nimmo Bay does, conservation is at the forefront, so all fishing is catch-and-release.

Fishing Aside: The same helicopters that can take you fly fishing can also facilitate other wild adventures, like flying you to a mountaintop for champagne and caviar, or flying you and a paddle board to a remote alpine lake. Sea level must-dos include visiting their sauna (it floats on a raft in a nearby bay), partaking in the daily, 7 a.m. guided kayak trip and indulging in their one-of-a-kind culinary programming — like this floating picnic.

Eleven Taylor River Lodge Courtesy

Almont, Colorado

Eleven is a collection of remarkable and luxurious adventure lodges strategically located for premier access to world-class skiing, world-class fly fishing, or both. For summer fly fishing in the Northern Hemisphere, check out Eleven Taylor River Lodge, an intimate, eight-cabin hideaway outside Crested Butte. While you can choose to just dabble in fishing during your stay here, given the sheer breadth of fishing experiences on offer, Eleven Taylor River Lodge is an excellent choice for die-hard fishermen or novices looking to build up their skills over a few days. Here, cutthroat, rainbow and brown trout abound, and to catch them you can hike to and wade into hidden mountain creeks, float down miles of the Gunnison River while casting a line, or simply walk out your cabin door to the banks of the Taylor River (of note: stretches of the Taylor and the Gunnison are Gold Medal designated — the most elite status a river can earn based on the quality and quantity of trout per acre). Finally, to practice casting between the main events, there’s also the property’s trout-stocked pond.

Fishing Aside: Look forward to campfires and s’mores under the stars, archery and hatchet throwing, hiking, a rock climbing wall, relaxing spa treatments and a wellness center with steam room, sauna, hot tub and saltwater pool.

Rather Fish Abroad? We know we suggested choosing a mountain stream over the ocean this summer, but if you simply can’t resist, try bonefishing at Eleven Bahama House. Or for a fishing experience that’ll really give you a story to tell, get way off Iceland’s tourist track with a trip to adventure-meets-wellness haven, Eleven Deplar Farm. If you can pull yourself away from the geothermal indoor/outdoor pool, guided fishing trips to untouched rivers will have you snagging huge Atlantic salmon and Arctic char.

Primland Resort, Auberge Resorts Collection Courtesy

Meadows of Dan, Virginia

While nearly all hotel-based fly fishing programs are found in the American West, Primland Resort offers a welcome opportunity to fly fish in style without leaving the East Coast. Located on 12,000 acres in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, about a five-and-a-half hour drive from D.C., this Orvis-endorsed fly fishing lodge (Orvis is the OG fly fishing outfitter for those not familiar) is ideally suited for beginner and advanced fisherman alike. For the newbies, start with their fly tying class, where you’ll learn the basics of the surprisingly complex art that is making fake little bug-like creations for fish to swallow. Next, pick from a full or half-day excursion that comes with gear, a guide and privileged access to the property’s six-mile stretch of the rugged Dan River. Sections of the river exist for all skill levels, but whatever your experience, all will have access to the brown, brook and rainbow trout that flourish here.

Fishing Aside: Try your hand at archery, take in the stars at the on-site observatory or play a round on their 18-hole golf course (which is often voted the top course in Virginia and noted as one of Golf Magazine’s top 28 resort courses in North America).

Dunton River Camp Courtesy

Rico, Colorado

Located 32 miles outside Telluride in a remote alpine valley, Dunton Hot Springs is a meticulously restored 1800s mining ghost town turned luxury wilderness resort. Accommodations here include a small collection of very well-appointed cabins, with neighboring Dunton River Camp offering eight, five-star glamping tents complete with creature comforts like king beds, soaker tubs and towel warmers. For those here to fish, start with learning to tie basic flies in their complimentary fly tying class, which is held every Sunday morning. From there, guides are on hand to usher all levels of fisherman on full and half-day excursions along the West Fork of the Dolores River, which runs through both properties. Aside from a stunning natural setting, you can expect blissful solitude while stalking cutthroat, brown, rainbow and brook trout from tranquil meadow oxbows (“U” shaped river bends) to lively pocket waters (parts of the river with faster currents where boulders create pools). For something extra, you can even opt to hop on a horse and ride with your guide and gear to more remote sections of the river.

Fishing Aside: Expect to spend plenty of time soaking in Dunton’s very own hot springs — specifically the indoor and outdoor hot spring pools at the Bath House (which, like the rest of this place, feels pulled straight from a dream). Then of course there’s drinking in the town’s saloon, paddle boarding and partaking in a private sound bath.

Bonus Hotel: If you’re looking to fly fish somewhere beautiful, sleep somewhere comfortable and spend a little less than you would at the above mentioned hotels, check out The Broadmoor Fly Fishing Camp. A satellite property of The Broadmoor, a massive resort in Colorado Springs, this intimate, seven-cabin, riverfront retreat is masterfully run and entirely focused on fly fishing. Each day, you’ll partake in both a morning and afternoon guided fly fishing excursion, with evenings spent swapping stories of your day’s catch over communal meals in the Ralph Lauren-esque lodge and during the nighty fly tying class.