Leisure > Travel

Space Perspective Is Preparing For its First Crewed Flight in 2025

The company has a distinctive take on getting to space

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 28, 2024 4:59 pm
Space Perspective Capsule
A rendering of the Space Perspective capsule.
Space Perspective

A growing number of private companies are working on a logistically complex goal: taking paying customers into space. In this field, there’s one entity that stands out for its choice to try a very different business model: Space Perspective, which plans to transport passengers into space in a relatively spacious capsule via balloon. The appeal of a more measured, leisurely trip high above the planet’s surface is understandable — and it sounds like its first official voyage will be underway sometime in 2025.

That’s what the company’s co-founder Taber MacCallum and interim CEO Michael Savage told The Points Guy’s Tarah Chieffi for a recent article. MacCallum shared that a normal Space Perspective trip will involve two hours to ascend and two hours to descend.

How much time will be spent in space itself? MacCallum told Chieffi that the process of a typical flight would involve the capsule “floating on top of the Earth’s atmosphere at 100,000 feet for a couple of hours.” (By comparison, Felix Baumgartner’s record-setting 2012 jump came from a height of 128,100 feet.)

Does that count as space? “It’s essentially a vacuum, and you have all of the thermal, radiation and navigation concerns of an aircraft,” MacCallum said in the interview. (If you’d ever like to go down an internet rabbit hole, attempting to figure out just where space begins is a good way to do it.) For regulatory purposes, though, Space Perspective’s Spaceship Neptune does meet the FAA’s conditions for classification as a spacecraft.

This Samsonite Carry-On Literally Went to Space
This Samsonite Carry-On Literally Went to Space
 Proxis is the brand’s lightest, and most durable, luggage to date

When the first crewed Spaceship Neptune flight takes place, there’s one more aspect of it that’s been announced: Richard Branson will be among the pilots. MacCallum made that announcement in October of this year.

“We’re delighted by Richard’s decision to join Jane and I as co-pilot on the first crewed flight, leveraging his deep experience in ballooning to ensure a successful maiden voyage,” MacCallum said in a statement. As for when next year that flight will take place, well — for the answer to that, we’ll need to stay tuned.

More Like This

SpaceX launch
SpaceX and California Are Clashing Over Rocket Launches
SpaceX Crew Dragon
Can SpaceX Pull Off Its Ambitious Mars Plans?
Jameel Janjua, a test pilot for Virgin Galactic who flew in the company's Galactic 07 mission
How an Elite Pilot Got a Second Chance at Space
Space Perspective Neptune
We’re One Step Closer to Space Tourism in Balloon Form

Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

These are the best colognes of 2024
The 16 Best Colognes of 2024
Three photos featuring a running photographer, a blurry image of a man running and a group of people running at night.
The Year of the Running Photographer
End-of-Year sales
InsideHook’s Guide to the Best End-of-Year Sales
From Picassos to onsens
The 10 Coolest Hotel Features and Amenities of the Year
Huckberry see you out there sale
Huckberry’s See You Out There Sale Is on. Here’s What to Buy.
best luxury gifts for men
The Best Luxury Gifts for Men, Because Money Can Sometimes Buy Happiness

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Space Perspective Capsule

Space Perspective Is Preparing For its First Crewed Flight in 2025

The Tire Man now has his sights set on hotels.

Michelin Is Ranking Hotels Now. Here’s What You Need to Know.

Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Reservations Are Open for Ritz-Carlton's New Reserve in Costa Rica

From Picassos to onsens

The 10 Coolest Hotel Features and Amenities of the Year

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

A cyclist in a bike lane, tinted in sepia, with orange jotted lines around the border.

How Strava Became the Secret Weapon of City Planners

A Jameson ad seen on the sidelines of a Major League Soccer game. Jameson is now the official whiskey of the MLS.

Jameson Is Now Major League Soccer’s Official Whiskey

Whisky bottles at auction

2024 Has Been a Turbulent Year for Vintage Whisky Auctions

These are the best ceramic watches

The Best Ceramic Watches