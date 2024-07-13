Leisure > Autos > Electric

Report: Tesla’s Self-Driving Prioritizes Elon Musk’s Favorite Routes

Good news for VIPs using self-driving, frustrating news for everyone else

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 13, 2024 4:33 pm
Elon Musk talking
Elon Musk in June 2024.
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Who, exactly, is teaching self-driving cars to drive? Clearly algorithms don’t have parent-algorithms who’ll take them to an empty parking lot on the weekends and walk them through the basics of stopping, starting and turning. There’s been a lot written about the work that goes into both programming software for autonomous vehicles and making sure that there’s an ethical underpinning in place for how they conduct themselves on the road.

A new investigative report suggests that for one automaker, the answer is a little simpler: certain drivers’ experiences are given a higher priority than others — including those of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Writing at Business Insider, Grace Kay reports that “images and video clips from Musk’s Teslas received meticulous scrutiny,” according to interviews with multiple Tesla employees past and present.

Musk wasn’t the only driver to get this treatment, Kay reports. Other “high-profile drivers,” as Kay describes them, also had their on-the-road experiences more heavily scrutinized by the software. What that translates to is a system that could prioritize the quirks and idiosyncracies of the roads frequented by Musk and these other drivers and give less emphasis to the experience of Tesla drivers who weren’t deemed prominent enough.

Tesla’s New Model 3 Is Exactly What EV Buyers Want
Tesla’s New Model 3 Is Exactly What EV Buyers Want
 It’s affordable with class-leading range, so who cares if it’s a rear-wheel drive sedan?

A former Tesla employer told Business Insider that “[i]t seemed like we were purposely making [Musk’s] car better to make Autopilot look different than it was.” For a company that has famously used word of mouth marketing to popularize its vehicles, this feels both like an understandable twist and one that could backfire heavily in the long term. And while there’s nothing odd about a CEO or other corporate leader driving a prototype vehicle, the idea that some Tesla drivers are (apologies to George Orwell) more equal than others is a worrying turn of events.

More Like This

Tesla Model Y
Tesla Announces a New Series of Price Cuts
Tesla Model S interior
Tesla Is Changing Gears on its No-Advertising Strategy
Cruise robotaxi
It’s Been a Dumpster Fire Week for Self-Driving Cars
Mercedes near Golden Gate Bridge
Mercedes Just Reached a Self-Driving Milestone in California

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

The quail logo on the glass lid of a Smithey cast iron skillet
Why I Recommend Smithey Skillets More Than Any Other Cast Iron
two hands reaching for slices of detroit-style pepperoni pizza
The Best Places to Eat Pizza in Alexandria
Blancpain’s Phases de Lune (left), Breguet’s “Quai de l’Horloge” (center) and Hublot’s Classic Fusion Essential Grey (right)
The Best Watches of the Past Month
Beer taste
Can, Bottle or Draft: Which Beer Tastes Better?
Bardstown Bourbon Company rickhouse
The Kentucky Bourbon Trail Just Expanded to 46 Distilleries
A sampling of the best women's gifts to give this month
The 21 Best Gifts to Give Her for No Reason Whatsoever This Month

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Leisure, Right This Way

Spirits on a fence

Pernod Ricard Is Fortifying Its American Whiskey Operations

Elon Musk talking

Report: Tesla's Self-Driving Prioritizes Elon Musk's Favorite Routes

Bartender making drinks

Delaware and Maryland Are Feuding Over a Cocktail's History

A bottle of Malort

Bartenders Are Doing Increasingly Bizarre Things With Malört

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours