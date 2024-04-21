Leisure > Autos > Electric

Tesla Announces a New Series of Price Cuts

The prices of the Model X, Y and S have dropped

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 21, 2024 1:44 pm
Tesla Model Y
Tesla lowered the price on its Model Y, among others.
Tesla

Earlier this month, Tesla announced price cuts for its Model Y. Coupled with the U.S. government’s electric vehicle tax rebate, the aforementioned price drop took the Model Y into enticingly affordable territory. Now, the automaker has announced more price cuts — ones which are less deep than the previous Model Y cuts, but also affect a broader range of models.

These new price cuts affect the Model Y, Model X and Model S, and represent a $2,000 price cut for each. It comes in the wake of a troubling week for the automaker, which saw Tesla miss revenue targets and announce that roughly 10% of its workforce would lose their jobs.

Reuters reported the latest series of price cuts, along with one other change in the works for Tesla: the company’s referral program is coming to an end. “Our current referral program benefits will end after April 30 in all markets,” the automaker posted on social media.

In a response to a post about Tesla’s prices, CEO Elon Musk discussed the company’s pricing strategy. “Other cars change prices constantly and often by wide margins via dealer markups and manufacturer/dealer incentives. Only a fool thinks the ‘MSRP’ is the real price,” Musk wrote. “Tesla prices must change frequently in order to match production with demand.”

Rumored Cybertruck Delays and Executive Exits Have Tesla’s Week Off to a Terrible Start
Rumored Cybertruck Delays and Executive Exits Have Tesla’s Week Off to a Terrible Start
 And yes, it’s only Monday

It wasn’t the only post he’s made recently about a Tesla change. When someone asked about getting the X app integrated with Tesla’s systems, Musk replied, “Coming soon.” So if you’ve ever wanted to keep up with Musk’s verbal fusillades against the Brazilian governmnent while parked in your Tesla, that may be on the way.

More Like This

Tesla Model Y
Tesla Just Made Its Model Y More Affordable
Tesla Model S interior
Tesla Is Changing Gears on its No-Advertising Strategy
Tesla logo
Elon Musk Wants More Control of Tesla. Tesla Investors Aren’t Convinced.
Elon Musk at the opening of Tesla’s Gigafactory outside Berlin in March 2022.
The Recall Tesla Doesn’t Want to Make

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning the 2024 Masters.
Ratings Show Scottie Scheffler’s Golf Stardom Is Far From Confirmed
The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT SUV on display at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California on November 17, 2021.
Did Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Gamble Pay Off?
Ex-Michigan Wolverines Jim Harbaugh and J.J. McCarthy.
Jim Harbaugh Is Still Using J.J. McCarthy to Help Him Win
An illustration of two phones with hands extending from them. Can friendship apps really lead to true friends? Our writer tested two of them to find out.
Do Friendship Apps Work? One Man Swiped to Find Out.
A bottle and a glass of Laws bourbon, from Colorado
There’s Some Great Bourbon Being Made Outside of Kentucky
A collage of images of Patagonia clothing, synthetic microfibers, microplastics, laundry and bodies of water. Our story looks at Patagonia's microplastics problem.
Patagonia’s Major Microplastic Problem

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Leisure, Right This Way

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Announces a New Series of Price Cuts

Tea Plantation near Nurawa Eliya, Sri Lanka

How to Explore Sri Lanka as the Island Nation Strives for a Brighter Future

Edinburgh City

The Secret to an Unforgettable Edinburgh Getaway

A renowned stay with a bottle collection to match

Check Into This Superlative Stay for Whiskey Lovers

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.

Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other

A whiskey thief pouring bourbon from a barrel into a Glencairn at Bardstown Bourbon Company

For Whiskey Geeks, “Sourced” Is No Longer a Dirty Word 

Regardless of what kind of traveler you are, California has a park for you.

Which California National Park Is for You?

people dancing in a nightclub, orange dim lighting

The Best Bars in Dallas’s Bishop Arts District