Leisure > Autos

It’s Been a Dumpster Fire Week for Self-Driving Cars

Challenging times ahead for both Waymo and Cruise

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 16, 2024 1:23 pm
Cruise robotaxi
A Cruise self-driving car in 2019
Andrej Sokolow/picture alliance via Getty Images

For years, numerous automotive industry executives have pointed to self-driving vehicles as the future of cars and trucks. The pathway to that highly-touted future once looked clear, but it’s become far more obscured as of late. Consider Tesla’s massive recall for its Full Self Driving feature, or reports that Apple is scaling back its own self-driving ambitions. And then there’s this week, which had enough bad news to make even the staunchest self-driving advocates ponder a U-turn.

To start, there’s the matter of the burning Waymo. As The Verge’s Wes Davis reported, a San Francisco crowd vandalized an empty self-driving car from the company in question before setting the whole thing on fire. Davis pointed to “simmering tension” within the city and, specifically, its residents, many of whom would prefer human drivers on the city’s streets (and who have some very tangible reasons to be upset with the company).

It Turns Out Traffic Cones Can Stop Some Self-Driving Cars
It Turns Out Traffic Cones Can Stop Some Self-Driving Cars
 Protesters have discovered a simple way to make their point

Waymo isn’t the only automotive vehicle company having a bad week. Last year, in the wake of a thoroughly unsettling pedestrian-dragging incident, Cruise’s founders resigned. Now, as Reuters reports (via Autoblog), the person in charge of hardware at the company has also made his exit. Carl Jenkins alluded to his departure in a LinkedIn post, and Reuters later confirmed he left the company.

“While we’re in a transitional period right now, all of us here at Cruise are getting to define what comes next — that’s an incredibly exciting place to be,” said the company’s co-president, Mo Elshenawy, in an internal communication. In the same communication, Elshenawy also spoke of the importance of “improving our detection systems, compute and sensor suites for current and future programs.” It’s an understandable goal in the short term. But it also makes you wonder if self-driving cars will have too steep an incline to overcome at this point.

More Like This

Apple logo
Apple Self-Driving Industrial Espionage Case Ends in Sentencing
Cruise cars
Both of Cruise’s Founders Resigned This Week
Mercedes near Golden Gate Bridge
Mercedes Just Reached a Self-Driving Milestone in California
Cruise robotaxis
Robotaxi Company Cruise Is Pausing All “Driverless Operations”

Leisure > Autos
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady chat before a preseason game in 2017
Belichick and Brady’s “Father-Son” Relationship Broke Really Bad Says New Documentary
Beer flight
Why Breweries Are Saying No to Beer Flights
A fence in a field. Fence jumping can bring fitness benefits, even as an adult.
Fitness Test: Can You Still Perform This Childhood Staple?
Left to right: Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium Auto, Rolex Yacht-Master 42 RLX Titanium, Omega Seamaster Diver 300M
10 Excellent Titanium Watches
On Cloudtilt
Go Figure: On Just Dropped a Walking Shoe
Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks of the San Francisco 49ers walks onto the field during team entrances before Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs on February 11, 2024. He was fired after the loss.
49ers Fire Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks After One Conference-Winning Season

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

TSA Precheck signage

Report: Scammers Are Targeting TSA PreCheck Applicants

Cruise robotaxi

It’s Been a Dumpster Fire Week for Self-Driving Cars

Items on sale for Presidents Day

Every Single Presidents Day Sale Worth Shopping This Weekend

NBA insider Shams Charania appears on FanDuel TV.

The Items That Help NBA Insider Shams Charania Stay a Step Ahead

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.