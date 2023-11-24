Cruise cars
Cruise's CEO has left the company.
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images
Leisure > Autos > Electric

Both of Cruise’s Founders Resigned This Week

What's next for the driverless car company?

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 24, 2023 6:27 pm
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to)...Read More

Last month was a challenging one for the GM-owned driverless car company Cruise, which opted to temporarily pause its operations without a human in the driver’s seat. In the weeks since then, the company’s woes have mounted, with its broader operations placed on hold, a recall affecting hundreds of vehicles and an increasing awareness of the burden robotaxi companies place on municipal services.

This may help explain why, in the last week, Cruise’s two founders have both stepped down from the company. The first, the Los Angeles Times reports, was Kyle Vogt, who also served as the company’s CEO. Vogt resigned from the company on Sunday; on Monday, his co-founder and Cruise’s Chief Product Officer, Daniel Kan, also left the company.

As the Times reported, Cruise’s new president and Chief Technology Officer is Mo Elshenawy, who had previously been the company’s Executive Vice President for Engineering.

What’s next for the company? According to a recent report from Reuters, their next step is to begin driverless operations again in one city. As for which city, it’s not entirely clear — but Reuters suggests that it will not be San Francisco.

Robotaxi Company Cruise Is Pausing All “Driverless Operations”
Robotaxi Company Cruise Is Pausing All “Driverless Operations”
 Their announcement cites the importance of “public trust”

Reuters also reports that Cruise will initially focus on the Cruise AV, a modified version of the Chevrolet Bolt, before eventually resuming work on the Origin at a later date. The Origin, which debuted in 2020, is especially distinctive due to its lack of pedals or a steering wheel. Writing at The Verge, Andrew J. Hawkins used the phrase “like something out of Star Wars” to describe one aspect of its design.

As for when (or if) we might see that on the streets of a city near you, keep your eye on how Cruise handles this phase of its return — and how it reckons with the series of issues that came to light in recent months.

More Like This

A TikTok and YouTube creator sleeps in the back of a Tesla vehicle while it's driving on Autopilot
When a Meme Goes Deadly: Tesla and the Driverless Viral Videos
Waymo car in motion
It Turns Out Traffic Cones Can Stop Some Self-Driving Cars
Self-driving car
Report: Automakers Have Spent $75 Billion to Date on Self-Driving Cars
The red Tesla "T" logo on a white building in California. Elon Musk's EV company is under investigation for crashes involving Autopilot and other driver assist features, announced in August 2021.
Federal Government Begins Investigation of Tesla Autopilot System

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure

Recommended

Suggested for you

Place setting
Mouse Brains Could Help Us Better Understand Human Appetites
Avett Brothers on stage
Is an Avett Brothers Musical in Broadway's Future?
Typewriter keys
A Stunning Collection of Vintage Typewriters Is Heading to Auction
Electric vehicle sign
Electric Vehicles Are Less Likely to Catch Fire Than Gas-Powered Ones
a photo of the Bombas slipper on a tan background
Buy Better Basics at the Bombas Black Friday Sale
A Moccamaster coffee maker, Staub Dutch oven and Le Creuset enamel skillet, all of which are on sale during the Sur La Table Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale
Sur La Table’s Black Friday Sale Has All Your Favorite Kitchen Brands

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Cruise cars

Both of Cruise's Founders Resigned This Week

Electric vehicle sign

Electric Vehicles Are Less Likely to Catch Fire Than Gas-Powered Ones

a photo of the Bombas slipper on a tan background

Buy Better Basics at the Bombas Black Friday Sale

A Moccamaster coffee maker, Staub Dutch oven and Le Creuset enamel skillet, all of which are on sale during the Sur La Table Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale

Sur La Table’s Black Friday Sale Has All Your Favorite Kitchen Brands

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Black Friday Deals 2023

InsideHook’s Guide to Black Friday 2023

The InsideHook 2023 Holiday Gift Guides

The InsideHook 2023 Holiday Gift Guides

2023 Goose Island Bourbon County Stout

We Tasted and Ranked Every 2023 Goose Island Bourbon County Stout

three bottles of wine on a tan background with thanksgiving illustrations

The Best Wines to Pair With a Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich