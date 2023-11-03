EV charging space
Some EV makers are having a challenging time right now — but not all of them.
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Leisure > Autos > Electric

The Automaker Bucking the Trend on Slowing Electric Vehicle Sales

Is the auto industry seeing a shift in trends?

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 3, 2023 2:47 pm
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to)...Read More

Earlier this year, a quick glance at the way sales of electric vehicles had increased quarter by quarter suggested good things for this share of the auto industry. A report on EV sales at Electrek noted that sales of electric vehicles had been increasing for 13 consecutive quarters — something that sounds like grounds for optimism.

Maybe it’s not that simple. Since that data came to light, several other reports on the auto industry suggested that endless growth of the EV sector wasn’t quite as inevitable as it seemed. Late last month, an article at Insider polled car dealers and found that many buyers were no longer seeking EVs exclusively; instead, potential buyers were evaluating all of their potential options, from electric versions to gas-powered ones.

“I think EV sales are even slower than [manufacturers] actually understand them to be,” one Washington, DC-based car dealer told Insider.

Another cautionary tale came from Norway, where Vox’s David Zipper wrote that the “government has begun to unwind some of its electrification subsidies in order to mitigate the downsides of no-holds-barred EV promotion.”

Are rumors of the inevitability of EVs greatly exaggerated? That depends on who you ask. But at least one automaker seems to be avoiding the pitfalls the rest of the industry is experiencing. As Reuters reports (via Autoblog), Volvo’s sales of electric vehicles rose dramatically in October, while sales of Volvo’s hybrids dropped during the same period.

I Idled in an Electric Car for 12 Hours in the Freezing Cold to See What Would Happen
I Idled in an Electric Car for 12 Hours in the Freezing Cold to See What Would Happen

The I-95 shutdown ignited a debate about EVs in winter, so I did an extraordinarily mundane test

As Reuters reports, Volvo’s sales of electric vehicles in October 2023 rose 10% from the same period a year earlier, with fully electric vehicles representing 18% of the automaker’s total sales in October. Overall, Volvo’s sales were up in both the U.S. and Europe for the month of October.

It’s worth noting that Volvo announced an agreement with Tesla to use their Supercharger stations earlier this year, which may have helped get some prospective Volvo EV buyers over the finish line when considering a purchase.

More Like This

EV taxis charging
This Former Tesla Executive Has a Plan for Recycling EV Batteries
The Ford F-150 Lightning, the top trim model of the electric pickup truck, on an intergalactic background. Here's our review of the truck.
Review: The Ford F-150 Lightning (Mostly) Fulfills the Promise of a New Era in American Trucking
A Wallbox Pulsar Plus EV charger in front, with an electric car charging in the background
Everything You’ve Wanted to Know About Installing an EV Charger in Your Home
A hand holding an EV charger into the charging port of an electric car
Stanford Researchers Look to Prevent EV Fires With New Electrolyte

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric

Recommended

Suggested for you

Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Autos, Right This Way

EV charging space

The Automaker Bucking the Trend on Slowing Electric Vehicle Sales

The 2024 Acura Integra Type S. We recently tested and reviewed the high-performance hatchback.

Practical and Exhilarating? Not a Pipe Dream in the Acura Integra Type S.

Testing the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Pickup Truck

Review: An Off-Road Test of Ford's 700-Horsepower F-150

2023 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack Swinger sitting on a rural road. Here's our full review of the special-edition muscle car.

Review: The Dodge Challenger Gets a Proper Greatest Hits Package

Explore More Autos

Keep Reading

lineup of three bottles of rye whiskey on a blue textured background

11 Best Ryes for an Old Fashioned

Dubrovnik, Croatia

How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in Dubrovnik

Sofia Coppola movies

The 25 Best Songs From Sofia Coppola Soundtracks

Chef Harold Villarosa, who started working at McDonald's and worked up to Michelin-starred restaurants

One Chef's Journey From McDonald's to Michelin Kitchens