Leisure > Autos > Electric

No Pedals, No Problem: DOT Streamlines Autonomous Vehicle Approval Process

Will this bring us a step closer to robotaxis everywhere?

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 13, 2025 5:21 pm EDT
Tesla Cybercab
A Tesla Cybercab, also known as the Robotaxi, on display during the 9th edition of the VivaTech technology startup and innovation fair.
Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images

When we talk about autonomous vehicles, that can mean a lot of things — including an existing car, truck or SUV that can be driven by a human or by software. There’s a separate class of autonomous vehicles that cut human operators out entirely, though, with Tesla’s Cybercab — a vehicle that lacks pedals or a steering wheel — being the best-known example. And for Tesla and similarly-minded automakers, it’s about to get significantly easier to get Department of Transportation approval for their upcoming vehicles.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced efforts to streamline the process for approving autonomous vehicles that lack “traditional steering wheels, driver-operated brakes or rearview mirrors.” There will be an annual cap on the limitations; manufacturers will be able to sell up to 2,500 autonomous vehicles annually that do not comply with this aspect of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

In announcing these changes, the government also implied that more policy alterations were on the way. “The agency continues working to modernize the FMVSS for automated vehicles, and in the meantime Part 555 exemptions will play an integral role in enabling the ongoing advancement of our domestic AV industry,” said the chief counsel of the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, Peter Simshauser, in a statement.

The Verge’s Andrew J. Hawkins noted that Part 555 exemptions already exist, but that the Department of Transportation hasn’t always been particularly fast in approving vehicles under these guidelines. These changes, Hawkins reports, follow an earlier effort by the Biden administration to make the process faster as well; as of now, only one company has received authorization for autonomous vehicles.

Waymo’s Robotaxis Are Safer Than You Might Think
Waymo’s Robotaxis Are Safer Than You Might Think
 A recent analysis of accident data has some surprising results

The Department of Transportation’s efforts here are indicative of a larger rise in the profile of autonomous vehicles in the U.S. Earlier this month, Henry Grabar wrote in Slate about the changes underway — and the possible conundrums that could arise as a result. “Perhaps robotaxis can squeeze in a bit better and raise our tolerance for traffic, but their utility will be limited by urban geometry,” Grabar wrote. It’s an issue we’re one step closer to having to navigate.

More Like This

Pony.ai vehicles
What’s Next for Robotaxi Company Pony.ai? An IPO.
Uber-Volkswagen autonomous vans
Uber Announces Ambitious Robotaxi Partnership With Volkswagen
Waymo begins driverless taxis for the public
You Can Start Hailing Driver-less Robotaxis in Phoenix
Cruise robotaxis
Robotaxi Company Cruise Is Pausing All “Driverless Operations”

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A tired man pushes his bike up a hill.
The Late-30s Aging Surge: Why It Happens and What to Do
Can we all agree this is not a hack?
If You Do This When You Fly, You’re an A-Hole
Man sleeping on sofa in his living room. We asked sleep experts about people who have sleep anxiety in a bed, but can sleep fine on a couch.
Why Can I Fall Asleep on the Couch and Not in My Bed?
Boulevard Brewing Co.
12 United States Breweries Worth Traveling For
MJ Lenderman, Cameron Winter, Waxahatchee, all musicians who have been dubbed "dad rock"
It’s Time to Retire the Term “Dad Rock”
Man in bed pouring coffee and milk simultaneously with both hands
The Cognitive Benefits of Using Your Non-Dominant Hand

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Tesla Cybercab

No Pedals, No Problem: DOT Streamlines Autonomous Vehicle Approval Process

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.

From Linen Shorts to Cushy Trainers: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Here's how to make your coldbrew

From Our EIC: Cold-Brew Season Is Here. This Is How I Make Mine.

Planning a trip to Antarctica? Read this first.

Traveling to Antarctica With a Clean Conscience

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week