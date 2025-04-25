While some of the big players in the world of self-driving vehicles are technology companies, established ride-share firms are also making their mark in the market. Last month, Lyft announced the expansion of its autonomous vehicle options to Atlanta, and they aren’t the only company to do so. This week, Uber announced a wide-ranging partnership with Volkswagen to bring self-driving iterations of the ID. Buzz to the nation’s roads.

Uber and Volkswagen described this initiative as “a strategic partnership to deploy a fleet of thousands of all-electric, fully autonomous ID. Buzz AD vehicles” throughout the country, with the two companies targeting a formal launch in Los Angeles in 2026. At least in the initial phases of this partnership, the VWs will be fully autonomous but will have human drivers on board in case of an emergency. Uber and Volkswagen announced plans to remain compliant with, in the announcement’s words, “any necessary regulatory approvals.”

The timing of the announcement should also give a boost to Uber’s profile. Earlier this week, The Verge’s Andrew J. Hawkins reported that Tesla CEO Elon Musk walked back some of his grandiose promises of what Tesla’s robotaxi program might look like. On a recent earnings call, Musk admitted there would probably be some limitations on where and when autonomous Teslas operated.

As for Volkswagen, one statement in the announcement suggests that they see this as equal parts business opportunity and marketing push. “Through our work with Uber, we’ll introduce the ID. Buzz, the reimagined version of the iconic Microbus in all-electric form, to a growing number of riders in the years to come,” said Volkswagen Group of America’s President and CEO Kjell Gruner.

If all goes according to Volkswagen and Uber’s plans, we’ll see a lot more ID. Buzz vans on the road on the nation’s cities. This initiative may also heighten some of the technological disputes over the best technology to use for safe autonomous driving, including the ongoing camera versus LIDAR debate.