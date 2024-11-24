Volkswagen Confirms It’s Moving Ahead With an Entry-Level EV

Volkswagen’s ID series of electric vehicles has included a number of eye-catching concept cars as well as production models — with the promise of more of the latter on the road ahead. Among the latter category is the ID.2, a production version of the ID.2all concept that debuted last year. For longtime Volkswagen observers, the ID.2all resembled nothing so much as an electric version of the automaker’s Golf — which, given the demand for entry-level EVs, seemed like an encouraging development.



The world is currently at an inflection point when it comes to EVs — and there are larger questions on the horizon about just how electric the future of vehicles will be. (Including, as the New York Times reported, the curious spectacle of automotive industry elects asking president-elect Trump to keep regulations in place that could drive EV growth.) And with Volkswagen adjusting its own strategy, it’s worth asking what this could mean for the ID.2.



As Autocar‘s Mark Tisshaw reports, the automaker does have big changes in the works for its EVs — but that shift doesn’t mean the end of the ID.2. At the LA Auto Show, the automaker’s head of Technical Development, Kai Grünitz, offered a preview of Volkswagen’s electric plans. This includes using the ID.2all as a kind of template for electric Volkswagens going forward — and both SUV and GTI versions of the ID.2.



“[C]ustomers will see there has been a change, and a much bigger change than expected,” Grünitz said at the event.

When might car buyers see the ID.2 available for sale? According to a report from Electrek, Grünitz suggested that the car would be available late in 2025 or early in 2026. The SUV version of the ID.2 is set to make its debut at next year’s Munich Auto Show, Eletrek reports.



When the ID.2all was announced last year, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Head of Design Andres Mindt indicated that it would have an impact on the rest of the automaker’s lineup. “The ID. 2all gives a preview of the new design language of Volkswagen, which is based on the three pillars stability, likeability and excitement,” he said. In the months to come, we should have a better sense of just what that means.