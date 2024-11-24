Leisure > Autos > Electric

Volkswagen Confirms It’s Moving Ahead With an Entry-Level EV

The automaker is also working on SUV and GTI versions

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 24, 2024 6:32 pm
Volkswagen ID.2all
The Volkswagen ID.2all concept car.
Volkswagen

Volkswagen’s ID series of electric vehicles has included a number of eye-catching concept cars as well as production models — with the promise of more of the latter on the road ahead. Among the latter category is the ID.2, a production version of the ID.2all concept that debuted last year. For longtime Volkswagen observers, the ID.2all resembled nothing so much as an electric version of the automaker’s Golf — which, given the demand for entry-level EVs, seemed like an encouraging development.

The world is currently at an inflection point when it comes to EVs — and there are larger questions on the horizon about just how electric the future of vehicles will be. (Including, as the New York Times reported, the curious spectacle of automotive industry elects asking president-elect Trump to keep regulations in place that could drive EV growth.) And with Volkswagen adjusting its own strategy, it’s worth asking what this could mean for the ID.2.

As Autocar‘s Mark Tisshaw reports, the automaker does have big changes in the works for its EVs — but that shift doesn’t mean the end of the ID.2. At the LA Auto Show, the automaker’s head of Technical Development, Kai Grünitz, offered a preview of Volkswagen’s electric plans. This includes using the ID.2all as a kind of template for electric Volkswagens going forward — and both SUV and GTI versions of the ID.2.

“[C]ustomers will see there has been a change, and a much bigger change than expected,” Grünitz said at the event.

Volkswagen Adds a Big Caveat to Its Ambitious EV Goals
Volkswagen Adds a Big Caveat to Its Ambitious EV Goals
 VW is keeping an eye on the overall EV market

When might car buyers see the ID.2 available for sale? According to a report from Electrek, Grünitz suggested that the car would be available late in 2025 or early in 2026. The SUV version of the ID.2 is set to make its debut at next year’s Munich Auto Show, Eletrek reports.

When the ID.2all was announced last year, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Head of Design Andres Mindt indicated that it would have an impact on the rest of the automaker’s lineup. “The ID. 2all gives a preview of the new design language of Volkswagen, which is based on the three pillars stability, likeability and excitement,” he said. In the months to come, we should have a better sense of just what that means.

More Like This

VW's Roobadge
Volkswagen Is Trying to Reduce Kangaroo Collisions in Australia
Cupra Formentor
Volkswagen’s EV Push Includes a Few Unexpected Brand Names
Three-row VW ID.Buzz
Volkswagen Announces the North American Edition of the ID.Buzz
Cariad logo on car
Report: Volkswagen Taps Bentley Executive For Automotive Software Division

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Claire Foy as Anne Boleyn and Damian Lewis as King Henry VIII in season one of "Wolf Hall"
The Historical Masterpiece Actually Worth Waiting a Decade For
The Chevrolet Blazer EV, a competent, reasonably affordable and attractive electric SUV. So why did Chevy have to complicate it?
Drivers Are Just Trying to Get Used to EVs. Why Complicate It?
Black Friday Early Deals with an illustration of a shopping cart.
The Best Early Black Friday Deals Are Already Here
Bill Maher and Neil deGrasse Tyson
Bill Maher Closed Out the 2024 "Real Time" Season With Science
It it really a surprise that the Amazon Black Friday deals are already here?
The Amazon Black Friday Deals Are Already Live
A sampling of the best gifts for women under $100.
The Best Women’s Gifts Under $100

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Sierra Nevada Celly Drippins

Sierra Nevada Made This Year's Celly Drippins Release a Little More Formal

Volkswagen ID.2all

Volkswagen Confirms It's Moving Ahead With an Entry-Level EV

Grand Hyatt at Dawn

Park City's Grand Hyatt Deer Valley Just Opened

Travel gifts

The 30 Best Travel Gifts for the Jet-Setters on Your List This Year

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.

Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche

NFL game in London

The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence

Laboratory microscope

A Virologist Took a Dramatic Step to Treat Her Cancer

Nick Bosa

NFL Fined the 49ers' Nick Bosa for Political Headgear