Hilton Opens Its First Canopy Hotel in South Africa

Hilton is making moves in South Africa. On June 25, the neighborhood-centric Canopy by Hilton line opened its new Cape Town Longkloof location, which marks the sub-brand’s first foray in the country. The hotel’s location puts it a short walk to Kloof Street, which The New York Times called “an eclectic and busy mix of clothing boutiques, art galleries, restaurants and nightlife” last year in its guide to Cape Town.



The hotel features 154 rooms spread out over four floors, with the work of local artists represented throughout the building. The shops and restaurants on Kloof Street aren’t the only local sights in close proximity to this Canopy location; hikers may find the nearby Lion’s Head Summit to be of interest, as well as the city’s beaches and its convention center.



What else does this Canopy location have to offer? The restaurant Ongetem — Afrikaans for “untamed” — from chef Bertus Basson, sounds especially interesting. “We wanted to build something for South Africans — where you can grab a burger and a martini on a weeknight or bring your missus for date night,” Basson told Time Out earlier this month.

“Hilton has enjoyed a presence in South Africa for more than three decades, and this new opening represents a significant milestone for us in a country where we continue to see great opportunity,” said Guy Hutchinson, Hilton’s Middle East and Africa president, in a statement.



While Cape Town Longkloof is the first Canopy location in South Africa, it’s one of seven Hilton properties in the country, with three more in the works.