Hilton’s First Property in Turks and Caicos Readies 2028 Opening

There’s a lot to attract visitors to Turks and Caicos — from visually striking beaches to opulent resorts and more. Given the islands’ reputation as a go-to destination, the news of another hospitality company making inroads there isn’t necessarily surprising. Hilton’s first foray into this British overseas territory sounds interesting, though — especially because the company seems to be taking a more gradual approach there.



This week, Hilton announced a planned 2028 opening for Waldorf Astoria Turks and Caicos Dellis Cay, which will include 62 resort rooms and 65 residences, including a number of condominiums that can be turned into suites and guest rooms. Hilton touted this announcement as part of a larger strategy of expansing its Caribbean presence, citing the upcoming openings of Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique and Waldorf Astoria San Miguel de Allende.



“With a legacy of timeless elegance and impeccable service, Waldorf Astoria Turks and Caicos Dellis Cay will offer discerning travelers and residents a truly bespoke experience, expertly blending bold design and unforgettable moments of discovery in a pristine oceanfront locale,” said Hilton Luxury Brands’ senior vice president and global head, Dino Michael, in a statement.

The island of Dellis Cay has attracted ambitious projects before, not all of which have materialized according to plan. In 2013, Curbed reported on a unfinished luxury development project there, which was on the market for $45 million. The project would have involved a Mandarin Oriental hotel as well as a series of villas on the water. That initiative, Curbed revealed, was a casualty of the 2008 financial crisis; hopefully Hilton’s ambitious plan will fare better.