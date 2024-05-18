An Ocean Pool Is the Crown Jewel at This Luxe Caribbean Resort

“I’m going down again!,” I said to my husband as I climbed out of a slightly rough Caribbean Sea this past winter. It was my birthday, and the staff at Wymara Resort and Villas surprised me with an afternoon in one of the property’s spectacular villas. Not only did it have two pools and a private overwater deck, but it also — to my great delight — featured a very large, very fast water slide that rocketed you into the deep blue with great force. I made it down three times before swallowing enough seawater to give me a coughing fit, but it was worth it. I would go down again right now if I could.

The infamous water slide Max Schwartz

While we were actually staying at Wymara’s main resort on Turks and Caicos’s stunning Grace Bay Beach, we drove the seven-ish minutes across the island to spend the day at the property’s villas and beach club. The day started with a round of tennis before we settled into lounge chairs, Miami Vices in hand, at Wymara’s ocean pool, the only one of its kind in the Caribbean. Luckily we missed some stormy weather earlier in the week, but everyone mentioned that it made the water a bit cloudier than usual. But no matter — that bright blue water is still some of the most beautiful I’ve ever seen. Though it was a bit chilly in early February, the ocean pool was a divine way to cool down after sweating through that early day workout, the morning sun ever strong and the tropical savanna air thick and gorgeous. Although it does no favors for my hair, I can’t say I hate the humidity, especially when there’s a coastal breeze.

Back to that water slide. Wymara’s villas are built on cliffs, meaning there’s no beach, so the best way to get into the water is to snake down the rocks on that big half-tube. But what it lacks in sand, it easily makes up for with an infinity pool, multiple decks for lounging and beautifully designed rooms furnished in white and blue. Plus, if it’s sand you crave, you can always head over to the beach club where that experience awaits.

A view of the neighboring villas from the private overwater deck, shot on 35mm Max Schwartz

Of course, Wymara’s resort-side rooms are certainly nothing to ignore. The two of us spread out lavishly in a 3,700-square-foot oceanfront penthouse suite, complete with three bedrooms, four bathrooms (having more bathrooms than people is always my dream), a full kitchen, laundry room, wraparound balcony and hot tub. It would be the ultimate setup for a family or group of friends traveling together, not that this New Yorker minded having oodles of space to herself for once.

One bedroom oceanfront suite Gary James

Wymara’s executive chef and culinary director, Andrew Mirosch, is committed to supporting local farmers and fishermen, which also means the food across the resort is incredibly fresh and delicious. An avid fisherman himself, he ensures that every piece of seafood is top-notch. At Indigo, the property’s finer dining indoor-outdoor restaurant, dietary restrictions are seriously taken into consideration, whether you’re vegan, vegetarian or gluten-free. I enjoyed a green goddess salad with candied hazelnuts and Caribbean red coconut curry lobster, which was caught locally and cooked perfectly. The more casual, beachside Blue Water Bistro serves an excellent lunch and dinner, and Pink Bar features snacks, cocktails and live music on the sand.

Sunday nights are typically reserved for an island beach barbecue with live music, but seeing as we were there on Super Bowl Sunday, the band was replaced with a big screen. The spread was nothing short of extravagant. We dined on Chef Andrew’s 22-hour smoked brisket, charcoal-grilled king prawns, barbecue chicken, sushi and tons of fresh salads and roasted vegetables. While I hated every minute of that game, the beach party made a Kansas City win somewhat tolerable.

Beachfront dining at Blue Water Bistro Wymara

I’m a sucker for a good pool, and Wymara’s is excellent. It’s big enough to swim laps even if there are a few kids splashing around, and gradual ledges on each side mean you can sit halfway immersed with a drink in-hand. The spa is also incredible. The staff was so helpful and knowledgeable when helping me choose a treatment. I settled on the slimming detox, a scrub-wrap-massage combo that left me glowing. Right off of the treatment room was a private outdoor shower, surrounded by tropical plants and birdsong.

Wymara is a small property, but that intimate feeling is a big part of the appeal. We would chat with other guests at the beach or pool, then catch them sitting by the fire pit and share a cocktail and continue a conversation later in the evening. But there’s also enough room to spread out, so it never felt super crowded, either. Wymara is luxe without being stuffy and brings a minimalist elegance to one of the most beautiful beaches in the world. I, for one, can’t wait to return.