I’m only about five minutes late to meet Brandon Berkson for coffee at Kobrick in Chelsea, but by the time I arrive, his cup is already empty. He’s been there for a while, he assures me, taking a rare moment of solitude to chip away at his inbox. In his world — boutique hotels, and only boutique hotels — the work never really stops. It’s a niche that’s not only thriving, but expanding rapidly, in no small part because of him.

For the uninitiated, Berkson is the founder and editor-in-chief of Hotels Above Par, an “expert-curated guide to the world’s coolest boutique hotels and travel experiences.” I first met him, albeit virtually, back in late 2021 when the platform was still gaining traction, a scrappy offshoot of an Instagram account he started during the early days of the pandemic. Even then, his enthusiasm was contagious. He spoke about boutique hotels the way some people talk about film or fashion: with reverence, encyclopedic knowledge and an eye for what others typically miss.

Fast forward a few years, and Hotels Above Par has evolved into something far more ambitious. It now includes a glossy annual print magazine, a robust editorial platform and a hotel database that’s become something of a gold standard — if a property’s listed there, it’s been vetted by a journalist, not just a social media algorithm. The brand has tripled its profits, built a loyal audience of more than 400,000 across its newsletter, website and Instagram, and established itself as a definitive voice in the travel space. It’s a remarkable ascent, especially for something that began as a side project in lockdown.

That said, there’s no one better to turn to when planning a summer getaway. Below, Berkson shares a few of his favorite boutique hotels for the season ahead, each one cool, curated and decidedly above par:

Premier studio king Hotel Park Ave NYC

Where: New York, New York

The vibe: New York City’s most tasteful, newly-reinvented hotel by the exceedingly talented Lore Group

The best part: The penthouse suite is a statement in itself with its custom burgundy, subtly curved sofa framed by sweeping windows that showcase the Manhattan skyline like a living painting.

Who it’s for: That friend who lives for curated contemporary spaces

The Hari studio king suite bedroom The Hari

Where: London, England

The vibe: A dose of cosmopolitan charm set within the traditional posh neighborhood of Belgravia

The best part: The bathtubs in The Hari’s suites feature expansive windows overlooking the street, offering a soothing atmosphere for people-watching while you enjoy a rejuvenating bubble bath.

Who it’s for: Your friend who loves the finer things and enjoys staying in places dripping with boutique luxury



The poolside king The Lafayette Hotel & Club

Where: San Diego, California

The vibe: Maximalist paradise — this hotel is a colorful and eclectic mix of busy patterns and bold color schemes, with themed restaurants and bars ranging from a reimagined 24-hour diner to a Mexican eatery adorned with Oaxacan relics.

The best part: The hotel’s refined bowling alley or Lou Lou’s Jungle Room — a supper club and live music venue with a 1940s clamshell stage, hardwood dance floor and an iconic circular bar that was featured in Top Gun

Who it’s for: Your urbanite friend who loves to walk everywhere. This hotel is in North Park, a buzzing, hip neighborhood near Downtown, proving you don’t need to go to the beach to experience San Diego.



A tented ocean suite Villa Santa Cruz

Where: Todos Santos, Mexico

The vibe: Proof that Todos Santos is Cabo’s cooler, laid-back younger sibling (they share an airport, and it’s just an hour and 20 minutes away).

The best part: The tented ocean suites open up to the Pacific Ocean, complete with your own private bonfire. It’s a perfect spot for stargazing and enjoying s’mores, set up by the hotel.

Who it’s for: The unpretentious, down-to-earth person who appreciates upscale, yet chill, places



The two-bedroom penthouse Castelfalfi

Where: Tuscan countryside, just an hour from Florence

The vibe: Think Under the Tuscan Sun but on a sprawling 2,700-acre estate, complete with its very own medieval hilltop village, a picturesque borgo that feels like stepping back in time, precisely to the Middle Ages.

The best part: It’s a tough choice between the spa — operated by RAKxa, the exclusive Thai wellness brand (the only one of its kind in Italy) — or the stunning penthouse, meticulously designed by renowned Italian tailor Stefano Ricci.

Who’s it for: The Italophile in your life. I firmly believe if someone has a problem with Italy, they are the problem. Italy is never the problem.

Exclusive room with a sea view Hôtel Hermitage

Where: Monte-Carlo, Monaco

The vibe: A timeless, iconic luxury destination that exudes elegance (but we can’t expect anything less than exquisite from a member of Leading Hotels of the World, can we?).

The best part: It’s a close call between the Michelin-starred Yannick Alléno à l’Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo and the revitalizing Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo spa. This place radiates sophistication — think classic, refined wealth, not the flashy, brand-heavy kind.

Who it’s for: Your most stylish friend who lives for the pinnacle of luxury travel where the sky’s the limit. After all, Monaco’s exclusivity comes with a price tag.



The azure suite Casa Angelina

Where: Praiano, Italy (Amalfi Coast)

The vibe: Five-star La Dolce Vita

The best part: It’s hard to pick just one, but if I had to, I’d say it’s either the sleek, whitewashed look of the hotel with its modern vibe, which stands out from the more traditional spots around here, or the pool area, with lemon trees hanging over lounge chairs and the blue sea as the perfect backdrop.

Who it’s for: This place exudes romance. Seriously, they even have a “proposal concierge” who can arrange everything under the sun for when you come with your significant other and want to “pop the question.”



Gene Autry house Parker Palm Springs

Where: Palm Springs, California

The vibe: Think retro icon meets desert oasis. It’s a total throwback to the good old days with a cool, modern twist.

The best part: Jonathan Adler’s interior design takes you straight to mid-century modern heaven — bold colors, fun upholstery and quirky patterns that just work.

Who’s it for: Perfect for design lovers, those craving a little luxury and Angelenos looking for a relaxing escape from the chaos of LA’s never-ending traffic.



The family suite Naturhotel Forsthofgut

Where: Leogang, Austria

The vibe: Picture the Austrian alpine retreat of your dreams. While it may not be the smallest boutique hotel, it definitely feels unique and full of character with a distinct personality that sets it apart.

The best part: The spa is the star here, which features an old-world sauna, steam baths, a whirlpool and even an onsen-style pool. All of this is set against a backdrop of jaw-dropping beauty, with lush mountains and charming, traditional chalet-style buildings.

Who it’s for: This place has something for everyone, from families to solo travelers. With kid-friendly amenities, kids’ clubs and restaurants offering menus for the little ones, it’s an ideal spot for a family getaway.



A quadruple room Takuma Boutik Hotel

Where: Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic

The vibe: The antithesis to the hordes of colossal all-inclusive resorts dominating Punta Cana on the island’s other side.

The best part: Nestled in the heart of the laid-back, off-the-beaten-path beach town of Las Terrenas, this haven is a favorite for locals and digital nomads alike. There are no cookie-cutter chains here — just family-owned gems that showcase the soul of the community.

Who it’s for: Snowbirds and travelers seeking an authentic, uncommercialized escape. No tourist traps, no Margaritavilles, no Señor Frogs — just pure island vibes.



The Rohet House The Rohet House

Where: Jodhpur, India

The vibe: Like staying at the family estate of your most regal friend

The best part: The lush gardens and intimate, homely atmosphere that makes you feel like you’re part of the family. It’s not far from the truth. While you relax in the elegant suites, a family still resides on the premises.

Who it’s for: Those seeking to immerse themselves in the enchanting charm of Rajasthan