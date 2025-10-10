Hilton’s Next Brand Takes a Flexible Approach

What’s in a name? Or, to get a little more specific, what’s in a brand name? If your travel plans involve staying at a Hilton property, that might mean one of literally dozens of different brands, each with their own identity. As Hotels‘ David Eisen pointed out, a recent announcement from Hilton now means that there are 25 different divisions with their own identities under the company’s larger umbrella.



This week, Hilton announced the debut of a new brand, Outset Collection. What distinguishes this from its fellow corporate siblings isn’t necessarily easy to pin down. Hilton’s announcement emphasizes the role of flexibility, touting both an outdoors-centric location in Moab and a Chicago boutique hotel (the ACME Hotel, based on the image accompanying the announcement) as among the first additions to the brand’s roster.



There’s a mention of “hidden gems, revived landmarks or urban boutiques” in the announcement — which sounds incredibly wide-ranging in terms of what guests can expect. The same is true of the reference to how “food and beverage offerings will vary across the brand.” The announcement reads like it’s geared as much towards prospective Hilton partners as it does to potential guests.



“With Outset Collection, we are offering owners the flexibility they want without compromising on quality,” explained Hilton’s president for global brands and commercial services, Chris Silcock. “By combining one-of-a-kind properties with Hilton’s powerful commercial engine and commitment to exceptional product, service and technology, we’re elevating our value proposition across the board.”

Guests will be able to book stays at Outset Collection destinations beginning in November. Hilton states that by the time of its formal launch, Outset Collection will have “more than 60 hotels in development” — initially in the U.S., but with plans to expand to Canada as well.