Leisure > Travel

Airports Worldwide Are Adding Therapy Animals From Dogs to Llamas

Flying can be stressful. This can help make it easier.

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 4, 2024 4:58 pm
Very good airport therapy dogs
Dog trainer and behaviorist Katarzyna Harmata, age 40 plays with Zen as they take a break during a shift inside the boarding terminal 1 of Krakow Airport.
Omar Marques/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Even under the best of circumstances, air travel can be tremendously stressful. Long security lines, concerns about missing your flight and anxiety over the flight experience itself can all play a part in making the experience less-than-welcoming. There’s a relatively easy way to alleviate stress for many a traveler, though, and it involves someone with four legs and a lot of fur.

NPR’s Katia Riddle recently chronicled some new additions to the staff at Portland International Airport: a llama named Beri and an alpaca named Captain Jack. Both appear at the airport on a rotating schedule; they’re both active therapy animals with busy schedules. Based on the reactions from travelers that Riddle wrote about, though, they seem to be a welcome part of the airport when they’re in the building.

The thinking behind bringing in Beri and Captain Jack is to make the airport a little less like, well, an airport. Port of Portland spokesperson Allison Ferre spoke of the role that being in nature can have on people’s stress levels. “The therapy animals that come in is just one way we kind of deliver on that for the traveler experience,” Ferre told NPR.

While the two Oregonian ungulates are some of the largest therapy animals on call at an airport, they’re also part of a broader movement bringing more lovable creatures into a high-stress environment. In 2017, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport won an award for its program that brought miniature horses to greet passengers, for instance.

The bulk of therapy animals in airports, however, are of the canine variety. An Instagram account dedicated to airport therapy dogs has over 11,000 followers, and features photos of different dogs as well as the dates and times that travelers might encounter them. (Also included: Taz, a therapy cat at Calgary International Airport.) Evidently, a number of airports also featured Halloween-themed dog parades last week, along with at least one canine wedding.

The Nation’s Hotels Are Embracing Dog Employees
The Nation’s Hotels Are Embracing Dog Employees
 Soft sheets and a friendly dog? What’s not to like?

While there are plenty of therapy animals in U.S. airports, this is also a global phenomenon. Earlier this year, Istanbul Airport began a pilot program in which five therapy dogs were employed to reduce travelers’ anxiety. Kraków Airport has also had a therapy dog on hand in its departures area since 2019.

“Traveling can be a stressful experience, which is why we care about providing a pleasant and relaxing atmosphere at our airport,” said Istanbul Airport’s customer service manager, Abdülkadir Demirtaş when the pilot program began. “Many scientific studies have proven the positive effects of human and animal interaction on blood pressure, stress and anxiety levels.” It’s hard to think of a better way to reduce stress before a flight than rubbing a dog’s belly — unless, perhaps, you’re allergic.

More Like This

A table for two at Giraffe Manor
9 Luxury Hotels With Epic Animal Encounters
JetBlue airplane
JetBlue Is Getting Into the Airport Lounge Business
Beagle on couch
Dogs Are Becoming the Next Hot Real Estate Accessory
The new renovations at Jackson Hole Airport from CLB Architects
Jackson Hole Airport Is Embracing a Cozy Aesthetic

Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Cocktail influencer Julianna McIntosh
Take It From a Woman: This Is the Sexiest Drink You Can Order on a Date
Jason Fenske, the creator and host of the YouTube channel Engineering Explained, who has made a number of videos exposing Elon Musk's lies and misleading claims about Tesla
No One Exposes Elon Musk’s Lies Like Jason Fenske
Inside Astor Club in Chicago
A Night at Chicago’s Underground Private Members Club
The faux suede collar and large buttons on a men's flannel shirt from Orvis
There Are Tons of Flannel Shirts. What Makes This One "Perfect"?
Nike GORE-TEX
Nike’s Just-Launched GORE-TEX Collection Is Built to Withstand Any Weather
Jason Kelce gives a thumbs up
Does Jason Kelce's Next Career Move Involve a Talk Show?

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Very good airport therapy dogs

Airports Worldwide Are Adding Therapy Animals From Dogs to Llamas

Boeing C-17

Government Accuses Boeing of Overcharging for Airplane Parts

Camels and yurts and...Germans? Oh my.

A Long Way Away in a Yurt

Welcome to the country’s first LGBTQIA+ bourbon festival

Kentucky’s First Annual “Queer Bourbon Week” Is Potable Pride

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Where will you be when all souls of the dead return to the world of the living?

Where to Celebrate Day of the Dead in Mexico

An aerial view of Sindalah, the new island resort in Saudi Arabia that's part of the larger Neom development

Saudi Arabia Completes First Phase of Massive Neom Development

Inside Astor Club in Chicago

A Night at Chicago’s Underground Private Members Club

Caviar offered at The Inn at Little Washington.

Chef Patrick O’Connell Wants to Make You Swoon — With Caviar