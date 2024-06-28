Leisure > Travel > Hotels

9 Luxury Hotels With Epic Animal Encounters

Walk on the wild side at these unique properties with incredible wildlife

By Lindsay Cohn
June 28, 2024 3:42 pm
A table for two at Giraffe Manor
A table for two at Giraffe Manor
Giraffe Manor

It’s no secret that an African safari is a bucket list trip for animal lovers, but there are plenty of places to get up close and personal with incredible creatures in other corners of the globe. For travelers with less rugged inclinations, the promise of a luxury hotel that makes wildlife viewing super accessible without leaving the grounds (or a mere minutes away) hits the mark. Offering more than just elevated experiences for humans, these properties are putting equal emphasis on conservation initiatives that benefit animals.

That very much aligns with the growing demand for eco-conscious outdoor escapes. According to a new report from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and the Trip.com Group, 69% of respondents reported wanting to travel more sustainably. Adding to the appeal of vacationing in nature-steeped settings, remote locations mean extra cool perks like next-level stargazing, accommodations that blend into the landscape, pools with jaw-dropping views and, of course, the chance to lay eyes on a sloth on the way to breakfast. Who wouldn’t travel just about anywhere for that dream-come-true vacation moment?

Once-in-a-lifetime adventures (and cuteness overload) await at these properties, from Buffon, South Carolina, to Kangaroo Island, Australia.

Giraffe Manor
Giraffe Manor
Giraffe Manor

Giraffe Manor (Nairobi, Kenya)

No doubt you’ve seen photos and videos of giraffes chewing on leafy trees in the gardens, peeping their heads into the windows of the guest bedrooms (happily clearing leftover breakfast plates) and standing in front of the ivy-clad stone facade at Giraffe Manor. The beautiful hotel is one of the best places in the world to interact with long-necked residents — and, of course, snap some souvenir selfies. Bonus: the location in Nairobi makes it the ideal overnight before or after a magical safari in Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve.

Pikaia Lodge
Pikaia Lodge
Pikaia Lodge

Pikaia Lodge (Galapagos)

The Galapagos — the archipelago that was foundational to Darwin’s theory of evolution — is a bucket-list destination for wildlife lovers. Pikaia Lodge has its very own giant tortoise reserve right on-site. Guests often see the massive, slow-moving creatures roaming freely around the hotel grounds, along with birds like various types of finches, herons and warblers. The animals often get pretty close to guests when they are walking along the pathways, eating in the restaurant and lounging by the pool.

Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle, Thailand
Accommodations at Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle
Four Seasons

Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle (Chiang Rai, Thailand)

Witnessing African elephants in their natural habitat tops the very long list of draw cards on a trip to Thailand. The Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle makes dreams come true without leaving the property. In the morning, Mahout guides bring guests to watch the gentle giants splashing around during bathing. Equally memorable are encounters with the largest living land animals, followed by local dishes and music on an alfresco terrace in the jungle. The team can also arrange visits to the Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation.

InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort
InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort
InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort

InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort (Danang, Vietnam)

Set within the leafy embrace of the Son Tra Nature Reserve, the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort has done an applaud-worthy job of caring for the land — and the critters that live there — since its inception. The property was designed and built in a way to avoid cutting down trees, and it’s because of this conservation-oriented approach that visitors can glimpse critically endangered red-shanked douc langurs and macaque monkeys swinging across the forest canopy and rope bridges on tours led by the on-site zoologist. 

From the Zambezi to the Sea: Accounts From a Grand Safari in Southern Africa
From the Zambezi to the Sea: Accounts From a Grand Safari in Southern Africa
 Follow the course of the Zambezi River to combine a traditional safari, Victoria Falls and the beautiful beaches of Mozambique for an unforgettable vacation
Montage Palmetto Bluff
Montage Palmetto Bluff
Montage Palmetto Bluff

Montage Palmetto Bluff (Bluffton, South Carolina)

Proof that not all properties with excellent wildlife peeping are in the middle of nowhere, Montage Palmetto Bluff is spread across 20,000 acres of marshlands, pristine coastline and maritime forests in Bluffton, South Carolina (an easy 40-minute drive from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport). Alligators, turtles and white-tailed deer are some of the many critters that live on-site. Guests of all ages can look forward to a spate of nature experiences, from naturalist-led dawn chorus walks filled with the melody of chirping birds to lagoon boat tours. 

Nayara Tented Camp
Nayara Tented Camp
Nayara Tented Camp

Nayara Tented Camp (La Fortuna, Costa Rica)

If you want a front-row seat to incredible flora and fauna, plan a trip to the award-winning Nayara oases in La Fortuna. A sloth reserve winds between all three properties, so don’t be surprised if you spy slow-moving creatures hanging in Cecropia trees on the way to the thermal pools. What sets Nayara Tented Camp, a member of Leading Hotels of the World, apart from its scenic sisters (Nayara Gardens and Nayara Springs) is the tricked-out glamping tents that give travelers the feeling of being even closer to nature.

Southern Ocean Lodge
Southern Ocean Lodge
Southern Ocean Lodge

Southern Ocean Lodge (Kangaroo Island, Australia)

Sandwiched between Flinders Chase National Park and Seal Bay Conservation Park on Kangaroo Island — an extraordinary nature destination that’s home to sea lions, many endangered bird species, native kangaroos and the world’s oldest bee sanctuary — Southern Ocean Lodge is an incredible place to peep a diversity of Australian wildlife. The revamped five-star refuge offers numerous experiences that bring guests closer to furry and feathery residents, from guided treks through koala-filled forests to bush camp barbecues to nocturnal explorer walks. 

Wharekauhau Country Estate
Cows grazing at Wharekauhau Country Estate
Wharekauhau Country Estate

Wharekauhau Country Estate (Palliser Bay, New Zealand)

Tucked away on 3,000 rolling acres in the foothills of the Remutaka Range, Wharekauhau Country Estate, a luxurious Relais & Châteaux retreat in Palliser Bay, feels like an utterly remote hideaway (though it’s just 90 minutes from Wellington). With agritourism at its core, the sprawling country estate connects travelers with New Zealand’s farming heritage. Visitors can tour the working sheep farm to see sheep dogs in action, watch shearing demonstrations and learn about past and present farming practices. 

Wilderness Bisate
Accommodations at Wilderness Bisate
Wilderness Bisate

Wilderness Bisate (Rwanda)

A five-star property with a conservation focus, Wilderness Bisate is a far-flung luxury lodge on the rim of an eroded ancient volcano. The primary reason people make the trek to this remote part of Rwanda is the chance to spy the mountain gorillas of the Virungas. But you don’t need to go off the grid to encounter incredible wildlife. Reforestation efforts mean guests often spot jackals, African wildcats, golden monkeys and chameleons from the viewing decks of the six stunning villas. 

More Like This

A Southern stay for every traveler
A Guide to the Most Charming Hotels in Charleston
Superlative stays in Scotland's largest city
These Are Our Top Hotel Picks for a Trip to Glasgow
Six opportunities to get in touch with your inner cowboy
Rock Your Cowboy Boots Unabashedly at These Western-Themed Hotels
a collage of the best hotels in paris
The 11 Best Hotels in Paris

Leisure > Travel > Hotels
Leisure > Travel
Lindsay Cohn is a writer and avid traveler who has visited 46 countries across six continents — and counting. After graduating from the University of Miami with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and public relations,...Read More

Most Popular

A fit man stretching on a turf field.
12 Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Single Day
A Ford Maverick Hybrid driving down a parking garage ramp. We dig into why this pickup truck is being ignored by most Americans, despite it being near-perfect.
Americans Are Obsessed With the Wrong Trucks
Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.
22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour
Pocket watch on dark background
A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
Plane landing at Stewart Airport
New York's Most Underrated Airport Is About to Get a Lot More Private Jets

Recommended

Suggested for you

A fit man stretching on a turf field.
12 Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Single Day
A Ford Maverick Hybrid driving down a parking garage ramp. We dig into why this pickup truck is being ignored by most Americans, despite it being near-perfect.
Americans Are Obsessed With the Wrong Trucks
Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.
22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour
Pocket watch on dark background
A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
Plane landing at Stewart Airport
New York's Most Underrated Airport Is About to Get a Lot More Private Jets

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Laurel Lee

Five Days on a Catamaran in the British Virgin Islands

A table for two at Giraffe Manor

9 Luxury Hotels With Epic Animal Encounters

The bar at Mirabella Coastal Italian in the Fontainebleau

Where to Eat and Drink in Miami Right Now

Alaska Airlines "Salmon People" plane

Before the Super Bowl and Mardi Gras, Alaska Airlines Is Adding New Orleans Flights

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours