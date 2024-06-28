9 Luxury Hotels With Epic Animal Encounters

It’s no secret that an African safari is a bucket list trip for animal lovers, but there are plenty of places to get up close and personal with incredible creatures in other corners of the globe. For travelers with less rugged inclinations, the promise of a luxury hotel that makes wildlife viewing super accessible without leaving the grounds (or a mere minutes away) hits the mark. Offering more than just elevated experiences for humans, these properties are putting equal emphasis on conservation initiatives that benefit animals.

That very much aligns with the growing demand for eco-conscious outdoor escapes. According to a new report from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and the Trip.com Group, 69% of respondents reported wanting to travel more sustainably. Adding to the appeal of vacationing in nature-steeped settings, remote locations mean extra cool perks like next-level stargazing, accommodations that blend into the landscape, pools with jaw-dropping views and, of course, the chance to lay eyes on a sloth on the way to breakfast. Who wouldn’t travel just about anywhere for that dream-come-true vacation moment?

Once-in-a-lifetime adventures (and cuteness overload) await at these properties, from Buffon, South Carolina, to Kangaroo Island, Australia.

No doubt you’ve seen photos and videos of giraffes chewing on leafy trees in the gardens, peeping their heads into the windows of the guest bedrooms (happily clearing leftover breakfast plates) and standing in front of the ivy-clad stone facade at Giraffe Manor. The beautiful hotel is one of the best places in the world to interact with long-necked residents — and, of course, snap some souvenir selfies. Bonus: the location in Nairobi makes it the ideal overnight before or after a magical safari in Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve.

Pikaia Lodge Pikaia Lodge

The Galapagos — the archipelago that was foundational to Darwin’s theory of evolution — is a bucket-list destination for wildlife lovers. Pikaia Lodge has its very own giant tortoise reserve right on-site. Guests often see the massive, slow-moving creatures roaming freely around the hotel grounds, along with birds like various types of finches, herons and warblers. The animals often get pretty close to guests when they are walking along the pathways, eating in the restaurant and lounging by the pool.

Accommodations at Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle Four Seasons

Witnessing African elephants in their natural habitat tops the very long list of draw cards on a trip to Thailand. The Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle makes dreams come true without leaving the property. In the morning, Mahout guides bring guests to watch the gentle giants splashing around during bathing. Equally memorable are encounters with the largest living land animals, followed by local dishes and music on an alfresco terrace in the jungle. The team can also arrange visits to the Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation.

InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort

Set within the leafy embrace of the Son Tra Nature Reserve, the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort has done an applaud-worthy job of caring for the land — and the critters that live there — since its inception. The property was designed and built in a way to avoid cutting down trees, and it’s because of this conservation-oriented approach that visitors can glimpse critically endangered red-shanked douc langurs and macaque monkeys swinging across the forest canopy and rope bridges on tours led by the on-site zoologist.

Montage Palmetto Bluff Montage Palmetto Bluff

Montage Palmetto Bluff (Bluffton, South Carolina)

Proof that not all properties with excellent wildlife peeping are in the middle of nowhere, Montage Palmetto Bluff is spread across 20,000 acres of marshlands, pristine coastline and maritime forests in Bluffton, South Carolina (an easy 40-minute drive from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport). Alligators, turtles and white-tailed deer are some of the many critters that live on-site. Guests of all ages can look forward to a spate of nature experiences, from naturalist-led dawn chorus walks filled with the melody of chirping birds to lagoon boat tours.

Nayara Tented Camp Nayara Tented Camp

Nayara Tented Camp (La Fortuna, Costa Rica)

If you want a front-row seat to incredible flora and fauna, plan a trip to the award-winning Nayara oases in La Fortuna. A sloth reserve winds between all three properties, so don’t be surprised if you spy slow-moving creatures hanging in Cecropia trees on the way to the thermal pools. What sets Nayara Tented Camp, a member of Leading Hotels of the World, apart from its scenic sisters (Nayara Gardens and Nayara Springs) is the tricked-out glamping tents that give travelers the feeling of being even closer to nature.

Southern Ocean Lodge Southern Ocean Lodge

Sandwiched between Flinders Chase National Park and Seal Bay Conservation Park on Kangaroo Island — an extraordinary nature destination that’s home to sea lions, many endangered bird species, native kangaroos and the world’s oldest bee sanctuary — Southern Ocean Lodge is an incredible place to peep a diversity of Australian wildlife. The revamped five-star refuge offers numerous experiences that bring guests closer to furry and feathery residents, from guided treks through koala-filled forests to bush camp barbecues to nocturnal explorer walks.

Cows grazing at Wharekauhau Country Estate Wharekauhau Country Estate

Wharekauhau Country Estate (Palliser Bay, New Zealand)

Tucked away on 3,000 rolling acres in the foothills of the Remutaka Range, Wharekauhau Country Estate, a luxurious Relais & Châteaux retreat in Palliser Bay, feels like an utterly remote hideaway (though it’s just 90 minutes from Wellington). With agritourism at its core, the sprawling country estate connects travelers with New Zealand’s farming heritage. Visitors can tour the working sheep farm to see sheep dogs in action, watch shearing demonstrations and learn about past and present farming practices.

Accommodations at Wilderness Bisate Wilderness Bisate

A five-star property with a conservation focus, Wilderness Bisate is a far-flung luxury lodge on the rim of an eroded ancient volcano. The primary reason people make the trek to this remote part of Rwanda is the chance to spy the mountain gorillas of the Virungas. But you don’t need to go off the grid to encounter incredible wildlife. Reforestation efforts mean guests often spot jackals, African wildcats, golden monkeys and chameleons from the viewing decks of the six stunning villas.