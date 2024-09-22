Leisure > Travel

JetBlue Is Getting Into the Airport Lounge Business

They're coming to New York and Boston

September 22, 2024 5:54 am
JetBlue airplane
JetBlue is expanding into airport lounges.
JetBlue

For air travelers of a certain age, it might be impossible to imagine a time without JetBlue. The airline arrived on the scene in 2000 and has had a substantial effect on the entire industry in the years that followed. Even as JetBlue has remained a distinctive player in its own way, it’s also found other ways to emulate its peers — including the introduction of its Mint service, which recently expanded, in 2013.

This week brought news of something that’s familiar for other airlines but new for JetBlue — dedicated airport lounges. In late 2025, the airline plans to open a 8,000 square foot lounge in John F. Kennedy International Airport. That will soon be followed by a 11,000 square foot space at another northeastern airport, Boston Logan International Airport.

Access to the lounges will be granted to TrueBlue Mosaic 4 members as well as Mint members on transatlantic flights. JetBlue also stated that travelers with “a new premium JetBlue credit card” would be able to access the lounge, and promised more details on this in the near future.

“Lounges have become an essential offering for the growing numbers of customers seeking premium experiences, and JetBlue’s lounges will further boost the value of our TrueBlue loyalty program as we expand our portfolio of JetBlue credit cards,” said the airline’s president, Marty St. George, in a statement.

 Good news for skiiers heading west

In announcing the upcoming lounges, JetBlue also stated that travelers would also have the option to purchase an annual pass granting them access to the airport’s lounges. They hinted that — as with the credit card — more information on this will be forthcoming. Such a program suggests that JetBlue’s lounge plans could go beyond the two airports already announced — and just where the airline might open a lounge next will almost certainly be the subject of heated discussion among frequent travelers.

