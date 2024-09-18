Leisure > Style

The L.L. Bean Field Coat Celebrates Its Centennial With a Curated Vintage Drop

To commemorate 100 years of the rugged icon jacket, L.L. Bean is dropping archival vintage

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
September 18, 2024 12:03 pm
L.L. Bean Field Coat
The L.L. Bean Field Coat celebrates a monumental anniversary with a special vintage release.
Brian Davis/Wooden Sleepers

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

In a retail market that’s volatile enough that it’s rare for labels to make it past its first year, L.L. Bean is an outlier. The Maine-based heritage brand crested a whooping century of producing rugged, trusted outdoor apparel and gear roughly a decade ago, and now, the Bean is celebrating another centennial milestone — 100 years of the timeless Field Coat.

You’ll almost certainly recognize the Bean outwear icon, but you might not know about it’s illustrious history. Originally the Maine Duck Hunting Coat, the style was released Fall 1924, and, after a variety of fabric and fit innovations, has become the Field Coat known and loved today, with its durable, water-resistant two-ply 10oz. cotton canvas, distinctive 16-wale corduroy collar and cuffs and curved hunting-style pockets.

L.L. Bean Field Coat
A vintage L.L. Bean Field Coat, courtesy of Wooden Sleepers.
Brian Davis/Wooden Sleepers

The style is traditionally available with both a cotton and heavy wool lining and, in a nod to a century of outdoor heritage, L.L. Bean has released a special anniversary edition of the Field Coat. Featuring the classic styling of the original 1924 model and crafted with two legendary, premium fabrics in British Millerain wax cotton and Bean’s chamois clothing lining, it’s a homage to the timelessness of L.L. Bean’s outwear and a piece of history just waiting to be worn in.

Bean’s commemorating of the Field Coat doesn’t end there. The brand teamed up with New England-based American vintage curator Wooden Sleepers (spearheaded by menswear expert and all-around ‘fitsman Brian Davis) for an exclusive, ultra-limited drop of 12 vintage L.L. Bean Field Coats. With styles dating back to the 1950s, the pieces launched at 9:00 AM EST, and just like last time — L.L. Bean previously tapped Wooden Sleepers for a collection of vintage Boat and Totes, which sold out in under 24 hours —the jackets went fast.

L.L. Bean Field Coat
A clean camo version of L.L. Bean’s signature Field Coat.
Brian Davis/Wooden Sleepers

The capsule may have already sold out, but you can still find the details on the curated vintage collection at Wooden Sleepers, or you can snag one of the general-release models below. After all, if 100 years is any indication, you’ll probably have it for a while. Shop the iconic L.L. Bean Field Coat below, and keep your eyes peeled for future drops from Wooden Sleepers x L.L. Bean — there are some rumored heaters landing soon.

Shop the L.L. Bean Field Coat

L.L. Bean Original Field Coat, Cotton-Lined
L.L. Bean Original Field Coat, Cotton-Lined
L.L. Bean : $169
L.L. Men’s Original Field Coat, Wool/Nylon-Lined
L.L. Men’s Original Field Coat, Wool/Nylon-Lined
L.L. Bean : $199
L.L. Bean 1924 Field Coat
L.L. Bean 1924 Field Coat
L.L. Bean : $229

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

