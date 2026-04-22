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Wellness > Sex & Dating

This Device Could Be the Solution to Harder, Stronger Erections

Penis pumps aren’t just for those struggling with ED

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
April 22, 2026 11:28 am EDT
A person blowing up a balloon
Penis pumps offer a way to enhance erection quality and sexual satisfaction.
Getty/InsideHook

The Gist

Often treated as a punchline, penis pumps are explored for their medical and recreational benefits, offering a way to enhance erection quality and sexual satisfaction. While they can temporarily boost firmness and size, experts caution against over-pumping and clarify they don't provide permanent enlargement.

Key Takeaways

  • Penis pumps increase blood flow to the penis through vacuum pressure, creating an erection.
  • They are utilized to treat erectile dysfunction, maintain penile health, and recreationally enhance firmness or maximize erection size.
  • Pumps offer temporary increases in size and improved erection quality but do not provide permanent enlargement and require careful use to avoid injury.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Because of the nature of my job, I often spend my mornings parsing through pages and pages of sex toys. (Hey, it wakes you up better than coffee.) Usually, I’m searching for considerable deals on best-selling sexual wellness items, compiling lists of the top lubricants or finding accessories to outfit your very own sex room. Over the years, my eyes have become desensitized to the kinky imagery. Models demonstrating sex swings, strokers that can mimic oral sex, fantasy dildos — I usually don’t bat an eye. But there is still a product or two that can raise my eyebrows.

Cock rings, prostate massagers and strokers are all quite common, self-explanatory products in the male toy category, but scroll a little further and you’ll begin to find penis pumps. These long, cylinder-shaped devices admittedly look a little out of place amongst the cutesy rose suction toys and fluffy handcuffs. That might be because their functionality skews more medical than provocative. 

“A penis pump is a device that serves to increase blood flow to the penis through vacuum pressure, thereby creating an erection,” explains Dr. Justin Lehmiller, Lovehoney’s scientific advisor. “Historically, the primary usage of penis pumps was to aid in treating erectile dysfunction. They can create on-demand erections without the need for medication. They are also sometimes used to promote penile health and maintain size as men age. For example, pumps can help to prevent penile shrinkage following prostate surgery.”  

But Lehmiller also notes that not every penis pump use case is because of ED or a medical issue. “Some also use them recreationally to enhance firmness or maximize erection size,” he says.

Size doesn’t matter. Still, we know that some people wish they were working with larger, thicker equipment. Some men have even resorted to penile fillers to obtain girthier members. If injectables are a bridge too far for you, a pump might be a more approachable, cost-effective option.  

“By improving erection strength and quality, many men find that pumps enhance sexual satisfaction,” Lehmiller adds.

The Men Getting Penis and Scrotum Filler 
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If you’re new to penis pumps, Lehmiller recommends starting with a hydropump, which is water-based, “for greater comfort and ease of use.” 

“Many men find [hydropumps] more comfortable and easy to use. Basically, you just fill the device with water, insert your penis and then press against the body a few times to create an erection,” he explains, adding that there are several types of pumps, including manual, battery-powered and water-based. “They all have the same effect of generating erections, just through different technologies.”

Of course, there are a few things to note before you go sticking your sensitive bits into a foreign object. One of the biggest misconceptions surrounding penis pumps is that they will permanently increase penis size. 

“While they can temporarily increase size, they’re not necessarily making your penis bigger,” he says. “What pumps do is help you have a fuller erection that you might not naturally get on your own.”

Another hot tip: Don’t get trigger-happy. The biggest risk is over-pumping. 

“Another big misconception is that more pumping is always better,” Lehmiller warns. “If using a pump and it starts to hurt or feel uncomfortable, stop immediately and release the vacuum. Also, if you have any blood disorders or are taking blood medications, consult with a healthcare provider first to make sure it’s okay for you to use.” 

Oftentimes, the biggest hurdle when introducing a device like a penis pump into your sex life is dealing with the stigma surrounding sexual enhancers. But there’s nothing wrong with using a penis pump or any device that increases sexual satisfaction and boosts your confidence in the bedroom. 

“While penis pumps are often treated as a punchline in popular media, these devices can be very helpful to a lot of men in improving their erection quality and enhancing their sexual satisfaction,” Lehmiller says. “There shouldn’t be any shame in it.” 

With the help of Lehmiller, we’ve highlighted a few reputable penis pumps below.

Our Picks

Lovehoney Stamina Penis Pump 8 Inch
Lovehoney Stamina Penis Pump 8 Inch
Buy Here : $55 $30
Lovehoney Health Automatic Suction USB Rechargeable Penis Pump
Lovehoney Health Automatic Suction USB Rechargeable Penis Pump
Buy Here : $110 $100
Bathmate HYDRO7 Penis Pump Clear 5-7 Inches
Bathmate HYDRO7 Penis Pump Clear 5-7 Inches
Buy Here : $100
BASICS Textured Penis Pump 7.5 Inches
BASICS Textured Penis Pump 7.5 Inches
Buy Here : $30

Meet your guide

Logan Mahan

Logan Mahan

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen.
More from Logan Mahan »

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