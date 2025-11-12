The Men Getting Penis and Scrotum Filler 

“19 years of eating a grilled cheese, you realize you’re just eating a grilled cheese.” That’s what Sean Lathe, a barber and shop owner in New York City, told me about the two non-surgical sexual enhancement procedures he had undergone, technically known by name as GirthFill and ScroFill. I’d asked probably the most basic question you could ask someone who had decided to get filler down there: “Why?”

After seeing the results from a couple of his friends who’d had procedures done, Lathe was impressed by the results. He also explains that he wanted to “add something more” to the bedroom with his partner of 19 years.

“So now you put bacon on the grilled cheese. It’s a little bit more exciting. It’s different.”

GirthFill and ScroFill are just two of the many procedures offered at Lushville Aesthetics, a Manhattan-based men’s clinic that specializes in facial, body and sexual enhancement services.

Founded by board-certified nurse practitioner Chris Bustamante, or “InjectorChris,” the men’s cosmetic clinic has seen a 161% increase in male enhancement clients from April 2024 to 2025.

When I inquired about the demographics of his clientele, Bustamante told me it’s a 50/50 split between gay and straight men getting Girth- and ScroFill. (With experience in proctology, Bustamante also offers a service called HoleTox — anal botox — but says that mainly gay men and straight women undergo that procedure).

The ages of his clients varies from 30 to 65, says Bustamante, who notes that a lot of the time, it’s men who have been recently divorced, are looking to spice up their marriage or want to treat themselves after a big promotion or life event.

“Men are so interesting because a lot of the straight men over 40 that come in here, they say, ‘I’ve never really gotten anything for myself like this. I’ve supported my wife when she got her breasts done.’ So this is like their sports car, but now they’re getting their dicks done.”

GirthFill does not change the length of the penis while erect, nor does it have any effect on erectile performance (positive or negative). Penis filler is mostly done for aesthetic reasons, though it does increase girth while erect. Still, there can be some arousing benefits, Bustamante notes.

“Guys will come back and tell me, ‘Oh, it’s just so hot.’ For example, they feel like their scrotum is hitting their partner and they can feel it more, or their penis is making things tighter, whether you’re straight or gay; it doesn’t matter because you’re bigger, it makes things tighter.”

While girth enhancement is still the number one sexual enhancement service at Lushful Aesthetics, Bustamante says it’s been amazing to see the gaining traction ScroFill has had over the past year and a half.

The desire by many men for a larger penis is not a new phenomenon. We have been having debates about dick size for arguably far too long, and we don’t have to subscribe to the unrealistic societal standards of size perpetrated by toxic masculinity and porn. However, we do, in fact, live in a society, so we all know what the perceived appeal of a larger member is. When I told friends and colleagues (many of whom were men) I was working on a piece about these two sexual enhancement procedures, they had more immediate questions about scrotal enlargement. Simply, why would you want bigger balls?

“A lot more men these days are on testosterone replacement for health reasons. One of the side effects of testosterone replacement is atrophy, or shrinking, of the testicles. Men may have insecurity about the fact that their balls are a lot smaller than when they once were, so ScroFill can help to camouflage that,” explains Bustamante.

Plus, a bigger bulge is all in the balls.

“People don’t realize that most of the bulge that you’ll see is going to be coming more from the balls than from the penis. A lot of times, guys will come in initially for just penis filler, but they ask about how to get more of a bulge. If you get filler in your balls, it’ll push it forward.”

The Battle of the Bulge

Beyond more satisfying sex, men might be looking to enlarge the size of their penis and scrotum for another reason — being the biggest in the locker room.

“I think as a man generally, you are pretty aware of how you measure up to somebody that’s standing next to you, whether you’re naked or not,” says Lathe. “You’re bound to compare yourself to somebody. So it can definitely be a huge confidence booster, even just in the locker room.”

“When it comes to men and penis size, there’s a lot of psychology there. I think it makes them feel more powerful, more masculine, more sexually desirable,” offers Bustamante, who adds he sees a lot of clients who work in high-pressure, competitive environments.

“I definitely have a lot of finance bros and tech bros, both straight and gay. Their personalities are very competitive, which aligns very interestingly with these procedures.

I’ve had men say to me, ‘This is the most [filler] you’ve ever done, right? This is gonna be huge.’ And I say no, I’ve done more. Then they’ll say, ‘Oh, well, we got to amp it up. We got to add more. We should do more.’ And it’s almost like they want to compete with the other patient.”

The biggest misconception that people have surrounding these procedures, Bustamante tells me, is that the men coming in to have them have small penises, when in fact, the majority of clients are average, if not slightly bigger than average.

“Then I have guys who come in who are already big who want to be bigger,” he adds. “So I think that guys want to have the leg up over each other. Or some guys say it’s not even for anyone else. They just like the idea of looking at themselves when they’re masturbating and feel it’s something nicer to look at.”

The Procedure

Despite his fear of needles, Lathe says the procedures were painless. That’s because patients receive a nerve block in their pubic area that will numb the entire penis, which then gets covered with numbing cream to block superficial nerves. They also get laughing gas.

Each service, Bustamante says, takes him just ten minutes, where he will inject, on average, 15 syringes of hyaluronic acid-based filler in the penis and 20 syringes in the scrotum.

“It can be a bit more, it could be a bit less,” he says. “There are a lot more limitations depending on how long the patient is. Think about how much paint you need for a certain wall based on the size of the wall. You can only put so many layers of paint on certain sizes of walls. So, guys who have longer penises actually need more filler to get the same impact as someone with a shorter penis.”

The scrotum generally encompasses more surface area, so it can fit a lot more syringes.

“I’m comfortably doing 40 syringes on some guys in one session, which is quite a lot. I’ve done up to 60 in one session because they have the space for it. But I usually start with 20. It’s more manageable, giving guys a general idea of what to expect, and they can always add more.”

The Aftermath of Penis and Scrotum Filler

“Things to expect: You will be swollen. A thousand percent. It’s guaranteed,” says Bustamante, who tells his patients there’s a hard three-day waiting period before they can start using their penis.

“Erections are fine. They’re gonna come and go as they normally do for most men. But absolutely no hot tubs. No pools. No saunas. No sex. No beach. That’s my window for preventing infection.”

In terms of the mechanical aspect of sex, Bustamante tells people realistically they should be waiting around a week to 10 days. He also tells them to give it a test drive themselves first, masturbating to make sure they’re comfortable and that there’s no soreness anywhere.

“Obviously, you’re getting things done to a very sensitive area,” adds Lathe. “I would say for the first week, you deal with some swelling, some bruising, but it’s not painful, it just looks like it’s painful.”

The first 10 syringes of both GirthFill and ScroFill will run you $7,500, and an additional $600 per syringe, per the Lushful Aesthetics website.

Like nearly all cosmetic procedures, there is certainly a stigma that comes along with GirthFill and ScroFill, but even more so since these procedures deal with the male anatomy. Still, interest in these sexual enhancement services is only growing, says Bustamante. “No pun intended.”

“I honestly think that it’s been a big cultural shift with these procedures now being available. So many men in the room tell me that it’s so cool that there’s something out there for guys now.”

“I definitely think that there is a stigma around a lot of procedures, especially when it comes to more personal or sexual areas,” adds Lathe. “If you think back to, say, the ’90s, if a woman got breast implants, people would call her a ho. So I would assume the same probably goes along with this.”

“But just because you augment your body doesn’t mean it’s for somebody else. It can very well just be for you and how you want to feel more confident with whatever you’re working with.”