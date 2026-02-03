Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Wellness > Sex & Dating

The Best Bouquets to Order From 1-800-Flowers

From under-$50 gift boxes to a roomful of red roses, our favorite gifts from the online florist

By Kirk Miller
February 3, 2026 11:51 am EST
The Romantic Red Roses bouquet from 1-800-Flowers
The Romantic Red Roses bouquet from 1-800-Flowers
1-800-Flowers

The Gist

A trusted choice for years, 1-800-Flowers delivers on special occasions with a winning blend of price, selection and customer satisfaction, offering everything from classic bouquets to unique gift bundles perfect for Valentine's Day.

Key Takeaways

  • The service extends beyond floral arrangements to include gift bundles featuring wine, chocolates and novelty items like a "Love Explosion" cake.
  • An annual Celebrations Passport membership offers free shipping on most orders for a $29.99 fee.
  • Ordering holiday arrangements, such as for Valentine's Day, well in advance is advised for timely delivery.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Although I write about many florists (and all of them are great!), I’ve been using 1-800-Flowers for years for almost every special occasion, including Valentine’s Day. It’s not for just one reason; it’s more of a combination of price, selection, customer service and the satisfaction from the people who have received these bouquets and gift bundles.

And yep, I said gift bundles. Beyond the roses (or whatever you choose to send), 1-800-Flowers offers wine, berries, chocolates and other assorted goodies both in partnership with their floral arrangements and on their own. There’s even something called a “Love Explosion” that we’ll recommend below (it’s G-rated).

While the company is pretty flexible on order times, I’d suggest you take a look now if you want something to arrive by or before Feb. 14 (hint: I always send bouquets a little earlier than Valentine’s Day out of an abundance of caution and for an element of surprise). If you send flowers and gifts on the regular, you may want to consider a Celebrations Passport, a $29.99 annual fee that nets you free shipping on most items (and trust me, shipping costs add up no matter what florist you go through!).

A few standouts from the 1-800-Flowers 2026 Valentine’s Day collection, below:

Your Classic Choice: Romantic Red Roses
Your Classic Choice: Romantic Red Roses

One or two dozen farm-fresh red roses with a clear or red glass vase. A few bucks more will get you some chocolates, too.

BUY HERE : $65+
In Place of a Love Letter: Expressions of Love Bouquet
In Place of a Love Letter: Expressions of Love Bouquet

A mix of roses, Peruvian lilies and other blooms in shades of red and pink that (for an additional cost) arrive in a dolomite vase that looks like a romantic correspondence.

BUY HERE : $55+
For the Unexpected: Love Explosion Cake Gift Box
For the Unexpected: Love Explosion Cake Gift Box

Don’t have your loved one open this over, say, a rug. Inside this clever box is a three-inch red velvet sparkling cake (with heart sprinkles and edible diamond dust); when opened, eight Flying Butterfly Surprise butterflies flutter into the air, followed by a “flower shower” of faux blooms.

BUY HERE : $47
The Best Flower Delivery Services on the Internet
The Best Flower Delivery Services on the Internet
 Anniversary, birthday, Valentine’s Day or just because, these online florists each offer up something unique in their bouquets
Wine Makes Every Gift Better: Magnificent Roses Preserved Roses with Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon
Wine Makes Every Gift Better: Magnificent Roses Preserved Roses with Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

The bottle of Cab Sauv? Nice and immediate. The preserved red roses? They don’t need watering, so they’ll last for at least six months.

BUY HERE : $230
For the Personal Touch: Better Together Bouquet With Personalized Vase
For the Personal Touch: Better Together Bouquet With Personalized Vase

The names of you and your giftee are displayed in various red and pink typefaces, along with a scattering of hearts. Plus, there are five different bouquet options.

BUY HERE : $75
To Make a Statement: Extravagant Romance 300 Long Stem Red Roses
To Make a Statement: Extravagant Romance 300 Long Stem Red Roses

You want to wow them. You screwed up. Money is no object. Whatever the case, this limited-time offer features 300 long-stem red roses over three bouquets, each standing more than two feet tall.

BUY HERE : $1500

Meet your guide

Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.
More from Kirk Miller »

More Like This

Women in lingerie
Take It From a Woman: How to Buy Lingerie She’ll Actually Wear
The best sexual wellness gifts to give this Valentine's Day 2026
The 16 Sexiest Valentine’s Day Gifts
A sampling of the best valentine's day gifts for her in 2025.
The 31 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her
Target logo outside of store
Why Is Everyone So Pissed About a Target Sweater?

Wellness > Sex & Dating
Wellness

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Flint and Tinder’s Pullover Sweatshirt Is $30 Off
Flint and Tinder’s Pullover Sweatshirt Is $30 Off

$98$68

Might We Suggest Nike’s Sale Section
Might We Suggest Nike’s Sale Section

$145$116

You’ll Be Partner of the Year for This Valentine’s Day Gift
You’ll Be Partner of the Year for This Valentine’s Day Gift

$26$18

This J.Crew Cotton Crewneck Sweater Is Just $28
This J.Crew Cotton Crewneck Sweater Is Just $28

$110$28

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Frosted glass, barn doors and the slow death of bathroom privacy
Where Have All the Hotel Bathroom Doors Gone?
Two of Lelo's Sexual Wellness Devices
Lelo's Luxurious High-Tech Sex Toys Are Up to 30% Off
People stretching in Central Park.
A Workout Hidden in the Middle of the Workday
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Airpods Pro 3s to $28 J.Crew Sweaters: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
A collage of popular moments and trends from 2016. Here we explain why everyone's nostalgic for the year.
It’s No Secret Why Everyone’s Obsessing Over 2016
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Products of the Week: The Fleece, Bag Charms and Percale Shams

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Relax, recover or energize.

This Mat May Be the Cure for Cold-Weather Blues

Cropped shot of young beautiful woman arranging fresh flowers in her living room.

The Best Flower Delivery Services on the Internet

The Romantic Red Roses bouquet from 1-800-Flowers

The Best Bouquets to Order From 1-800-Flowers

Coffee cup

Wary About Microdosing? Coffee May Have Similar Effects Against Depression.

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Grammys 2026

Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

Promotional image for "John Rambo"

"Rambo" Prequel Cast Adds "Sinners" and "The White Lotus" Alumni

Pull-up bars in a park

How One Athlete Chased a Pull-Up Bar Record at 81

AI app prompt on smartphone

Are AI Agents Contributing to Gender Stereotypes?