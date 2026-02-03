The Best Bouquets to Order From 1-800-Flowers

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Although I write about many florists (and all of them are great!), I’ve been using 1-800-Flowers for years for almost every special occasion, including Valentine’s Day. It’s not for just one reason; it’s more of a combination of price, selection, customer service and the satisfaction from the people who have received these bouquets and gift bundles.
And yep, I said gift bundles. Beyond the roses (or whatever you choose to send), 1-800-Flowers offers wine, berries, chocolates and other assorted goodies both in partnership with their floral arrangements and on their own. There’s even something called a “Love Explosion” that we’ll recommend below (it’s G-rated).
While the company is pretty flexible on order times, I’d suggest you take a look now if you want something to arrive by or before Feb. 14 (hint: I always send bouquets a little earlier than Valentine’s Day out of an abundance of caution and for an element of surprise). If you send flowers and gifts on the regular, you may want to consider a Celebrations Passport, a $29.99 annual fee that nets you free shipping on most items (and trust me, shipping costs add up no matter what florist you go through!).
A few standouts from the 1-800-Flowers 2026 Valentine’s Day collection, below:
Your Classic Choice: Romantic Red Roses
One or two dozen farm-fresh red roses with a clear or red glass vase. A few bucks more will get you some chocolates, too.
In Place of a Love Letter: Expressions of Love Bouquet
A mix of roses, Peruvian lilies and other blooms in shades of red and pink that (for an additional cost) arrive in a dolomite vase that looks like a romantic correspondence.
For the Unexpected: Love Explosion Cake Gift Box
Don’t have your loved one open this over, say, a rug. Inside this clever box is a three-inch red velvet sparkling cake (with heart sprinkles and edible diamond dust); when opened, eight Flying Butterfly Surprise butterflies flutter into the air, followed by a “flower shower” of faux blooms.
Wine Makes Every Gift Better: Magnificent Roses Preserved Roses with Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon
The bottle of Cab Sauv? Nice and immediate. The preserved red roses? They don’t need watering, so they’ll last for at least six months.
For the Personal Touch: Better Together Bouquet With Personalized Vase
The names of you and your giftee are displayed in various red and pink typefaces, along with a scattering of hearts. Plus, there are five different bouquet options.
To Make a Statement: Extravagant Romance 300 Long Stem Red Roses
You want to wow them. You screwed up. Money is no object. Whatever the case, this limited-time offer features 300 long-stem red roses over three bouquets, each standing more than two feet tall.
