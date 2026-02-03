The Best Bouquets to Order From 1-800-Flowers

A trusted choice for years, 1-800-Flowers delivers on special occasions with a winning blend of price, selection and customer satisfaction, offering everything from classic bouquets to unique gift bundles perfect for Valentine's Day.

Although I write about many florists (and all of them are great!), I’ve been using 1-800-Flowers for years for almost every special occasion, including Valentine’s Day. It’s not for just one reason; it’s more of a combination of price, selection, customer service and the satisfaction from the people who have received these bouquets and gift bundles.

And yep, I said gift bundles. Beyond the roses (or whatever you choose to send), 1-800-Flowers offers wine, berries, chocolates and other assorted goodies both in partnership with their floral arrangements and on their own. There’s even something called a “Love Explosion” that we’ll recommend below (it’s G-rated).

While the company is pretty flexible on order times, I’d suggest you take a look now if you want something to arrive by or before Feb. 14 (hint: I always send bouquets a little earlier than Valentine’s Day out of an abundance of caution and for an element of surprise). If you send flowers and gifts on the regular, you may want to consider a Celebrations Passport, a $29.99 annual fee that nets you free shipping on most items (and trust me, shipping costs add up no matter what florist you go through!).

A few standouts from the 1-800-Flowers 2026 Valentine’s Day collection, below:

For the Unexpected: Love Explosion Cake Gift Box Don’t have your loved one open this over, say, a rug. Inside this clever box is a three-inch red velvet sparkling cake (with heart sprinkles and edible diamond dust); when opened, eight Flying Butterfly Surprise butterflies flutter into the air, followed by a “flower shower” of faux blooms. BUY HERE : $47

