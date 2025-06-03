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Leisure > Style > Style Guides

The Best Summer Shoes to Shield Your Manly Feet, as Chosen by a Woman

Please ditch the thong flip-flops this season

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated June 2, 2026 5:17 pm EDT
A man wearing a pair of printed Sabahs
Let's give the white sneaker a break this summer, shall we?
Sabah

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you’re going to foist your feet upon the masses this summer, at least encase them in a pair of stylish sandals or other warm-weather footwear, preferably ones that don’t expose your little piggies. Men’s feet can become quite gross if not properly cared for. Even if you are getting regular pedicures, dirt, sand and sweat will still find their way onto your feet, so let’s do everyone a favor and keep those toes hidden when possible, especially on public transportation, at the bars and when attending any formal occasion.

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Now, I’m not a monster. I don’t want your sweaty feet confined to socks and sneakers all summer long. I’d actually rather see men sport stylish leather sandals and upscale slip-ons, two footwear options that would pair quite nicely with any of your summer ‘fits, than a basic white sneaker. So below, I’ve categorized the best shoes and sandals to shield your manly feet this summer.

Fisherman Sandals

Dress like a sexy fisherman. While you’ve probably stored your cable-knit sweaters and beanies away for the season, you can channel the old-country, coastal aesthetic with a pair of fisherman sandals. Can’t you picture yourself strolling down a sunlit cobblestone path on your next Mediterranean holiday in a pair of these? The part loafer, part woven shoe offers all of the benefits of an open-toed slide without looking sloppy. Possibly the most versatile summer shoe, the fisherman sandal is a completely acceptable piece of formal footwear, one you can sport on dates, vacations and even at a more casual, outdoor wedding.

Sabah Porto Maronne
Sabah Porto Maronne
Buy Here : $275
Kleman Babord Fisherman Sandal
Kleman Babord Fisherman Sandal
Buy Here : $265
Jacques Soloviere Franck Fisherman Sandal
Jacques Soloviere Franck Fisherman Sandal
Buy Here : $320
Vinny’s Fisherman Sandal
Vinny’s Fisherman Sandal
Buy Here : $390

Crossover Sandals

Yes, a few toes are exposed, but I’ll allow it in a chic pair of cross-strap sandals. Similar to the fisherman sandal, I find this particular design to be a completely appropriate shoe for any and every summer activity: a sunset dinner, an afternoon sail, a walk along the water. If you like a more modern, easy-to-slip-on summer shoe, then the crossover sandal is probably better suited for you.

Todd Snyder Nomad Suede Crossover Sandal
Todd Snyder Nomad Suede Crossover Sandal
Buy Here : $328
Polo Ralph Lauren Zane Leather Sandal
Polo Ralph Lauren Zane Leather Sandal
Buy Here : $158
G.H. Bass Mens Charleswood Cross Strap Sandals
G.H. Bass Mens Charleswood Cross Strap Sandals
Buy Here : $150
Abercrombie & Fitch Cross-Strap Suede Slide Sandals
Abercrombie & Fitch Cross-Strap Suede Slide Sandals
Buy Here : $90 $40

Closed-Toe Slip-Ons

These little piggies will not be going to the market this summer, at least not in broad daylight. If you want to play it safe this season, a closed-toe shoe is your best bet. Clogs and mules will keep the front of your foot stylishly protected, while the heel of your foot can freely enjoy the summer air. Though don’t be fooled by the laidback nature of these slip-ons: They’re still crafted from high-quality materials like suede and leather.

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed
Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed
Buy Here: $170
Sabah The Dune Baba
Sabah The Dune Baba
Buy Here : $205
Luca Drift Outdoor Mule
Luca Drift Outdoor Mule
Buy Here : $130
SeaVees Mens Tiburon Trekker
SeaVees Mens Tiburon Trekker
Buy Here : $165

Huaraches

The traditional Mexican sandal is a summertime favorite for a reason. Huaraches are breathable, durable, comfortable and offer a decent amount of coverage. They also feature a distinct upper that’s hand-woven from leather. The result is a design-forward sandal, made with excellent craftsmanship, that elevates any short, linen pant or pair of chinos.

Nisolo Men’s Huarache Sandal 2.0
Nisolo Men’s Huarache Sandal 2.0
buy here: $150
Unmarked Huarache Balam Walnut
Unmarked Huarache Balam Walnut
Buy Here : $390
Espiritu Selva Slip Ons
Espiritu Selva Slip Ons
Buy Here : $125
Espiritu Mayan Classics
Espiritu Mayan Classics
Buy Here : $150

More Summer Shoe Ideas

While warm-weather shoe styles like espadrilles and woven loafers aren’t technically sandals, they’re also not your basic white sneaker, which makes them suitable summer footwear options IMO.

Astroflex Dartflex Woven Loafer
Astroflex Dartflex Woven Loafer
Buy Here : $325
Sperry Gold Cup™ Woven Penny Loafer
Sperry Gold Cup™ Woven Penny Loafer
Buy Here : $205
Soludos The Smoking Espadrille
Soludos The Smoking Espadrille
Buy Here : $119 $83
Todd Snyder Nomad Suede Espadrille
Todd Snyder Nomad Suede Espadrille
Buy Here : $248

Meet your guide

Logan Mahan

Logan Mahan

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen.
More from Logan Mahan »

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