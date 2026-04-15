Take It From a Woman: Read This Before You Buy Her Flowers

Beyond the initial joy of a gifted bouquet, many find themselves scrambling for a vase, a common misstep that underscores a larger point: Thoughtful flower gifting goes far beyond the blooms themselves. Floral experts weigh in with a definitive guide to making every arrangement feel truly personal.

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On Valentine’s Day, my boyfriend presented me with a beautifully wrapped bouquet of pink roses. I graciously accepted them, bringing the fresh flowers up to my nose for a whiff. Then I asked a question I already knew the answer to: “Do you have a vase?” I was staying at his house for the weekend, without my usual collection of glass vases. Without looking a single bit concerned, my boyfriend ripped open a kitchen cabinet where his glassware lived and grabbed a wine glass. Intrigued by how he would MacGyver this one, I watched as he filled the normal-sized wine glass with water and angled the full-sized bouquet against the wall. To my surprise, it didn’t topple over. We came home from dinner, and my bouquet remained propped up on the wall by a strong stem and a dream.

Turns out, my boyfriend wasn’t the only man lacking a proper vessel for floral arrangements on Valentine’s Day. That night, I coincidentally came across a TikTok video depicting my earlier situation, except this woman’s boyfriend dumped out his utensil crock and filled it with water. The comment section was filled with even more images of gifted bouquets in makeshift vases: HydroFlasks, Gain detergent containers, Pringles cans and even a fish tank.

As comical as it was, the phenomenon did spark a thought: If you’re gifting flowers, should you always get a vase? And what other flower-buying etiquette are men not privy to? Sure, men know they should gift their partner flowers, but is there a “right” way to do it? How much should you spend? How often should you gift?

With the help of two flower experts — Mallory Green, the floral design lead from 1-800-Flowers.com, and Dani Christakos, owner of The Flower Garage and floral designer for the hit Netflix series Love Is Blind — we compiled a definitive bouquet-buying guide for you to consult before purchasing your next bouquet.

Not Sure What She Likes? Pay Attention to Her Home and Wardrobe.

Mallory Green: If your partner hasn’t mentioned her favorite flower, start by paying attention to her existing preferences — particularly the colors she gravitates towards in her wardrobe or home. Those cues can translate beautifully into a bouquet that feels personal. When in doubt, a thoughtfully curated mixed arrangement like our Founder’s Choice Bouquet is always a great choice, offering a balance of textures, tones and symbolism of energy, joy and happiness. It’s also worth considering where the flowers will live, whether that’s a compact apartment, an office desk or a larger living space. Scale and style can make a difference in how the arrangement is experienced.

Dani Christakos: Pay attention to what she gravitates toward in her home and her wardrobe. When in doubt, ask the florist for something seasonal.

Roses Can Feel Generic. Consider Another Variety.

DC: A dozen red roses can feel generic and not thoughtful. The biggest [mistake men make] isn’t the flowers, it’s the lack of thought behind them. A slightly unexpected arrangement will always feel more personal. Choose a flower that evokes a memory of a place or an experience you’ve had together.

MG: Tulips are a go-to for their simplicity and understated elegance. They feel romantic without being predictable. Peonies are another favorite, known for their soft, full blooms, beautiful fragrance and limited seasonality. For something more cheerful and relaxed, sunflowers bring a bright, uplifting energy. You can also look at garden-inspired arrangements such as our Cerulean Dreams Bouquet, which feels spontaneous and on-trend and includes our 2026 flower of the year, delphinium.

Be Aware of Scent Sensitivities

MG: If a strong fragrance is a concern, I recommend avoiding more aromatic blooms such as lilies, hyacinth, peonies and garden roses. Beyond those, most cut flowers tend to have a very subtle scent, making them a safe option for someone who prefers something lighter. Varieties like hydrangea, gerbera daisies (Happy Gerbera Daisies), tulips and carnations are safe bets. Delphinium Garden and Lavender Garden are mixes that have minimal fragrance.

DC: Stick with low-fragrance blooms like tulips, ranunculus, hydrangea and orchids. Avoid heavy scents like lilies or hyacinths.

“Just Because” Flowers Are Always a Win

MG: There’s no strict cadence for sending flowers. In fact, spontaneity can make a big impression. “Just because” gestures often feel just as meaningful as flowers received on holidays or for major milestones. Even a small bouquet given occasionally can feel memorable.

DC: Giving flowers spontaneously instead of a predictable pattern.

Yes, Flowers Are Pricey. But the Gesture Is Priceless.

DC: You don’t need to overspend, but you do need to be thoughtful. It’s less about size and more about quality and design. You should be able to get a beautifully curated custom arrangement in the $150 to $250 range!

MG: 1-800-Flowers offers shoppers a variety of beautiful floral bouquets in a wide-range of price points from $39.99 to $500. And we offer the convenience of purchasing online and having flowers delivered right to your partner’s doorstep.

A Vase Is a Thoughtful Bonus but Less Essential (if You Both Already Own One)

MG: A vase is a thoughtful addition, especially if you’re unsure whether she has one on hand. However, it’s less essential if you know she already has her own containers. It’s also worth considering her personality: a ready-to-display arrangement like our Mother’s Embrace Bouquet removes any extra effort, while someone who enjoys arranging flowers herself may appreciate receiving loose stems, such as our farm-fresh flowers, as part of the experience. If you are looking to truly customize her delivery, we also offer personalized vases.

Think Before Sending Flowers to Her Office

MG: Sending a bouquet to her office will depend on both her personality and workplace culture. Some people love the visibility of a public gesture, while others may prefer something more private. If the gesture is romantic, consider where you are in the relationship and whether that level of visibility feels appropriate. It’s also practical to think about logistics such as desk space and shared offices.

DC: If she loves a moment, then yes. If she’s more private, then send them home. The goal is to make her feel seen, not put on the spot.

Reminder: The experience Is Just as Important

MG: The overall experience matters as much as the flowers themselves. The note, the timing and the presentation all shape how the gift is received. Ultimately, it’s the intention — care in selecting the color, meaning and timing — that makes the gesture feel truly special.



Meet your guide Logan Mahan InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen. More from Logan Mahan »