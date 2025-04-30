The Sexiest Spring Accessory Is a Giant Bouquet of Flowers

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

My seasonal allergies are currently out for vengeance, which means it’s officially spring in New York City. The Great Pollinating, as it is informally referred to here in NYC, has wrecked my sinuses and the sinuses of the many New Yorkers around me (last week, my liquor store cashier was visibly tearing up as he rang up my bottle of prosecco, apologizing for his allergies). However, I can’t be too angry about the change in season. I mean, how could I? Most of last week has been 70 degrees and sunny. I’m going for more walks. I’m eating lunch outside. I’m admiring the beautiful, colorful vegetation blooming around me. I know. Florals for spring? Groundbreaking. But if there’s one time of year to outfit your home with flowers — or gift a big ol’ bouquet of them to someone you love — it’s springtime. But don’t take it from me: take it from Jeremy Allen White.

The Bear actor and our future Bruce Springsteen has been photographed hauling a massive bouquet around Los Angeles, for a second time.

The first time White was caught by paparazzi stuffing a reusable Bode shopping tote with an array of flowers at a farmer’s market in L.A., he practically broke the menswear stratosphere. At the time, I couldn’t scroll through my Instagram feed without coming across photos of a baseball-cap-clad JAW wearing a rare pair of white-on-white Nike Cortez and hauling a bundle of tulips and a few other flower variations I can’t readily identify. Even here at InsideHook, we covered the actor’s farmer’s market outing, fawning over his ‘fit. Though I’d argue the ‘fit would not have been complete, nor so widely discussed, were it not for the giant bouquet in his hands.

Just a few days ago, we saw JAW once again sporting an incognito baseball hat with a not-so-subtle bushel of sunflowers, eucalyptus and purple flowers. The images sparked a couple of questions, including “Is this dude in the pocket of Big Flower?” And as Vogue pondered, “Who is he buying flowers for?”

This is why the hottest spring accessory is a hand-wrapped arrangement of flowers. There’s nothing I love more than seeing a man running around the streets of New York with some flowers in his hand, because it always elicits questions. Specifically, curiosities around the reason for the flowers.

Are they anniversary flowers? Engagement flowers? “I’m sorry” flowers? Third date, courting flowers? Or just because flowers? (I always hope they’re just because flowers.)

They could also be for you (because men deserve flowers, too.) I’ve written quite extensively about how, you, a man, can incorporate small design upgrades into your home that will take it from spooky boy room to an inviting space women want to spend time in. A floral arrangement is a pretty easy way to do that.

Not to mention, a pretty massive flower-giving event is on our heels: Mother’s Day. While I would encourage you to gift peonies, roses and lilies year-round for no reason at all, there are no exceptions for Mother’s Day. You must gift flowers.

So this weekend, embody JAW and hit up your local farmer’s market in your favorite baseball cap and pick up an obnoxiously large bouquet of fresh flowers. Or, you can easily order an arrangement online — whether it’s for you, your lover or your mother. And if you’re having a hard time picking an arrangement, here are a few of my favorites below.