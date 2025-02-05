Wellness > Sex & Dating

Why You Should Send Men Flowers

And not just for Valentine’s Day

By Kirk Miller
February 5, 2025 1:14 pm EST
A man delivering roses
For me? Thanks, bro!
Getty

I’ve received flowers once in my life. It was more than 20 years ago, and it happened after a weird fight with my then-girlfriend (alcohol was involved). The flowers themselves were unmemorable outside of two facts — they were from the same florist, and it was the exact type of bouquet I’d sent to my partner two weeks earlier in a more romantic gesture. But the lack of originality didn’t bother me. Just getting roses was such a shock that it took me a few minutes to realize, hey, I like getting flowers. 

They smell good. They brighten up a room. And the gesture behind it — be it for love, an apology, general appreciation or even as a subtle dig to improve my home design game — is greatly appreciated. Somebody spent time and money to put together a very pretty thing and have it delivered. Swoon!

Honestly, I’m not sure why men don’t receive flowers. (I suppose I should mention I’m a cis white male if that makes any difference to you. I also like whiskey, football and punk rock. Throw your stereotypes away, people.) According to the online florist UrbanStems, 88% of men don’t receive flowers until their funeral. So at least I’m ahead of the curve.

I’m not alone in this wanting of flowers, at least according to the last popular social media site that isn’t toxic. To quote Reddit user “Fletcherperson” on r/AskMen, “I’ve given my girlfriend/partner flowers probably nearly 50 times in the 10 years we’ve been together, and she hasn’t gotten me flowers once. Where the fuck are my flowers?

The Best Flower Delivery Services on the Internet
The Best Flower Delivery Services on the Internet
 Anniversary, birthday, Valentine’s Day or just because, these online florists each offer up something unique in their bouquets

As usual, the corresponding comments offer insight and some comedic gold. As I learned, if I want flowers, I should (heavy finger quotes) “communicate” that with my partner. Some men apparently find flowers high-maintenance, which means these men have probably never had a real relationship or taken care of anyone or anything. Do nothing for these men. One woman complained that her husband pouted about not getting flowers and was thrilled to finally get some but left them on the counter for her to take care of. “Never again” she wrote, and I can’t argue there — if you want flowers, ask for them, show appreciation upon receiving and then take care of them. Put them in a vase and do whatever else the most likely included instructions tell you to do.

So, what type of flowers? Lucky for you, I write InsideHook’s guide to online florists. Pick something we’d like — match a favorite color or give them a bouquet that reminds them of a good memory. Unless we specifically ask, don’t get us edible arrangements because that shit is gross (cupcakes are an exception). 

Also, you don’t have to do this for Valentine’s Day. Pick some less cliched time to send a guy flowers (and while we’re at it, stop sending us these male gift cliches). Just do it. As my man Fletcherperson says, “I’m tryna get that bouquet, homie.”

More Like This

Three flower bouquets from UrbanStems
Why We’re Gifting Flowers From UrbanStems This Mother’s Day
Three women on floral backgrounds.
8 Women on What They Really Want for Valentine’s Day
Valentine's Day do's and don't
The Dos and Don’ts of Valentine’s Day Planning, According to the Women of InsideHook
a collage of the best Valentine's Day gift for him on a blue patterned background
The 25 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him

Wellness > Mental Health
Wellness > Sex & Dating
Wellness
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Recommended

Suggested for you

A few of our favorite whiskey bottles for February 2025
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This February 
A Black Russian cocktail surrounded by mouths with talk bubbles
The Black Russian Is Poised for a Comeback
Guy Stapleford emerges from from the trees on a shady trail. Sketches of Roman columns in the corners of the photo.
Biking Along Britain’s Remaining Roman Roads
An illustration of a cashew.
Nuts Are Nutrient Powerhouses, But How You Eat Them Matters
An edit featuring two shirtless men flexing in front of a light green background.
Hey, Man: You Have Six Weeks to Get Fit for a Dating Show
From Timex to Nike this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Timex Watches, Nikes and a Vuori Collab

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

A man delivering roses

Why You Should Send Men Flowers

The best sexual wellness gifts to give this Valentine's Day 2025

The 16 Sexiest Valentine’s Day Gifts

Scratching an itch

Does Evolution Explain Why We Scratch Itchy Skin?

Signage outside FDA office

New FDA Approval Could Transform Pain Management

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Daniel Roth Extra Plat Souscription, one of our favorite new watches from LVMH Watch Week 2025

The Best Timepieces From LVMH Watch Week

Ulysse Nardin BLAST [AMOUREUXPEINTRE]; Shinola Circadian Monster 36; Chopard L.U.C LUNAR ONE; Tudor Black Bay Chrono Flamingo Blue; Mark II Fulcrum 39

The Best Watches of the Past Month

Three smartphones showing different views of the new e-book app from Bookshop.org

Bookshop Takes Aim at Another Pillar of Amazon’s Book Empire

Goldbelly x NFL Crawfish Kit

Goldbelly Simplified Your Super Bowl Party Spread