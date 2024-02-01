8 Women on What They Really Want for Valentine’s Day

Leisure

Finding the best gift for the women in your life can be an overwhelming, time-consuming endeavor. There are like a bajillion products marketed towards us, and even I, a woman, am overburdened by the lot of skincare, jewelry and clothing out there. 

However, my job requires me to provide you, a hapless man, with really good gift ideas for the ladies in your life, and while I did compile a comprehensive guide of 30ish very nice items (which you can and should consult here) to gift this Valentine’s Day, I decided this year to share the gift-idea burden with other women. Eight very cool women, to be exact.

A few weeks ago, I hit the streets of New York City with photographer Johanna Stickland to ask women what they would actually like to receive for Valentine’s Day. Below, their answers, which include smaller, more affordable items, splurge-worthy gift ideas and a romantic gesture that’s completely free of charge. I’d recommend paying close attention to that last one.

Erin, 28, Sales

What’s one item under $100 you’d like to be gifted for Valentine’s Day?

“I love chocolates. I think they’re a classic, but I think there is something to be said about the experience of making chocolate with someone. It’s actually a really common practice in Asia to make chocolates. And I think it would be really special to do that with somebody else.”

Is there a splurge-worthy item you’d like to receive?

“I think jewelry always is really nice, but that is just like above and beyond.”

How about a non-monetary romantic gesture?

“Oh, I think, just quality time. Spending that quality time with somebody like going to a movie or having dinner in would be super nice. I think that’s a great act of service or quality time.”

Anne, 26, Private Wealth Management

What’s one item under $100 you’d like to receive for Valentine’s Day?

“Flowers.”

How about an expensive item?

“A 12-foot teddy bear.”

What’s a romantic gesture that costs nothing that you’d like to receive?

“A kiss.”

Jodie, 46, Artist

What is one thing under $100 that you would like to receive for Valentine’s Day?

“I would say Collina Strada, who made my coat.”

What’s a pricier item you’d want to receive?

“Collina Strada.”

Is there one romantic gesture, it doesn’t have to cost any money, that you would like to receive?

“Hugs from my family.”

Nova, 30, Designer

What’s one item under $100 you’d like to receive for Valentine’s Day?

“I feel like this one’s kind of priceless. I just want some me time. Alone time, really.”

Is there an expensive, splurge-worthy item you’d like to be gifted?

“I wouldn’t mind a new pot at home and a nice, non-stick frying pan.”

What’s a free romantic gesture you’d like to receive?

“Oh, I’d like if my husband could just take care of all the chores in the house for the whole week, that would be great, actually.”

Samantha, 34, Musician and Boxer

What’s one item under $100 you’d like to be gifted for Valentine’s Day?

” A day to a spa.”

Is there a splurge-worthy item you’d like to receive?

“A ticket to Spain.”

Is there a non-monetary romantic gesture you’d prefer to receive?

“Quality time. Quality time in Spain at a spa.”

Estephanie, 22, Musician

What’s one item under $100 you’d like to receive for Valentine’s Day?

“Honestly, I love cards ’cause I feel like you’re gonna get a handwritten message. Or maybe some flowers.”

Is there an expensive item you’d like to be gifted?

“I don’t know. Personally, I don’t live an expensive lifestyle. So I feel like you could soothe me with anything.”

What’s a free romantic gesture you’d like to receive?

“I would say like daytime is valuable, so even just going to the park or having a day out.”

Regina, 19, Student

What’s one item under $100 you’d like to receive for Valentine’s Day?

I would love… I love a good flower bouquet. I cannot lie ’cause it makes the room smell just delicious. And maybe a scarf.

Is there a pricier item you’d like to be gifted?

“Any necklace that reminds me of them, or anything from Tiffany’s.”

What’s a free romantic gesture you’d like to receive?

“I think just quality time. I think that’s the best gift.”

Natalie, 28, Development at MoMA

What’s one item under $100 you’d like to receive for Valentine’s Day?

“Definitely art books, coffee table books. I’m obsessed with the sculptor Kevin Umaña. So anything that has his work. It’s super colorful and fun and funky.”

Is there an expensive, splurge-worthy item you’d like to be gifted?

“I’m getting married in September, so we’re saving money and planning our registry, which has on it some nice kitchen stuff.”

What’s a free romantic gesture you’d like to receive?

“That costs nothing? I don’t know. A good home-cooked meal or a walk with my puppy.”

