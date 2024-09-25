Leisure > Style

Take It From a Woman: You Should Be Wearing Suede. And So Should She.

The fabric is inescapable this season

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
September 25, 2024 1:28 pm
James Dean and models wearing suede jackets.
It's a suede fall and everyone's invited.
Everything is suede now: jackets, boots, handbags… you name it, it’s been caked in suede. 

This isn’t exactly a revolutionary occurrence. As summer winds down, temperatures begin to drop and we gravitate toward new fabrics. Fall is synonymous with textures like the soft ribbed cotton of corduroy, the sleek, luxury feel of full-grain leather and the lightweight, fuzzy touch of suede — which is fully unavoidable right now.

For me, it began about a month ago when I was scrolling through my TikTok For You Page about a month or two ago. The it accessory of the season ahead was already cemented by the algorithm: The Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39, a sizeable, hobo-style, was flung across the shoulder of just about every New York City influencer. At first, the bag was available in a slew of colorways of the brand’s natural grain leather. But as the suede apocalypse descended, Coach released it in — you guessed it — suede, a style its customers had been asking for according to the website

We obviously do not exist in a suede-clad vacuum. The fabric was spotted all over the fall/winter 2024 and resort 2025 runways. From Prada and Gucci to Ralph Lauren and Miu Miu, designers were showcasing suede fringe jackets, embellished suede blazers, floor-length suede skirts and suede trench coats. Now, the ubiquitous runway fabric has trickled down to fast fashion brands. Walk into any Zara and I bet you’ll find an overabundance of slouchy suede blazers and mini suede purses. Model and fashion it girl Alexa Chung’s much-anticipated collection with Madewell even stars some seriously chic suede pieces, from $850 overcoats to teensy mini skirts. 

Despite the fabric’s omnipresence, I’m fully in favor of suede’s fall takeover. The suede jacket is a timeless autumnal look! Perhaps a hot take, but I don’t think we need to reinvent the wheel when it comes to fall fashion. There’s a comfort in breaking out our favorite chore coats and knit pullovers. (However, if you do want to get into the biggest fall trends for 2024, I’d implore you to read our piece on them here.) The problem is I have a hard time admitting defeat. I don’t like being playing along with the influencers. As much as I love the Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39, everyone already has one! And I’m sure the lot of content creators are getting incentives to promote it. I will not allow myself to be counted among the suede sheeple. 

 From barn coats to blazing red, here are our predictions for the season ahead

This hang-up I have about wanting to be unique was quickly alleviated, however, after a spur-of-the-moment rewatch of the 1998 film The Parent Trap this week. After the twins switch and Lindsay Lohan steps off the plane at the Napa Valley airport to meet her father, there is a very handsome Dennis Quaid waiting for her on the tarmac. We see Quaid for the first time in the film donning an equally handsome suede jacket. Swoon

So, there you have it. Don’t take it from me or the influencers or the runway. Take it from Dennis Quaid in the 1998 film The Parent Trap

A couple things to note about suede before you invest in a nice jacket or blazer or perhaps gift the lovely lady in your life a trendy new handbag.

Suede leather is made from the underside of animal skin. Because it doesn’t have that tough exterior, this makes it softer than full-grain leather but also less durable. If you’ve ever seen Seinfeld, you’ll know the fabric is highly absorbent, so it can get dirty and stained easier if not properly cared for (don’t wear it in the rain or snow.) You could also pick up a bottle of suede protector spray on Amazon

Not sure how to indulge in this season’s hottest fabric? As always, I have extremely dapper picks below. 

Suede for You

Polo Ralph Lauren Suede Trucker Jacket
Polo Ralph Lauren Suede Trucker Jacket
Buy it now : $998
G.H. Bass Men’s Larson Suede Weejuns Loafer
G.H. Bass Men’s Larson Suede Weejuns Loafer
Buy it now : $185
Todd Snyder Italian Suede Snap Dylan Jacket in Navy
Todd Snyder Italian Suede Snap Dylan Jacket in Navy
Buy it now : $998
Astorflex Brownflex Chukka Boot
Astorflex Brownflex Chukka Boot
Buy it now : $225

Suede for Her

Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39
Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39
Buy it now : $495
Mango 100% Suede Leather Jacket
Mango 100% Suede Leather Jacket
Buy it now : $440
MW x Alexa Chung Suede Mini Skirt
MW x Alexa Chung Suede Mini Skirt
Buy it now : $298
Dolce Vita Auggie Boots
Dolce Vita Auggie Boots
Buy it now : $250

