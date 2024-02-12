Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Dress for the Holidays With J.Crew’s Cyber Monday Sale

Save up to 50% off of the entire site, plus free shipping

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated December 2, 2024 9:38 am
J.Crew

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With the holidays upon us, it’s time to pull out your inspo board and pin every single man of the ’90s sporting a holiday sweater to it. Think Colin Firth in Love Actually, or Jude Law in The Holiday. Thankfully, you can get most of them at J.Crew. If your closet is currently lacking, don’t fret. Today is the last day to shop their huge Cyber Monday Sale. From today through until December 3rd 11:59 PT, you can shop their 500+ cyber deals with select styles marked down up to 50% off. Plus for today only, you can receive free shipping with your purchase.

Below, you’ll find some of our favorite J.Crew picks from the continued Cyber Monday deals, ranging from hefty outwear soft button-downs to lightweight shackets that will have you looking like you belong at Ralph Lauren’s Colorado ranch. Or, you can just shop the sale for yourself here. Long live the ‘Crew, baby.

Shop the Best of J.Crew Cyber Monday Sale

J.Crew Heritage brushed rib-knit henley
J.Crew Heritage brushed rib-knit henley
buy here: $70 $35
J.Crew Double-Faced Wool Blend Cruiser Jacket
J.Crew Double-Faced Wool Blend Cruiser Jacket
Buy Here: $298 $119
J.Crew 1988 Rollneck Cotton Sweater
J.Crew 1988 Rollneck Cotton Sweater
Buy Here: $98 $49

J.Crew Heritage Cotton Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew Heritage Cotton Crewneck Sweater
Buy Here: $89 $39
J.Crew Fine-Wale Corduroy Shirt
J.Crew Fine-Wale Corduroy Shirt
Buy Here: $98 $47
J.Crew English Leather Field Boots
J.Crew English Leather Field Boots
Buy Here: $328 $245
J.Crew 770 Straight-Fit Five-Pocket Midweight Tech Pant
J.Crew 770 Straight-Fit Five-Pocket Midweight Tech Pant
Buy Here: $118 $100
J.Crew Heritage Cotton Cable-Knit Sweater
J.Crew Heritage Cotton Cable-Knit Sweater
Buy Here: $98 $42
J.Crew Long-Sleeve Classic Piqué Polo Shirt
J.Crew Long-Sleeve Classic Piqué Polo Shirt
Buy Here: $90 $45
J.Crew Heritage 14 Oz. Fleece Cardigan Sweater
J.Crew Heritage 14 Oz. Fleece Cardigan Sweater
Buy Here: $128 $50
J.Crew Relaxed-Fit Lightweight French Terry Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt
J.Crew Relaxed-Fit Lightweight French Terry Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt
Buy Here: $98 $48

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

