Elevate Your Fall Staples With Engineered Garments x J.Crew’s Limited Capsule

Flannels, corduroy and cardigans are packed with functionality in this coveted collab

By Michael Stefanov
October 16, 2024 3:29 pm
Engineered Garments x J.Crew's new limited release does not disappoint.
J.Crew

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Menswear collaborations are now a permanent fixture in the industry, but it hasn’t always been that way. They used to be quite a novelty, when brands would try to capture buzz, extend their reach and boost sales via a team-up with another designer who excelled at their respective craft. Some results were hit or miss, with certain designs feeling forced or try-hard. But when done well, collaborations highlight the best of each designer or brand, creating something exciting and often coveted. More recent team-ups, like Todd Snyder x Woolrich or the ongoing New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore, feel organic and intentional, fresh and stylish. 

Queue a new stellar partnership, just in time for fall. Engineered Garments x J.Crew just launched a very limited capsule that feels au courant and very wearable. The line brings out the best of both worlds in a curated selection of likely soon-to-be coveted garments. J.Crew, the American institution that’s helped guys elevate their basics for decades — from the iconic Ludlow suit to dependable khakis, sweatshirts and Oxford shirts — needs no introduction. Engineered Garments, founded by Daiki Suzuki in 1999, made waves with its distinct aesthetic, drawing inspiration from American sportswear, outdoor gear and military uniforms while experimenting with prints, fabrics and silhouettes. By blending Japanese craftsmanship with vintage workwear, streetwear and Americana, Engineered Garments quickly became a favorite among stylish, in-the-know menswear enthusiasts. 

What immediately stands out about this collection is its focus on quality over quantity. You won’t find 100 SKUs here, just a handful of well-designed menswear staples. It’s refreshing because I’d much rather see a smaller, focused collection that gets it right than a sprawling assortment of pieces. It simplifies shopping for essentials.

Then there are the exceptional garments, where classic American style meets Japanese (by way of New England’s) design and functionality. EG takes staples J.Crew is known for — think corduroy tailoring, knits and chinos — and gives them a bold, utilitarian twist with more relaxed silhouettes and creative pocket placements. From a bold fuzzy cardigan and wool sweaters with woven patches to cargo pants with unique pockets, a military-inspired parka, and a bright red and yellow flannel (possibly the standout), Engineered Garments’s signature style is seamlessly woven throughout. These are garments that form the foundation of your fall wardrobe that you’ll wear for many seasons to come. There’s a timelessness here, paired with an edge that will catch the eye of the more discerning.

It doesn’t hurt that J.Crew’s design team has long been part of Suzuki’s devoted fanbase, often wearing Engineered Garments themselves for their eclectic mix of fits and fabrics. The ingredients were already in place to blend these two worlds into a hip trad-ish and very stylish capsule. Below are some of the collab’s standout pieces, but don’t wait too long — many are on the verge of selling out, if not already gone. 

Buy Here : $158

This cotton flannel in a bold red and blue plaid feels based on something archival, but it’s just plain Americana awesome. The extra button collar tab adds a subtle utilitarian detail.

Buy Here : $298

Every guy should own a cardigan, but this one adds extra character. Its fuzzy alpaca texture, subtle checkerboard print and military-style collar showcase the best of the brands.

Buy Here : $198

Extra voluminous? Check. Pleats? Check. Coin pocket? Check. Nod to authentic khakis? Check? Should you cop a pair? Obviously.

Buy Here : $598

J.Crew excels at corduroy. Their English cotton version is the ideal wale and feels both soft and textured. Add unique paneling and design by way of EG, and you’ve got a future classic.

Buy Here : $698

This parka/utility jacket/windbreaker is an ideal transitional piece. And it comes with all the trimmings — hood, extra pockets and a drawstring to keep out the wind.

Buy Here : $128

A classic sweatshirt is always welcome, and this one states exactly what the collab is all about.

Buy Here : $198

You normally see this type of nylon paneling on a thicker ribbed wool sweater. But on a fine merino turtleneck, it’s a melding of different aesthetics.

Buy Here : $228

These relaxed-fit cargos have a unique pocket detail on the front.

Buy Here : $20

Even socks get a unique treatment with bold patterns and alternating colorways.

Michael Stefanov is a Brooklyn-based writer and musician. He was previously the market editor at Esquire and fashion contributor at Men’s Health. His articles have appeared in Robb Report, Inside Hook, and Men’s Journal. ...Read More

