Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

Here’s What You Should Wear This Fall, According to Cool Women

Six very knowledgeable women on what they want to see men wear this fall 

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
October 10, 2024 12:51 pm
Because taste is subjective, we reached out to other, very cool, very knowledgeable women for their input on what they’d like to see you wear this fall.
Because taste is subjective, we reached out to other, very cool, very knowledgeable women for their input on what they’d like to see you wear this fall.
InsideHook

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

For the past five years here at InsideHook, I, a woman, have written extensively about the accessories and clothing you, a man, should be sporting, largely on the basis of whether or not said items elicit a sexual response from me. 

I have swooned over men who wear slim chain necklaces. Waxed poetic about the attractiveness of the classic denim jacket. Implored you to sport shorter, thigh-baring shorts and break out the chest hair a la Tom Selleck. And most recently, I recommended you get into the latest fall fabric trend: handsome suede

However, there are many times when I take stock of the style items other women find hot. This oftentimes comes to fruition thanks to internet trends. Take, for example, when TikTok was brazenly thirsting over men wearing their baseball caps backwards, or when I investigated why users on the video-sharing app were claiming a man wearing a Carhartt vest made them “want to ovulate.” 

Because it is officially fall and arguably the best time of year for throwin’ fits, I wanted to put together a fall style guide for men with the female perspective in mind. And because taste is subjective, I reached out to other very cool, very knowledgeable women for their input on what they’d like to see men wear this fall. 

Workwear

“I love ’em to death, but Style Girlfriend readers aren’t exactly known for being at the forefront of fashion trends. I think some of them are still coming around to joggers. So after a few seasons of gentle nudging by Team SG, I’m happy to report that they’re finally coming around to the workwear trend that’s been making its way back into the mainstream. And I get it! I, too, experienced a smidge of middle school memories-induced PTSD when I first saw the hammer loops on a pair of carpenter pants. If going full Carhartt WIP feels a little much for your first foray into the workwear trend, you’ve got plenty other options. We love Madwell’s relaxed straight workwear pants. The Dickies 874 twill work pants are great, too. You also can’t go wrong with a workwear jacket; I like the cropped version from Abercrombie. It comes in a bunch of colorways and clocks in at just $150.” — Megan Collins, Founder of Style Girlfriend

Abercrombie Cropped Zip Workwear Jacket
Abercrombie Cropped Zip Workwear Jacket
Buy it now : $150
Madewell Relaxed Straight Workwear Pants
Madewell Relaxed Straight Workwear Pants
Buy it now : $128
Dickies Original 874 Twill Work Pants
Dickies Original 874 Twill Work Pants
Buy it now : $30

Suede jackets

“Fall jackets for men are always a big focus when styling; the slightly cropped tailored jackets that have a collar are a great elevated option and really add a level of sophistication to a man’s look. For fall, it’s interesting to focus on different textures to add dimension to a look. I specifically like these jackets in suede, navy or brown suede is perfect thrown over a sweatshirt, jeans and a low-top sneaker for a weekend outfit idea. For a more business casual look, I would style the jacket with a cashmere fitted sweater, chinos and a sneaker. Brands that offer these styles really well are BOSS, Massimo Dutti and Vince. The quality of the suede and leather is always excellent.” — Jordanna Sharp, Stylist

Massi Modutti Suede Leather Jacket with Pockets
Massi Modutti Suede Leather Jacket with Pockets
Buy it now : $399
Vince Suede Car Coat
Vince Suede Car Coat
Buy it now : $1,495
Boss Suede Zip-Up Jacket
Boss Suede Zip-Up Jacket
Buy it now : $519
The Biggest Fashion Trends to Follow This Fall, According to Style Editors
The Biggest Fashion Trends to Follow This Fall, According to Style Editors
 From barn coats to blazing red, here are our predictions for the season ahead

Wide-leg pants, boxy polos and shackets

“I’m loving the way that men are embracing style these days. One trend I love seeing this fall is wide-leg pants paired with boxy polo shirts. It’s a fresh, modern look that feels effortlessly cool. Adding a ‘shacket’ (shirt-jacket) on top is the ultimate fall flex — functional, stylish and perfect for layering. This Faux Suede Overshirt From Zara is the perfect layering piece for fall. The lapel collar, flap patch pockets and welt pockets at the hip deliver on both utility and style. This overshirt is great for transitioning between a casual and polished look. Wear it over a polo to complete your fall wardrobe effortlessly. These Striped Jacquard Pants from Zara, in a sleek and straight fit add a dash of sophistication to any outfit. The front zip and button closure provide a tailored look, making these pants an easy go-to for a refined yet effortless fall wardrobe.” —  Lindsey Bernay, fashion expert, stylist and author of the book, You Can’t Leave the House Naked.

Zara Faux Suede Overshirt
Zara Faux Suede Overshirt
Buy it now : $70
Zara Striped Jacquard Pants
Zara Striped Jacquard Pants
Buy it now : $60
Zenga Dark Khaki Mélange Oasi Cashmere Polo Shirt
Zenga Dark Khaki Mélange Oasi Cashmere Polo Shirt
Buy it now : $1,950

Relaxed-fit pants

“When I first thought about this, a few personal favorite items came to mind: a pullover crewneck, a cable knit sweater, a leather jacket. I couldn’t decide on one, so I went to Pinterest to look at pictures of these and ideally narrow my choices down. After a quick search, I realized that none of these were it, and one different article of clothing was the common denominator making and breaking my preferences: a solid pair of relaxed-fit pants. If you’re a man who’s still solely wearing skinny or any kind of tightly fitted pants, let this fall be the season you finally realize how flattering this style will look on you. You’re limiting yourself from discovering your full potential if you don’t have at least one variation of these: jeans, corduroys, khakis or all of the above, really.” — Joanna Sommer, Editorial Assistant

Lululemon Utilitech Twill Relaxed Pleated Trouser
Lululemon Utilitech Twill Relaxed Pleated Trouser
lululemon : $148
Ralph Lauren Whitman Relaxed Fit Corduroy Pant
Ralph Lauren Whitman Relaxed Fit Corduroy Pant
Buy it now : $198
Todd Snyder Japanese Relaxed Fit Selvedge Chino
Todd Snyder Japanese Relaxed Fit Selvedge Chino
Buy it now : $298

A double-breasted suit

“There is nothing I love more on a man than a double-breasted suit. No matter if you’re as robust as Tony Soprano or as waify as Timothée Chalamet, this classic looks good on everyone. Sure, you can do a linen double-breastie in the summer, but fall’s cooler temperatures bring endless possibilities into the mix (throw on a turtleneck for extra, extra points). And don’t save it for a special occasion, either. A suit should be worn like Champagne should be opened — any damn time you want.” — Amanda Gabriele, Senior Editor

J.Crew Kenmare Relaxed-Fit Double-Breasted Suit Jacket in Merino Wool
J.Crew Kenmare Relaxed-Fit Double-Breasted Suit Jacket in Merino Wool
Buy it now : $598
J.Crew Kenmare Relaxed-Fit Suit Pant in Merino Wool
J.Crew Kenmare Relaxed-Fit Suit Pant in Merino Wool
Buy it now : $298
Brooks Brothers Slim Fit Linen Herringbone Double-Breasted Suit Jacket
Brooks Brothers Slim Fit Linen Herringbone Double-Breasted Suit Jacket
Buy it now : $548$270
Brooks Brothers Slim Fit Linen Herringbone Suit Pants
Brooks Brothers Slim Fit Linen Herringbone Suit Pants
Buy it now : $248$119

Polished ‘fits

“This fall, it’s time for men to ditch the disheveled ‘eclectic grandpa’ look and instead embrace the timeless suave vibes of the 1940s and early ’50s. Think high-waisted pleated trousers that say, ‘I’ve got my life together,’ and tucked-in collared shirts that scream, ‘I know how to iron!’ Trust me, women appreciate a well-fitted trouser. Pair these with a structured jacket and polished shoes, and watch heads turn. For style inspiration, check out @niklinio on TikTok and Instagram — he absolutely nails what the youths are calling ‘grandpa core.’” — Olivia Sheehy, Graphic Designer

Taylor Stitch The Jack
Taylor Stitch The Jack
Buy it now : $125
Bonobos Italian Gurkha Trouser
Bonobos Italian Gurkha Trouser
Buy it now : $169
Le Mont St Michel French Moleskin Work Jacket
Le Mont St Michel French Moleskin Work Jacket
275 : $275
G.H.Bass Larson Weejuns Loafer
G.H.Bass Larson Weejuns Loafer
G.H.Bass : $175$131

More Like This

James Dean and models wearing suede jackets.
Take It From a Woman: You Should Be Wearing Suede. And So Should She.
Warren Beatty and Elizabeth Taylor laying in bed in the film The Only Game in Town
Take It From a Woman: A Guide to One-Night Stand Etiquette 
A collection of women showing off beautiful jewelry.
Take It From a Woman: Read This Before Buying Jewelry for Your Partner
Men wearing baseball caps backwards, which is the way they should be worn
Take It From a Woman: I Am Once Again Asking You to Wear Your Baseball Cap Backwards

Leisure > Style
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Spigen wall charger
This Tiny Wall Charger Is Incredibly Useful

$50$33

Charles Tyrwhitt Button-Down Collar Dobby Flannel Puppytooth Shirt
It’s Five Shirts for $225 at Charles Tyrwhitt

$645$225

Amazon Ring Video Doorbell
Amazon’s Ring Battery Doorbell Is Down to $60

$100$60

Amazon Fire TV
Save 35% on This Amazon Fire TV

$520$340

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Don't sleep on these trails
The Most Underrated Hikes in America’s National Parks
"How YouTube Took Over the World," InsideHook's history of YouTube on its 20th anniversary
How YouTube Took Over the World
Amazon Prime Day deals
Round Two of Amazon’s Prime Day Is Offering Even More Knock-Out Deals
SNL Golf sketch
Nate Bargatze Showed Off Golf's Chaotic Side on a New "SNL"
Notre Dame football stadium, south bend, IN
This Is How You Pack a Cooler for a Tailgate
A man pressing an old-fashioned stopwatch.
Short, Sweaty and Sweet

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Because taste is subjective, we reached out to other, very cool, very knowledgeable women for their input on what they’d like to see you wear this fall.

Here’s What You Should Wear This Fall, According to Cool Women

The latest Brooks Brothers sale is a plug and play for your autumn wardrobe

The Brooks Brothers Friends and Family Sale Is Piping Hot

Virgil Abloh, Paris 2021

What Does the Future of Virgil Abloh's Off-White Look Like?

From Empirical to The James Brand this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Field Jackets, Utility Knives and Watches

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

From Filson to Percival this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Filson Jackets, Blundstones and Dutch Ovens

Pizza Oven

Which At-Home Pizza Oven Set-Up Is Right for You?

A HyperT Pro Wellness Pod at Canyon Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas

A Day at the Wellness Club Where Wealthy Texans Biohack Their Bodies

three people holding up steins of Hofbräu beer

The Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Beer