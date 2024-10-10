Here’s What You Should Wear This Fall, According to Cool Women

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

For the past five years here at InsideHook, I, a woman, have written extensively about the accessories and clothing you, a man, should be sporting, largely on the basis of whether or not said items elicit a sexual response from me.

I have swooned over men who wear slim chain necklaces. Waxed poetic about the attractiveness of the classic denim jacket. Implored you to sport shorter, thigh-baring shorts and break out the chest hair a la Tom Selleck. And most recently, I recommended you get into the latest fall fabric trend: handsome suede.

However, there are many times when I take stock of the style items other women find hot. This oftentimes comes to fruition thanks to internet trends. Take, for example, when TikTok was brazenly thirsting over men wearing their baseball caps backwards, or when I investigated why users on the video-sharing app were claiming a man wearing a Carhartt vest made them “want to ovulate.”

Because it is officially fall and arguably the best time of year for throwin’ fits, I wanted to put together a fall style guide for men with the female perspective in mind. And because taste is subjective, I reached out to other very cool, very knowledgeable women for their input on what they’d like to see men wear this fall.

Workwear

“I love ’em to death, but Style Girlfriend readers aren’t exactly known for being at the forefront of fashion trends. I think some of them are still coming around to joggers. So after a few seasons of gentle nudging by Team SG, I’m happy to report that they’re finally coming around to the workwear trend that’s been making its way back into the mainstream. And I get it! I, too, experienced a smidge of middle school memories-induced PTSD when I first saw the hammer loops on a pair of carpenter pants. If going full Carhartt WIP feels a little much for your first foray into the workwear trend, you’ve got plenty other options. We love Madwell’s relaxed straight workwear pants. The Dickies 874 twill work pants are great, too. You also can’t go wrong with a workwear jacket; I like the cropped version from Abercrombie. It comes in a bunch of colorways and clocks in at just $150.” — Megan Collins, Founder of Style Girlfriend

Suede jackets

“Fall jackets for men are always a big focus when styling; the slightly cropped tailored jackets that have a collar are a great elevated option and really add a level of sophistication to a man’s look. For fall, it’s interesting to focus on different textures to add dimension to a look. I specifically like these jackets in suede, navy or brown suede is perfect thrown over a sweatshirt, jeans and a low-top sneaker for a weekend outfit idea. For a more business casual look, I would style the jacket with a cashmere fitted sweater, chinos and a sneaker. Brands that offer these styles really well are BOSS, Massimo Dutti and Vince. The quality of the suede and leather is always excellent.” — Jordanna Sharp, Stylist

Wide-leg pants, boxy polos and shackets

“I’m loving the way that men are embracing style these days. One trend I love seeing this fall is wide-leg pants paired with boxy polo shirts. It’s a fresh, modern look that feels effortlessly cool. Adding a ‘shacket’ (shirt-jacket) on top is the ultimate fall flex — functional, stylish and perfect for layering. This Faux Suede Overshirt From Zara is the perfect layering piece for fall. The lapel collar, flap patch pockets and welt pockets at the hip deliver on both utility and style. This overshirt is great for transitioning between a casual and polished look. Wear it over a polo to complete your fall wardrobe effortlessly. These Striped Jacquard Pants from Zara, in a sleek and straight fit add a dash of sophistication to any outfit. The front zip and button closure provide a tailored look, making these pants an easy go-to for a refined yet effortless fall wardrobe.” — Lindsey Bernay, fashion expert, stylist and author of the book, You Can’t Leave the House Naked.

Relaxed-fit pants

“When I first thought about this, a few personal favorite items came to mind: a pullover crewneck, a cable knit sweater, a leather jacket. I couldn’t decide on one, so I went to Pinterest to look at pictures of these and ideally narrow my choices down. After a quick search, I realized that none of these were it, and one different article of clothing was the common denominator making and breaking my preferences: a solid pair of relaxed-fit pants. If you’re a man who’s still solely wearing skinny or any kind of tightly fitted pants, let this fall be the season you finally realize how flattering this style will look on you. You’re limiting yourself from discovering your full potential if you don’t have at least one variation of these: jeans, corduroys, khakis or all of the above, really.” — Joanna Sommer, Editorial Assistant

A double-breasted suit

“There is nothing I love more on a man than a double-breasted suit. No matter if you’re as robust as Tony Soprano or as waify as Timothée Chalamet, this classic looks good on everyone. Sure, you can do a linen double-breastie in the summer, but fall’s cooler temperatures bring endless possibilities into the mix (throw on a turtleneck for extra, extra points). And don’t save it for a special occasion, either. A suit should be worn like Champagne should be opened — any damn time you want.” — Amanda Gabriele, Senior Editor

Polished ‘fits

“This fall, it’s time for men to ditch the disheveled ‘eclectic grandpa’ look and instead embrace the timeless suave vibes of the 1940s and early ’50s. Think high-waisted pleated trousers that say, ‘I’ve got my life together,’ and tucked-in collared shirts that scream, ‘I know how to iron!’ Trust me, women appreciate a well-fitted trouser. Pair these with a structured jacket and polished shoes, and watch heads turn. For style inspiration, check out @niklinio on TikTok and Instagram — he absolutely nails what the youths are calling ‘grandpa core.’” — Olivia Sheehy, Graphic Designer