Who Were the Best-Dressed Celebrities of March 2025?

March is often a bit suspect, sartorially speaking. Caught in between the armpit of award season and summer blockbuster press tours, and unmoored from clear indication of temperature or weather, it typically proves both a difficult and unpleasant month to dress for, without much pomp or fanfare.

Of course, it seems that no one told that to the cultural cognoscenti this month — from Lewis Hamilton rocking Ferrari red Willy Chavarria to Severance star Jen Tullock in pinstripe Brioni suiting, the celebs really showed out this month. We’ve identified a handful of looks from across the thirty-one days simply too powerful or noteworthy not to share; all of them are winners in our book. Below, the best dressed celebrities of March 2025.

The Best Best-Dressed Celebrities of March 2025

Jake Gyllenhaal has really stepped it up. WireImage

Jake Gyllenhaal

Fresh off his hyped Othello debut— a ticket will reportedly run you upwards of $1,000 — and equipped with a killer buzz cut, it felt like Jake Gyllenhaal was preparing to blow minds. But even the most enlightened menswear fanatics could not have predicted that the Presumed Innocent star would pull out the big guns for the Shubert Foundation’s 11th Annual High School Theatre Festival. I am, of course, referring to the actor’s silky, perfectly relaxed suiting from none other than French darlings Lemaire, a uniform no doubt dreamed up in partnership with stylist Michael Fisher. More like this, please.

Is this ‘fit giving innie or outie? FilmMagic

Jen Tullock

For a show that has nothing to do with menswear, Severance really leaned into menswear. It’s not just the season two finale that’s making fans’ heads spin — from subliminal timepiece messaging to Adam Scott innie-outie ‘fits, the Apple TV+ dystopian office dramedy has me in a chokehold, and that was before I saw Jen Tullock (who plays Mark’s sister and general badass Devon in the show) in Brioni suiting for some press in Los Angeles this past weekend.

While it’s technically a look fully removed from Severance, Tullock’s burgundy pinstripe suiting is devilishly good. The tailoring plays nicely with the off-white silky shirt, and the combination of some sky-high trousers and a stocky tie is utter Kier perfection. Yet another example of women looking excellent in menswear-coded business attire.

Ferrari red. Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari Red for his Ferrari debut? Fastest Brit on the planet Lewis Hamilton has this whole dressin’ thing figured out. The F1 driver may have had a tough debut race for his new team, but his pre-race ‘fit, a firehouse crimson Willy Chavarria Fall 2025 tracksuit, was worthy of a cup all by itself, even before the Bottega boot pitstop. A different vibe than his recent Lululemon deal, for sure, but equally as assured.

A really good jacket. GC Images

Mark Eydelshteyn

If you’re reading this, there is a good chance you’ve already poked through the best menswear from this year’s Oscars. A bumper crop, I might add — Timmy’s butter-yellow Givenchy certainly ranks up there for all-time Academy stunts. But did you get a chance to scroll through all the great stuff at the Vanity Fair after-party? Hell, what about the Vanity Fair pre-party? There was much to celebrate, but the “Best of the Rest” award deservedly goes to breakout Anora star Mark Eydelshteyn, who delivered not just my favorite red-carpet antics of the night, but a handful of excellent looks in the days leading up to the Oscars.

Eydelshteyn’s actual Oscars regalia — a slightly boxy Balenciaga tux — was solid enough, but the preceding ‘fits, worn to the Giorgio Armani and Vanity Fair pre-Oscars events, were both worthy of best dressed. The latter, seen above, is a particularly strong performance. A plain black tee tucked into wide-leg pleated pinstripe pants provided the perfect base for the main billing, a $2,800 satin cut-out bomber jacket fresh from the Marni runway. A-list material, truly. This kid is going places.

Pedro knows what he’s doing. SXSW Conference & Festivals via

Pedro Pascal

The SXSW freak vibes spare no one, not even Pedro Pascal. The Gladiator II actor is known for his ability to casually toss on some absolutely twisted menswear, and his latest ‘fit, at a conference panel promoting the forthcoming season of The Last of Us, was no exception. The hooded shirt from NYC label overcoat is as wicked as they come, and in conjunction with some spring-ready light-wash denim and ‘70s-style aviator glasses, Pascal is a force to be reckoned with. Take a bow, Julie Ragolia.

Pretty in pink. Corbis via Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet

There were a multitude of winners among Timothée Chalamet’s insane press run, but in specific, his Valentine’s Day ‘fit — pink Chrome Hearts hoodie, pink tank, pink Timbs — was simply too insane not to highlight. There’s honestly not much more to say that hasn’t been said already. This guy gets it.

Sleezebag producer mode engaged. Billboard via Getty Images

Finneas

I’ll just say it. Despite some banger live performances and a generally solid reception, the Grammys were kind of, maybe, severely lacking in the menswear department. There was the odd bit of intrigue – some Carhartt overalls or a silky, tipsy blazer — but for the most part, the red carpet seemed to oscillate between spectacle (see: Jaden Smith’s $4,600 castle-hat) and snoozefest.

Among the exceptions was Billie Eilish collaborator (also: brother) Finneas O’Connell, who actually took the occasion somewhat seriously. O’Connell’s slinky, wine-colored Zegna suit was one of the best of the night, especially paired with some “real heads know” shades from sunglasses boutique Jacques Marie Mage and a dainty Cartier necklace. Coupled with a provoking mid-length cut, it’s all very ‘70s sleazebag chic, in the best sense of the vibe. Take notes, fake producers.

Rockstar energy. WWD via Getty Images

The Dare

Harrison Patrick Smith, better recognized by his moniker The Dare, sure knows how to wear a suit. That is to say, Smith only knows how to wear a suit. (If reports are to be believed, it was also, until recently, quite literally the same suit. Very indie sleaze.) As far as stage uniforms go, The Dare’s getup — black Gucci suit (not dry-cleaned), white dress shirt (also not dry-cleaned), black skinny tie, black sunglasses — isn’t exactly a singularity, but that fact doesn’t diminish its inherent swagginess. Especially not when “Girls” is actively blowing out the Funktion-One speakers.

A new star is rising. Getty Images for BAFTA

David Jonsson

It takes some serious sauce to stand out on the red carpet nowadays, especially one shared with the likes of a Stan, Brody or Strong. And yet, it was BAFTA Rising Star winner and Alien: Romulus newcomer David Jonsson who wowed most at the British film awards. Jonsson’s ensemble — a classic satin tux by Gucci, not-so-classic Swarovski-embroidered, chain mail-adjacent mesh vest and impossibly tasteful Cloche de Cartier watch — was only outdone by his very British, very charming, very wry smile. (Fans will recognize it from HBO’s hit financial drama Industry.) An objectively perfect example of how to zag when Chalamet zigs, and how to generally dress for your big break.

(Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) GC Images

Andrew Scott

More than Chalamet’s polarizing Dylan homage or the Drew Starkey tie-wait-no-that’s-a-scarf moment, Andrew Scott delivered one of the biggest red carpet moments of the month at Indie Spirit Awards, in another pink ensemble. Scott took home InsideHook’s best dressed award with his custom floral-bedazzled hot pink dress shirt, courtesy of fellow Dubliner and designer Simone Rocha. The very A-list Garrett Leight sunglasses only helped to solidify the win.

This is how you awards show. CBS via Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

Menswear is in the eye of the beholder. That is to say, despite her categorical associations, Ayo Edebiri definitively took home best ‘fit at this year’s Golden Globe awards. Dripped out in sheeny, custom Loewe wool tailoring, gold, feather-shaped and flashy grills (plied by Mental Gardens), the reigning queen of menswear’s look wasn’t just a flex, but a full-blown tribute to the previous regent supreme, and a generally genius menswear move. (Also, if rumors are to be believed Melo circa 2003.) This is, of course, to be expected — Edebiri has long worked with legendary stylist Danielle Goldberg, and Loewe designer Jonathan Anderson — er, ex-designer — is no slouch, either. Only one question remains: what will the Emmys bring?

Very good pants. GC Images

Nicholas Hault

Nosfera-who? Fans may be divided over Robert Eggers’s vampiric remake, but the merits of a down-on-his-luck, sideburn-clad Nicholas Hoult, trapped in a perpetual state of crypt-induced stress, trying and failing to save his possessed wifey are painfully clear. In his acting, of course — Hoult is, almost unfortunately, a sensation in the film, just as he was in the Clint Eastwood-directed legal drama Juror #2 — but also, unexpectedly, in his promotional tour, where the actor has been operating within what I will respectfully call a creature-of-the-night-meets-A-lister aesthetic.

In conjunction with his signature schoolboy haircut, Hoult’s press regalia has included: tiny Givenchy cardigans (pro), new Bottega (very hot, very pro) and, indeed, gothic leather pants (more pro), with houndstooth and rich burgundies and deep blacks thrown in. Very on theme, very cool. If you’re thinking that it’s almost a bit Elordi-coded, you’re not off-base — young Jacob is also a client of Hoult’s celebrity stylist duo, Wendi Ferreira and Nicole DeJulio. Regardless, it’s a good, fun, unexpected bit of Victorian-inspired sartorialism. Imagine what’s in store for Superman.

The most Miu Miu-coded Prada we’ve yet seen. Getty Images

Troye Sivan

There are three certainties in this world: death, taxes, Troye Sivan serving in Prada. The Aussie megastar — beyond his charting music, including his most recent hit single “Rush,” Sivan has acted in a variety of projects that range from X-Men Origins: Wolverine to The Idol — has long had a relationship with the Milanese brand (and their sister sublabel, Miu Miu), and has become a mainstay at their biannual menswear shows, so it was little surprise when he rolled up in Milan this past week. More surprising was his librarian-coded look, which involved, among other things, a leather blazer, high-waisted herringbone trousers, teeny-tiny belt, prerequisite nerd glasses and effortlessly bleached tips. (The whole ensemble requires more effort than one might think.) Really, it’s just the latest in a long line of waifishly killer Prada drip from Sivan. One more to pin to the moodboard!

Someone looks cozy. Getty Images

Central Cee

Depending on your level of affinity for U.K. rap, you may or may not have heard of British artist Oakley Neil Caesar-Su, better known by his moniker Central Cee. You’re about to hear much, much more — Can’t Rush Greatness, the artist’s debut studio album, is currently storming the Billboard charts, with a no-skips tracklist and features from the likes of 21 Savage and Skepta.

Expect to be seeing just as much from the “Band4Band” singer, too. Cee has been embraced as a rising style icon, with his London-centric approach — an industrial combination of face tats, rimless Cartier glasses, Nike Tech tracksuits, nylon balaclavas, Stone Island and, naturally, football kits — earning him serious plaudits from fans and industry gatekeepers alike, enough to secure fashion week invites galore and long-term partnerships with the likes of Nike and Jacquemus.