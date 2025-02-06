Leisure > Style

Levi’s Blue Tab Is Introducing a Whole New Line of Japanese-Made Denim

The new sub-label is focusing on premium, handmade Japanese jeans

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
February 6, 2025 11:01 am EST
Levi's Blue Tab
Levi's Blue Tab is here.
Levi's

It’s a widely held belief among industry cognoscenti that Japan produces some of the best jeans on the planet. While this claim is demonstrably hard to prove — though access to premium cottons and vintage looms, not to mention the sheer interest in brands like Kapital and Visvim would suggest the theory isn’t too far off base — the canon of Japanese-made denim is about to get even more stacked with the introduction Levi’s Blue Tab.

Levi's Blue Tab
Levi’s Blue Tab denim introduces Japanese craftsmanship to the brand’s iconic denim.
Levi’s

The Americana heritage brand is officially doubling down on high-end denim with its latest Blue Tab sub-label, which innovates on Levi’s previous “Made in Japan” and promises a new level of top-tier, fashion-forward, produced-in-Japan apparel, carefully designed under the watchful eye of Paul O’Neill, design director of Levi’s Collection’s, a coalition of special projects that includes the cult garb incepted by Levi’s Vintage Clothing. (This includes, for instance, the recent Bob Dylan jeans.)

The inaugural collection is set to launch internationally later this year — April, for US shoppers — and features a variety of denim-centric styles painstakingly constructed in Japan with proprietary fabrics and archive-inspired fits, including boxy workwear, relaxed selvedge denim, and a purported version of the iconic Type 1 Jean Jacket. According to a GQ interview with O’Neill, the new jean styles, some of which utilize a denim fabric that took a decade to make, will include classic styles like the 501, but also expand on baggier silos, including a billowy new “Marker Loose” jean.

You can expect more information about Levi’s Blue Tab to land soon; in the meantime, the few images floating around from the Levi’s Blue Tab teaser lookbook will have to satiate your appetite for the new Japanese-made denim.

More Like This

Elwoods latest drop will have you ready for spring
Elwood’s Mitford Drop Is for the Cool Academic
Alex Crane
Alex Crane’s Sample Sale Is Heaven for Chill Guys Like Yourself
The best valentine's day jewelry
The 14 Best Pieces of Jewelry to Give This Valentine’s Day
Blundstone Boots
Blundstone Boots, Brooklyn’s Favorite Footwear, Are Currently on Sale

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

Most Popular

A few of our favorite whiskey bottles for February 2025
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This February 
Guy Stapleford emerges from from the trees on a shady trail. Sketches of Roman columns in the corners of the photo.
Biking Along Britain’s Remaining Roman Roads
An illustration of a cashew.
Nuts Are Nutrient Powerhouses, But How You Eat Them Matters
An edit featuring two shirtless men flexing in front of a light green background.
Hey, Man: You Have Six Weeks to Get Fit for a Dating Show
A Black Russian cocktail surrounded by mouths with talk bubbles
The Black Russian Is Poised for a Comeback
A photo illustration of two phones with drinks coming out of them with a "yield: wet bar" sign in the background
Can an App Help You Drink Less?

Recommended

Suggested for you

A few of our favorite whiskey bottles for February 2025
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This February 
Guy Stapleford emerges from from the trees on a shady trail. Sketches of Roman columns in the corners of the photo.
Biking Along Britain’s Remaining Roman Roads
An illustration of a cashew.
Nuts Are Nutrient Powerhouses, But How You Eat Them Matters
An edit featuring two shirtless men flexing in front of a light green background.
Hey, Man: You Have Six Weeks to Get Fit for a Dating Show
A Black Russian cocktail surrounded by mouths with talk bubbles
The Black Russian Is Poised for a Comeback
A photo illustration of two phones with drinks coming out of them with a "yield: wet bar" sign in the background
Can an App Help You Drink Less?
dd

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Elwoods latest drop will have you ready for spring

Elwood’s Mitford Drop Is for the Cool Academic

Levi's Blue Tab

Levi’s Blue Tab Is Introducing a Whole New Line of Japanese-Made Denim

Alex Crane

Alex Crane’s Sample Sale Is Heaven for Chill Guys Like Yourself

The best valentine's day jewelry

The 14 Best Pieces of Jewelry to Give This Valentine’s Day

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Daniel Roth Extra Plat Souscription, one of our favorite new watches from LVMH Watch Week 2025

The Best Timepieces From LVMH Watch Week

Ulysse Nardin BLAST [AMOUREUXPEINTRE]; Shinola Circadian Monster 36; Chopard L.U.C LUNAR ONE; Tudor Black Bay Chrono Flamingo Blue; Mark II Fulcrum 39

The Best Watches of the Past Month

Three smartphones showing different views of the new e-book app from Bookshop.org

Bookshop Takes Aim at Another Pillar of Amazon’s Book Empire

Goldbelly x NFL Crawfish Kit

Goldbelly Simplified Your Super Bowl Party Spread