A New Levi’s Collection Evokes Bob Dylan’s 1960s Style

The new collection ties in with the film "A Complete Unknown"

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 23, 2024 12:48 am
A scene from "A Complete Unknown"
Levi's just unveiled a collection inspired by "A Complete Unknown."
Searchlight Pictures

While he’s best known for his music — and, of course, his Nobel Prize in Literature — Bob Dylan also has something of a history as a style icon. In a 2023 article for The New York Times, Jim Windolf hailed Dylan’s “essential enigmatic quality” and the way that quality has made him a favorite portrait subject over the years. With Timothée Chalamet now playing Dylan on screen in A Complete Unknown, it’s led some critics to explore how he’s approached channeling this most recognizable of musicians.

When it came to his onscreen wardrobe, the film’s Oscar- and Tony-nominated costume designer Arianne Phillips worked with Levi’s to accurately replicate the jeans that Dylan wore during the years covered in the film. This included exploring archival photographs and other materials, including — as Levi’s Vintage Clothing design director Paul O’Neill explained — Suze Rotolo’s memoir A Freewheelin’ Time, where she detailed customizing Dylan’s jeans so that he could wear them with boots.

The finished film isn’t the only place where you can see the results of this collaboration. Levi’s is also selling a number of limited-edition items that reflect the work done by Phillips and O’Neill. The A Complete Unknown collection includes a replica of Dylan’s suede jacket (price: $1,200) and a customized pair of 501 men’s jeans, complete with typed Dylan lyrics (price: $495).

Suede Jacket Spring? Thanks a Lot, Timmy (Via Bob Dylan).
Suede Jacket Spring? Thanks a Lot, Timmy (Via Bob Dylan).
 These coats are definitely not blowing in the wind

We live in an era of unlikely sartorial/cinematic crossover moments; see also, another high-end collaboration based on a different James Mangold-directed film, as well as A24’s substantial collection of clothing inspired by different films. And as tie-in merchandise for films starring Chalamet go, this jacket is a lot more stylish than, say, the Dune popcorn bucket.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

