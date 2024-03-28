Leisure > Style

Suede Jacket Spring? Thanks a Lot, Timmy (Via Bob Dylan).

These coats are definitely not blowing in the wind

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
March 28, 2024 11:21 am
a collage of Timothee Chalamet and suede jackets
The biggest takeaway from Chalamet's upcoming Bob Dylan biopic? You're gonna need a suede jacket.
Getty Images/InsideHook

This sucks so bad. I had it all planned out — I was fully prepared to settle into the very manageable chore coat-denim jacket-trench rotation, I recently swapped in for my winter puffers and topcoats. (After all, it is spring.) But now, thanks to suspected twink/known X-Box controller modder Timothée Chalamet, I have to buy a damn suede jacket. And you do, too.

Spring Is the Perfect Time for Suede Shoes
Spring Is the Perfect Time for Suede Shoes
 From the classic to the fashion-forward, there’s something here for anyone looking to step up their footwear game this season

Whoa, whoa, whoa. How did I get roped into this, you might be wondering. I didn’t even catch Wonka in theaters! I hate to break the news to you this way, but, coming off a Dune press tour hot streak, the actor was snapped in a short suede coat this past week in NYC, filming for the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, set to hit the big screen next fall.

The pictures of Chalamet in character as Mr. Dylan, blasting cigs and reading poetry on a non-descript West Village park beach, naturally went viral immediately, thanks in large part to killer costuming that included roughout boots, ’60s style, high-waisted trousers, and a quintessentially Zimbo jacket — presumably vintage, as the cropped suede coat is so perfectly worn in that to call it “buttery” would be to do it a disservice.

This little suede stitch might just be the best outerwear moment of the year, an unfortunate reality for everyone involved. Unfortunate for Timmy because he’s still going to get clowned for being a silly little guy, and unfortunate for you because the pictures serve as an internet-wide reminder that investing in a Dylan-core coat remains one of the smartest things you can do.

I, A Woman, Am Begging You to Wear a Suede Jacket This Fall
I, A Woman, Am Begging You to Wear a Suede Jacket This Fall
 Ditch the denim to make room for some swaggy new suede

None of this is so crazy. Given its literal centuries-long shelf life, a suede jacket is able to telegraph character and cool in a way few articles of clothing can. Beyond looking like you’re going to be slightly chilly all night, it’s a surefire way to dress up your standard tee-jeans bar outfit or dress down a buttoned-up oxford. If Timmy isn’t proof enough, I’ll harken (there’s a Dune joke in there someplace) back to the James Dean days of yore.

I was specifically careful with my word choice before, as a suede jacket is an investment. They are prohibitively expensive, but remember, after plugging in your 50 year-variable into the CPW (cost-per-wear) equation, you should be left with a justifiable factor. I’ve even done my part to make sure your Dylan-driven purchase is worth every cent, and identified a few of the best styles on the market for you to shop below. Suede for spring…who would’ve thought?

Shop the Look

Todd Snyder Italian Suede Dylan Jacket
Todd Snyder Italian Suede Dylan Jacket
Todd Snyder : $998

It couldn’t be…is it…I mean, the name…yeah, no, I’m pretty sure this Todd Snyder snap joint is modeled after the one and only bard.

Drake’s Heavyweight Suede Five-Pocket Chore Jacket
Drake’s Heavyweight Suede Five-Pocket Chore Jacket
Drake's : $1,990

Part spring staple and part suede masterpiece, Drake’s Heavyweight Chore Jacket is worth every cent.

Quince Italian Suede Trucker Jacket
Quince Italian Suede Trucker Jacket
Quince : $250

Not all suede jackets have to run you multiple bands. Quince “dab” puts the affordable with a sleek little trucker jacket number at only $250.

Billy Reid Savoy Suede Workshirt
Billy Reid Savoy Suede Workshirt
Billy Reid : $898

Not ready to go full Dylan mode with a suede trucker jacket? Try Billy Reid’s Savoy Workshirt instead — it’s a more modern, wearable interpretation of suede at it’s best.

Tom Ford Suede Trucker Jacket
Tom Ford Suede Trucker Jacket
Mr Porter : $7,990

There’s investment suede, and then investment suede. This Tom Ford jacket is both, somehow.

Buck Mason Pull-Up Rambler Suede Trucker Jacket
Buck Mason Pull-Up Rambler Suede Trucker Jacket
Buck Mason : $698

Unlike many suede styles, Buck Mason’s Rambler Jacket captures a very 2024 vibe with it’s slightly boxy fit and leather contrast collar.

NN07 + Throwing Fits Florian Suede Jacket
NN07 + Throwing Fits Florian Suede Jacket
Mr Porter : $2,010

Too cool for buttons? Copenhagen-based NN07 dropped this banger in collaboration with the Throwing Fits goons, and while it’s not quite as Tim-Dylan-y as the rest of the suede line-up, it just oozes swag.

More Like This

Left to right: Cartier Tank Must, NOMOS Club and Casio G-Shock DW6900-1V
The Three-Watch Collection
a collage of J.Crew items on a pink background
The Best Deals From J.Crew's Annual Spring Sale
A Nike Air Max Shoe on a silver background
Everything You Need to Know About Nike’s Air Max Day 2024
Everything From Nordstrom's Insane Spring Sale Worth Buying
Nordstrom’s Insane Spring Sale Is Still Going Strong. Here’s What to Buy.

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Casabella Guaclock
Make Your Guacamole Last

$25$15

Williams Sonoma Heritage Shaker
This Heritage Shaker is $40

$70$40

Apple AirTag 4 Pack
A Four-Pack of AirTags Is Down to $75

$99$75

Vintage-Inspired Tennis Polo
Brooks Brothers Is Hosting a Sitewide Sale

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of deals of the week on a background
From Cutting Boards to Killshots: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Uncategorized, Right This Way

AAPI Gift guide items on an abstract orange and green background

The Best Gifts and Businesses to Support for AAPI Month

The Unrelenting Appeal of the Jingle

The Unrelenting Appeal of the Jingle

Explore More Uncategorized

Keep Reading

A man taking a VO2 max test on a treadmill. Here's why you should take one even if you're not an elite athlete.

What It’s Like to Take a VO2 Max Test (and Why You Should)

Spoiler alert: they aren't going away any time soon.

Why Do We Even Need Physical, Stamped Passports?

Super-agent Hughes Norton was a force in the golf world

Golf’s Real-Life Jerry Maguire Tells All

clothes hanging and clothes folded in center, wooden floors, window facing street

The Ultimate Guide to Shopping in NYC’s SoHo Neighborhood