Culture > TV

“SNL” Took On the Internet’s Favorite Popcorn Bucket This Week

Ayo Edebiri and the cast sang about the weirdest movie tie-in merchandise ever

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 4, 2024 1:40 am
"SNL" popcorn bucket sketch
"SNL" took on the internet's favorite popcorn bucket.
NBCUniversal

There’s a long Saturday Night Live tradition of riffing on bizarre movie tie-in merchandise. Thirty years ago, that involved a sketch about Philadelphia action figures, the punchline being how utterly bizarre it would be to have action figures for a prestige drama like Philadelphia. This week, the show took on a distinctively shaped piece of tie-in merchandise for Dune: Part Two. In this case, though, the punchline was that the product at the heart of the sketch is entirely real.

That product? A Dune-themed popcorn bucket with an attachment shaped like a sandworm. A Kotaku headline accurately called it “the stuff of nightmares,” and several members of the film’s cast are also bewildered by the design.

The sketch followed two high school students — played by Ayo Edebiri and Marcello Hernández — whose flirtation takes a turn for the bizarre. It’s also told mostly through song, which just adds to the “What the hell am I watching?” of it all. If you thought that SNL‘s musical numbers couldn’t get any weirder than “Fully Naked in New York,” this sketch might just prove you wrong.

What Shoes Are the Chefs of “The Bear” Wearing? We Found Out.
What Shoes Are the Chefs of “The Bear” Wearing? We Found Out.
 Carmy would make a killer TikTok influencer

Perhaps the best moment of the sketch comes when the lyrics get meta. “All around the world, children will buy this/ That Dune popcorn bucket,” the cast sings. “We didn’t make this up/ This is a real thing.” When reality gets more absurd than absurdist comedy, sometimes you just have to embrace it. This sketch does it — with a catchy hook to boot.

More Like This

"Dune" concept book
Investors Who Bought a “Dune” Design Book Still Plan to Create Something Based On It
SNL "Alaska Airlines" sketch
This Week’s “SNL” Addressed Alaska Airlines’ Recent Challenges
September 2023 Books
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This September
"SNL" home videos sketch
Remember the Talk Shows of the Early 2000s? This Week’s “SNL” Sure Does.

Culture
Culture > Film
Culture > TV
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A scene from "The Zone of Interest"
There’s Never Been a Holocaust Movie — or a Best Picture Nominee — Like “The Zone of Interest”
A bottle of the new Old Forester 1924 in front of a still
Old Forester Just Introduced Its Biggest Innovation Since Prohibition
Traffic driving across freeways in Texas
The Mass Delusion of Driving
Metallica's James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich discussing music and whiskey with Blackened Master Distiller Rob Dietrich
Exclusive: Metallica on the Success of the Band’s Official Whiskey
A Washington Commanders helmet on the field.
Of Course the Commanders Are the Last Team to Get a Coach
Anthony Davis and LeBron James on the bench.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis Are No Longer Serious People

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More TV, Right This Way

"SNL" popcorn bucket sketch

"SNL" Took On the Internet's Favorite Popcorn Bucket This Week

Bill Maher

Killer Mike Visited “Real Time” for a Very Candid Conversation

leon and larry from Curb Your Enthusiasm

The Best Movies, TV and Music for February

"SNL" home videos sketch

Remember the Talk Shows of the Early 2000s? This Week's "SNL" Sure Does.

Explore More TV

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.