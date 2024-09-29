Culture > TV

“SNL” Opened Its 50th Season By Asking: Can Math Be Sexy?

Jean Smart hosted the show for the first time

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
September 29, 2024 2:03 am
"SNL" is back for its 50th season
Jean Smart kicked off the 50th season of "SNL."
NBCUniversal

Saturday Night Live kicked off its 50th season this weekend, and in the lead-up to tonight’s episode, there was plenty of speculation over what viewers could expect. Vulture, for their part, had guessed that Simone Biles would show up as the host; instead, when the announcement came, SNL viewers learned that Jean Smart would handle hosting duties for the season opener.

Similar to Brendan Gleeson hosting an episode in 2022, Smart was a potentially unexpected but savvy choice. Why? Well, for one thing, she has range: in the last decade, she’s earned rave reviews for her work on Hacks, Watchmen, Fargo and Mare of Eastown, among others; she is also — as the plethora of awards she’s won for Hacks indicate — very, very funny. Which means that you can put her in a sketch playing a romance novelist who’s come out of retirement to write a math textbook — an unlikely premise, if ever there was one — and watch her make the material soar.

There’s a long tradition of someone making increasingly outlandish statements and treating them as though they’re the most normal thing in the world. This sketch, in which Smart’s character reads her work to a room full of appalled executives, gets to the heart of that very well.

We’re Getting a Prime-Time Celebration of “SNL” Turning 50 in 2025
We’re Getting a Prime-Time Celebration of “SNL” Turning 50 in 2025
 It’s a comedy milestone

It doesn’t hurt that Kenan Thompson’s presence here hearkens back to his appearance as a romance bookstore owner in this 2017 sketch, which remains a personal favorite. Tonight’s sketch bears little resemblance to either romance novels or math textbooks as they currently exist — but when it’s this absurd, veracity is hardly the point.

More Like This

"SNL" Fast Fashion sketch
Jake Gyllenhaal and “SNL” Took On the Ethics of Fast Fashion
SNL revisited "La Maison Du Bang!"
This Week’s “SNL” Traveled to 1970s France
"SNL" Instagram sketch
“SNL” Addressed Male Loneliness and Social Media — With a Twist
SNL Airbnb sketch
Sydney Sweeney and “SNL” Took On Bland Airbnb Design

Culture
Culture > TV
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Pizza Oven
Which At-Home Pizza Oven Set-Up Is Right for You?
three people holding up steins of Hofbräu beer
The Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Beer
Shannon Family of Wines in Lake Country, CA
The Best Boozy Beverage Trails (That You Don’t Know About) 
Nike Cortez
Nike’s Retros Are on the Rebound. The Hottest One Just Hit Sale.
The Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Collection Spring Drive 5 Days SLGA025, one of my favorite watches of fall 2024
Grand Seiko’s New Releases Are Some of My Fall Favorites
Table with multi-colored seats in front of rustic looking furniture, archery board and a large chandelier
I Joined LA’s Most Iconic Fitness Club to See How Elite Angelenos Work, Play and Sweat

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More TV, Right This Way

"SNL" is back for its 50th season

"SNL" Opened Its 50th Season By Asking: Can Math Be Sexy?

Bill Maher and Fran Lebowitz

This Week’s “Real Time With Bill Maher” Covered the Local and the Global

Denzel Washington, Adam Driver, George Clooney, Jake Gyllenhaal and Peter Gallagher are just some of the Hollywood A-listers coming to Broadway. We spoke to Gallagher about why.

Hollywood’s Leading Men Are Fleeing to Broadway. Peter Gallagher Knows Why.

Bill Maher

Bill Maher and Guests Got Environmental On a New “Real Time”

Explore More TV

Keep Reading

From Filson to Percival this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Filson Jackets, Blundstones and Dutch Ovens

Pizza Oven

Which At-Home Pizza Oven Set-Up Is Right for You?

A HyperT Pro Wellness Pod at Canyon Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas

A Day at the Wellness Club Where Wealthy Texans Biohack Their Bodies

three people holding up steins of Hofbräu beer

The Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Beer