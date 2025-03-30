Culture > TV

This Week’s “SNL” Asked: Do We Have a Line Problem?

Are those baked goods really worth the wait?

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 30, 2025 2:26 am EDT
Bowen Yang waiting on line in an "SNL" sketch
"SNL" took on some existential questions about waiting in line.
NBCUniversal

Spend enough time reading about hot bakeries and pop-up stores and you’ll inevitably wind up reading about something else: waiting on line. An Eater article from 2023 came with the headline “How NYC’s Bakery Lines Became as Fierce as Streetwear Drops,” while Grub Street’s article on a new location of Brooklyn’s Radio Bakery began with an admission of “some responsibility for the line that has recently begun to fascinate Prospect Heights neighbors.”

How long is too long to wait for an in-demand dish or collaboration? That was the subject of a musical sketch on this week’s Saturday Night Live, which featured both guest host Mikey Madison and Joe Jonas. There’s also a joke about a collaboration between Milk Bar, DaBaby, Hypebeast and Oral-B; if that concept made you chuckle, you are absolutely the target audience for this sketch.

It doesn’t hurt that the song itself is both pretty catchy and sounds like a lost New Wave single. At one point or another, virtually everyone in the sketch sings with an English accent. (To be fair, this is not Yang’s first time doing so on the show to memorable effect.) There’s also a hybrid of cheese and soda on display, and while this hasn’t yet become viral on TikTok, I can report that blue cheese-flavored soda is a real thing.

“SNL” Turned (Somewhat) Introspective On its 50th Anniversary
“SNL” Turned (Somewhat) Introspective On its 50th Anniversary
 Some surprisingly bittersweet moments amidst the comedy

The fact that there’s a cronut reference made here gives away the fact that at least some of this sketch’s targets aren’t exactly new. Still, walking around Soho a few weeks ago was enough to remind me that long and mysterious lines remain a regular presence in New York, and presumably elsewhere. If you must wait on line, at least you now have the perfect soundtrack for it.

More Like This

"SNL" funeral sketch
Lady Gaga and “SNL” Took on Funeral Planning This Week
"SNL" podcast sketch
Charli XCX and “SNL” Took on Bro Podcasts This Week
"SNL" medical podcast sketch
This Week’s “SNL” Has a New Way to Get Guys to Go to the Doctor
"SNL" game show
“SNL” Asked: What If Your Next Uber Trip Was Also a Game Show?

Culture
Culture > TV
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Jay Leno and McLaren Automotive CEO Michael Leiters stand next to the McLaren W1, a new supercar that Leno is buying
Jay Leno Said He’d Never Buy Another Supercar. Then Came the McLaren W1.
Your Sex Chest Checklist, According to a Woman
Your Sex Chest Checklist, According to a Woman
Take It From a Woman: These Simple Decor Upgrades Will Transform Your Stereotypically Male Space
Take It From a Woman: These Simple Decor Upgrades Will Transform Your Stereotypically Male Space
The cover of Holly Brickley's debut novel "Deep Cuts"; In the background, Interpol playing a concert in 2002
The Novel That Can Bridge the Gap Between Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z
Nodus Obscura
If You’re a Camera Guy (or Gal), You Need This Watch
Blood sugar monitor
Doctors Are Changing Their Advice About Blood Sugar for Older People

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More TV, Right This Way

Bowen Yang waiting on line in an "SNL" sketch

This Week's "SNL" Asked: Do We Have a Line Problem?

Gavin Newsom on "Real Time With Bill Maher"

Podcasters and Pronouns Turned Up on a New “Real Time With Bill Maher”

DJI Ronin camera

There's a Reason More TV Shows and Movies Are Using Long Takes

Isabela Merced, Pedro Pascal in "The Last of Us"

The New Season of "The Last of Us" Will Have an ASL Edition

Explore More TV

Keep Reading

The Spill Awards

The Spill Awards

A woman walking down Apliu Street Market in Hong Kong. We take a look at the trend of wanting to "live like a local" when traveling.

Is It Virtue Signaling to Want to “Live Like a Local” When Traveling?

Trees in Snowmass, Colorado

Snowmass Is Becoming a Go-To Colorado Destination

Dodai electric motorcycle on display

An Electric Motorcycle Startup Is Changing the Landscape in Ethiopia