This Week’s “SNL” Asked: Do We Have a Line Problem?

Spend enough time reading about hot bakeries and pop-up stores and you’ll inevitably wind up reading about something else: waiting on line. An Eater article from 2023 came with the headline “How NYC’s Bakery Lines Became as Fierce as Streetwear Drops,” while Grub Street’s article on a new location of Brooklyn’s Radio Bakery began with an admission of “some responsibility for the line that has recently begun to fascinate Prospect Heights neighbors.”



How long is too long to wait for an in-demand dish or collaboration? That was the subject of a musical sketch on this week’s Saturday Night Live, which featured both guest host Mikey Madison and Joe Jonas. There’s also a joke about a collaboration between Milk Bar, DaBaby, Hypebeast and Oral-B; if that concept made you chuckle, you are absolutely the target audience for this sketch.

It doesn’t hurt that the song itself is both pretty catchy and sounds like a lost New Wave single. At one point or another, virtually everyone in the sketch sings with an English accent. (To be fair, this is not Yang’s first time doing so on the show to memorable effect.) There’s also a hybrid of cheese and soda on display, and while this hasn’t yet become viral on TikTok, I can report that blue cheese-flavored soda is a real thing.

The fact that there’s a cronut reference made here gives away the fact that at least some of this sketch’s targets aren’t exactly new. Still, walking around Soho a few weeks ago was enough to remind me that long and mysterious lines remain a regular presence in New York, and presumably elsewhere. If you must wait on line, at least you now have the perfect soundtrack for it.