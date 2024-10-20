Culture > TV

“SNL” Asked: What If Your Next Uber Trip Was Also a Game Show?

A game show heavy on the conspiracy theories, to be more specific

"SNL" game show
Think "Cash Cab," but with more conspiracy theories.
You might think that a cab, car service or ride share trip would be an unlikely place for a game show — and, to be fair, you’d be correct. Still, we’re also nearly 20 years from the debut of the show Cash Cab, which took that very premise and ran with it. But what if your host/driver was, say, a little more prone to conspiracies? If you’ve ever had a surreal conversation with a driver going from place to place, you can probably see where this is going.

A sketch on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live ran with the premise of, essentially, “Cash Cab, but with conspiracy theories.” Bowen Yang and Sarah Sherman play travelers headed for the airport; Ego Nwodim plays their driver. Throw a mulleted Michael Keaton into the mix and you have four very funny people in a confined space, with the waking nightmare factor steadily escalating.

There’s plenty of humor to be found in the premise of a car ride turning into a game show, including one especially memorable scene from 30 Rock. The writing here is also pretty sharp, including a memorable spin on the “birds aren’t real” conspiracy theory.

As Vulture’s Jesse David Fox observed earlier this year, the debut of the character Lisa from Temecula signaled an expansion in the roles Ewodim has played on SNL. Her performance here is wonderfully surreal, and the way that the car’s interior does indeed look like the result of an ill-advised DIY project just intensifies the mood.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years.

