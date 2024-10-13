Last week, Sunday Night Football viewers got to see an unexpected guest: Celine Dion, who made an appearance to discuss her love of football. It might not be the most surprising thing Dion has done in the last decade — that honor would probably go to her recording a song for the Deadpool 2 soundtrack — but it certainly ranks fairly high on the scale of pop stars doing surreal things.



On this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live, host Ariana Grande starred in a sketch that asked an eminently understandable question: what if Dion did another promotional spot for an even more unlikely sport? Like, say, the UFC? Cue Grande as Dion clad in a UFC sweatshirt, singing slightly modified versions of her hits with lyrics about, well, UFC fighters punching one another in the face.

It’s worth mentioning here that Grande was the episode’s host, not its musical guest; that honor went to Stevie Nicks. (Though Grande did make a memorable appearance in one sketch the last time she was on the show for musical reasons.) The sketch also offers SNL viewers the opportunity to hear Grande say things like, “The hush of the crowd as a 300-pound Bosnian vomits up his own teeth” in a Quebecois accent.

Thankfully, this sketch doesn’t overstay its welcome. In just over two minutes, it makes its point effectively, lets its audience see Grande try out an accent and features one clip of a UFC fighter punching his opponent in the crotch multiple times. It’s not reinventing the comedic wheel, but it does offer plenty of surreal charms.