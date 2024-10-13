Culture > TV

What If Celine Dion’s NFL Promo Was Much, Much Weirder? “SNL” Has the Answer.

Imagine an even more unlikely combination of pop star and sports league

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 13, 2024 2:08 am
Ariana Grande as Celine Dion
Ariana Grande as Celine Dion on a new "SNL."
NBCUniversal

Last week, Sunday Night Football viewers got to see an unexpected guest: Celine Dion, who made an appearance to discuss her love of football. It might not be the most surprising thing Dion has done in the last decade — that honor would probably go to her recording a song for the Deadpool 2 soundtrack — but it certainly ranks fairly high on the scale of pop stars doing surreal things.

On this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live, host Ariana Grande starred in a sketch that asked an eminently understandable question: what if Dion did another promotional spot for an even more unlikely sport? Like, say, the UFC? Cue Grande as Dion clad in a UFC sweatshirt, singing slightly modified versions of her hits with lyrics about, well, UFC fighters punching one another in the face.

It’s worth mentioning here that Grande was the episode’s host, not its musical guest; that honor went to Stevie Nicks. (Though Grande did make a memorable appearance in one sketch the last time she was on the show for musical reasons.) The sketch also offers SNL viewers the opportunity to hear Grande say things like, “The hush of the crowd as a 300-pound Bosnian vomits up his own teeth” in a Quebecois accent.

Nate Bargatze Showed Off Golf’s Chaotic Side on a New “SNL”
Nate Bargatze Showed Off Golf’s Chaotic Side on a New “SNL”
 The comedian played a golfer with terrible luck

Thankfully, this sketch doesn’t overstay its welcome. In just over two minutes, it makes its point effectively, lets its audience see Grande try out an accent and features one clip of a UFC fighter punching his opponent in the crotch multiple times. It’s not reinventing the comedic wheel, but it does offer plenty of surreal charms.

More Like This

"SNL" is back for its 50th season
“SNL” Opened Its 50th Season By Asking: Can Math Be Sexy?
Dustin Poirier holds up his hands in victory.
UFC Sauce Boss Dustin Poirier Is Still Ready to Rumble
"SNL" Instagram sketch
“SNL” Addressed Male Loneliness and Social Media — With a Twist
Gray Maynard, a former UFC fighter, getting punched in the face during a bout in 2014. Maynard is now automatically part of a class-action antitrust lawsuit against the UFC.
The Battle of the Century: UFC vs. 1,200 of Its Own Fighters

Culture
Culture > TV
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Here are nine of the best fall colognes you should be shopping.
The 9 Best New Colognes to Wear This Fall
Because taste is subjective, we reached out to other, very cool, very knowledgeable women for their input on what they’d like to see you wear this fall.
Here’s What You Should Wear This Fall, According to Cool Women
Along the cliff lines of Beauty Mountain in New River Gorge
How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in New River Gorge, America’s Newest National Park
Notre Dame football stadium, south bend, IN
This Is How You Pack a Cooler for a Tailgate
A man's arm reaching for a bottle of wine in a liquor store.
The US Booze Industry Is Not Doing Well
An engraved watch owned by the writer Oren Hartov
Why You Should Engrave Your Watches

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More TV, Right This Way

Ariana Grande as Celine Dion

What If Celine Dion's NFL Promo Was Much, Much Weirder? "SNL" Has the Answer.

Bill Maher on "Real Time"

Bill Maher Debated Masculinity and Movements on a New “Real Time”

SNL Golf sketch

Nate Bargatze Showed Off Golf's Chaotic Side on a New "SNL"

See/Hear October

See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for October 2024

Explore More TV

Keep Reading

From Filson to Percival this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Filson Jackets, Blundstones and Dutch Ovens

Pizza Oven

Which At-Home Pizza Oven Set-Up Is Right for You?

A HyperT Pro Wellness Pod at Canyon Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas

A Day at the Wellness Club Where Wealthy Texans Biohack Their Bodies

three people holding up steins of Hofbräu beer

The Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Beer