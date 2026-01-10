Culture > TV

“The White Lotus” Has its Primary Season 4 Location

It's a luxury hotel that's earned high marks for its architecture

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 10, 2026 2:34 am EST
Scott Glenn in "The White Lotus"
Scott Glenn in season three of "The White Lotus."
HBO

Last month, fans of The White Lotus got an initial glimpse of the cast of the show’s next season via the news that both Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka would be turning up on screen. That the show’s fourth season would be set in France has also been established, but now another piece of the puzzle has locked into place: precisely where in France most of the upcoming season will be filmed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Rick Porter, the primary real-life location for the new season is Château de la Messardière in the Riviera town of Saint-Tropez. Porter notes that this hotel will not be the only location used for the show, but it will be, in his words, the “home base” for the next season.

The hotel’s history dates back to the 19th century; it’s been a part of the Airelles Collection since 2019, and hosted a grand reopening celebration in 2021. The photographs on the hotel’s website certainly look scenic; it’s not hard to imagine an all-star cast playing out a tale of intrigue on its grounds.

Château de la Messardière has also earned plenty of esteem from travelers. Michelin’s hotel guide gave it two keys, denoting “an exceptional stay.” The guide’s review points out the hotel’s combination of “a fairy-tale castle and a Mediterranean-style villa” as well as the “spectacular view of the Gulf of Saint-Tropez and the surrounding countryside.”

What It’s Really Like to Stay at All Three of the “White Lotus” Resorts
What It’s Really Like to Stay at All Three of the “White Lotus” Resorts
 Season three has officially come to a close, but there’s still one way to get your fix

In his review, Ben Schlappig of One Mile at a Time had plenty of praise for the location — “The hotel has a great location, excellent pools, a beach club, and amazing dining” — along with some reservations about the service there. Forbes Travel Guide, meanwhile, also observed that the hotel “looks straight out of a fairytale, with its turrets, domes and arcades.” It should make for some memorable visuals onscreen — and will almost certainly heighten the demand for stays there one the new White Lotus season has aired.

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years.
Culture
Culture > TV

