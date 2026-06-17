Much like my U.S.A. verdict, I’m not naive enough to think that ranking Switzerland’s…brave away kit won’t raise some eyebrows. But here are the facts: despite this year’s depth of teams, this is one of the few truly out-there styles. Switzerland went big. Yes, it’s hard to look at for longer than a few seconds. But it’s daring! Plus, I really like the way the Swiss crest plays with the volt-green pattern — it’s a color combination that, at least in my brain, has never been seen before.