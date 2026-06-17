Every Kit You’ll See at the 2026 World Cup, Ranked
With nearly 100 home and away kits to choose from, which World Cup jersey reigns supreme?
The World Cup is so much more than a soccer tournament. It is a spectacle that unites the globe in sport, bringing together 48 nations to compete for glory, cheered on by billions of spectators from every walk of life.
The biggest part of that spectacle is, of course, the game itself — the flashes of brilliance and moments of madness when the best players in the world team up and face off. As much as the actual soccer, though, the players’ uniforms are fundamental to stamping each tournament in the history books and fostering a legacy for years to come.
With over 100 different kits set to grace stadiums across North America over the next month, I’ve done the sensible thing and ranked every single home and away jersey (leaving out the handful of alternate third uniforms some teams are stocking, and which may never be seen). While these are my own opinions, they’re informed by a rabid obsession and good taste. You may take them as law.
Below, every home and away kit you’ll see at the 2026 World Cup, ranked.
96: Haiti, Away (Saeta)
Haiti even making the World Cup is a triumph for the nation. This makes their kit story all the more abysmal. Everything about the away shirt is particularly awful: the collar is all wrong, the material looks cheap and sheeny, the sleeve bands somehow fail to be either bi- or tri-ringed, the crest is unreadable, the sponsor logo is too big. Tough stuff from an otherwise beloved underdog.
95: Haiti, Home (Saeta)
Haiti’s blue home kit is only marginally better, so I’ll instead take this opportunity to relay that this wasn’t even the original design from the Caribbean nation. The nation’s proposed jerseys were nixed by FIFA on account of patriotic symbolism commemorating the Haitian Revolution at the turn of the 19th century — weird to put on a kit, in my opinion, and equally weird to be rejected. Sorry, Haiti.
94: Türkiye, Away (Nike)
As the perennial dark horse of the World Cup, Türkiye’s kit should leave an instant impression. Or at least an impression. Unfortunately, Nike’s design manages to do neither. The chest band is horrendous in every sense of the word — the swirling red pattern looks like it was mocked up by a graphic design intern, and does no favors for the visibility of a very red country crest.
93: Morocco, Away (Puma)
I feel your hesitation here. Is this Morocco away kit really that bad? It looks all right at first glance — the collar and branding hits on the shoulders are both nice and the…wait, what the hell is running down the front? An ostensibly interesting pattern, except that it is A) almost too light to detect, especially after players have sweat through the shirt, and B) unfortunately an uncomfortable shade of gold, especially against the kit’s white base. Huge miss on this one.
92: Belgium, Away (Adidas)
For every major soccer tournament, some team decides to buck tradition and go with a bold new design, presumably in hopes of minting a future classic. This sometimes leads to a legendary kit — it mostly leads to total flops, like this odd cotton candy-colored Belgium away kit.
91: Iran, Home (Majid)
Iran’s home kit is devastatingly boring, except for a near-opaque cheetah design, which is awkwardly placed and oddly reminiscent of a graphic tee from Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo that I desperately wanted when I was 11.
90: Iraq, Home (Jako)
Blame it on the new format, but there’s an epidemic of completely forgettable kits at this year’s World Cup. Our first offender: Iraq. Despite three (count ’em!) alternate pattern blocks and shoulder studs, it still manages to look like a template kit from a 2000s-era FIFA video game.
89: Jordan, Away (Kelme)
Whoops, Jordan has entered the NPC chat. Concentric shoulders can’t save this one.
88: Netherlands, Away (Nike)
Türkiye’s chest stripe and crest were too small, but the one on the Netherlands’ away kit is somehow much too big. Plus, the gradient is weird. Also, it’s a completely different shade than the blaze orange used in the (infinitely better) home kits. Where’s the continuity? No tulips for you.
87: Czechia, Away (Puma)
Czechia is entrant number three into the snoozefest kit club. Four years is a long time to come up with an engaging design for the world’s biggest stage — “what if we made it look like marble, but worse” ain’t gonna cut it.
86: Portugal, Home (Puma)
It’s probably petty to put Portugal this low on the list, but for one of the favorites of the tournament with a storied legacy of home kits, this is a total flop. The “subtle” wave pattern is simultaneously too much and too little, and sucks every ounce of class out of the shirt. The colors are all wrong — where’s the gold? — and it’s too cutesy, too new-agey, not regal enough. Probably fine for most folks, but an affront to true fans.
85: Jordan, Home (Kelme)
I just double-checked, and yep, this is just the Jordan away kit with a (marginally nicer) inverted palette. It’s fine. I’ve already forgotten what both of them look like.
84: Colombia, Away (Adidas)
Oh god, this color combo. No bueno, Colombia.
83: Algeria, Home (Adidas)
Big point deductions for that lattice striping — weird and noncommittal — and for its (presumably unintended) pleating effect down the chest. The minty green is nice, at least.
82: Uzbekistan, Away (7Saber)
What are we on now — four plain white jerseys with bad cuts and inane patterns? Five?
81: Türkiye, Home (Nike)
Seriously, whoever designed that stripe needs to be fired. The badge is now readable, but the awful psychedelic print has been transposed to the body of the kit, which basically negates any improvement.
80: Iran, Away (Majid)
Okay, I like this more than the home kit. The printing on the sleeve and body pop much more against the red. It still feels fairly bootleg, though.
79: Ecuador, Home (Marathon)
Too yellow. Is that a thing that I can say? Look, I don’t make the rules.
78: Canada, Away (Nike)
I can understand how swaggy the concept of a blacked-out, Jackson Pollock-esque paint splatter must’ve sounded on paper, but this misses the mark.
77: Tunisia, Away (Kappa)
The idea behind this kit is actually sound — the grey “feathering” on the sleeves and red contrast detailing definitely work — but the execution is poor. Also, the logo stack is too symmetrical. That jersey number is criminally tiny.
76: Egypt, Away (Puma)
Soon we’ll get to the point where I start calling the white jerseys minimalist. We’re not there yet, though.
64: Austria, Away (Puma)
Puma’s tendency to templatize their national kits really only works if the template is good to begin with. Not it.
74: New Zealand, Away (Puma)
Who do you think decided on marbling first — Czechia, Austria or New Zealand? (Or could it be Puma, the kit purveyor for all three teams?) New Zealand takes the win here on execution, on account of their All Whites mantle. If 74th place can be considered a win.
73: Germany, Away (Adidas)
What happened so that the new away kit for Germany— bastion of European football, birthplace of sponsor Adidas — reads so half-baked? You can sense an unfinished aura around the jersey; something great almost materialized here, but then it didn’t. A travesty.
72: Uzbekistan, Home (7Saber)
Putting aside the sin of a replica kit in an inverted color, the fade-in patterning on Uzbekistan’s home kit just doesn’t work.
71: Croatia, Away (Nike)
You have to respect Croatia for sticking to a theme. (For those unfamiliar, the theme is checks.) Unfortunately, the theme fails to have the same impact when you’re not using your signature home colors. The boxing is also concerningly small — the type of pattern that could, say, trigger a latent phobia of squares.
70: Panama, Away (Reebok)
This is basically a training top. There’s nothing wrong with it, except that it’s a training top.
69: Qatar, Away (Adidas)
This is also a training kit.
68: Saudi Arabia, Away (Adidas)
This is also a training kit, with slightly nicer gold accents.
67: Cape Verde, Away (Capelli)
This is…not a training kit. But it is unremarkable in every way, sans shark.
66: Portugal, Away (Puma)
The pieces are there — tasteful badging, clean contrast side paneling — but if you’re going to commit to an aquamarine wave motif, then by god, fully commit. A missed opportunity for Puma, given the potential to establish a cult kit fresh into the partnership.
65: Iraq, Away (Jako)
The color scheme of this jersey makes me think of Mexico’s iconic designs, which makes me happy. So there’s that.
64: Sweden, Away (Adidas)
This pattern looks suspiciously like an “artisan” Swedish hand towel I might buy in an airport, after realizing I hadn’t purchased a souvenir for my parents.
63: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Away (Kelme)
The dual-tone pinstriping on Bosnia and Herzegovina’s kit might have been a smash hit in the ’70s. In today’s metrics, it’s overly simple.
62: Australia, Away (Nike)
You can see what Nike was going for here — the orange-to-aquamarine feels adequately symbolic of Australia’s obscenely picture-esque beaches and sunsets. It’s too harsh a cutoff, though.
61: Czechia, Home (Puma)
Some exceptional silver hits on the badge and branding kick this otherwise unremarkable Czechia home kit into an inoffensive territory.
60: Scotland, Home (Adidas)
The good: bold shoulder stripes, classic V-cut collar, that beaut of a crest. The bad: Lego-block font.
59: Colombia, Home (Adidas)
I am very much a fan of Colombia’s classic yellow, red and blue tricolor. The floral shadowing printing across the shirt, less so.
58: Scotland, Away (Adidas)
I’m actually not mad at the pinstripe design here, or even the “Trace Scarlet” colorway. It’s the detailing — the double-banded piping on the arms and collar is too strong, and a bit cartoonish — that lets Scotland’s away kit down.
57: England, Home (Nike)
Much like the actual England team at this year’s World Cup, there’s no denying the Brit’s home kit is quality. Yet, there’s something off about the design. The pointed crewneck collar and intrusive shoulder seaming, perhaps? It should be brilliant, and yet…
56: Qatar, Home (Adidas)
Qatar’s home kit might be the first on this list that I don’t have an active qualm with. The tonal combination of red and burgundy play nicely together, and the zig-zag down the center of the kit adds a bit of color, metaphorically speaking, to an otherwise unassuming base. Not bad at all.
55: Paraguay, Home (Adidas)
On the one hand, the painted-on stripes and electric blue detailing lean a bit playful, bordering on childish. On the other, it’s a statement shirt for a statement tournament.
54: Canada, Home (Nike)
What host nation Canada’s home kit lacks in subtlety, it makes up for in verve. Yes, a giant maple leaf is ostentatious, bordering on obnoxious, but it also comes off as deeply patriotic to me, an American.
53: Mexico, Away (Adidas)
El Tri’s classic colors — green, red and white — have been flipped into a classy, if understated, home jersey. There’s a discrete pattern across the body that offers some depth, and the vintage Trefoil and multicolor shoulder stripes offer a sleek finish. It’s not the best away kit on the list by a long shot, but significantly better than most of the thoughtless white jerseys on this list.
52: USA, Away (Nike)
I am befuddled by this U.S.A. kit. Is it black? No, it’s a deep, dark navy. Is it novel? No, we’ve done stars before, although never like this. Is it good? I believe so, but I’m not sure.
51: Spain, Home (Adidas)
At their best, La Roja’s kits are class personified. This is not quite that. With its thick chest striping, oversized font and alternating shoulder stripes, it’s significantly bolder and more designed than your typical Spain kit. I can’t imagine it’ll go down as a classic, but it’s meeting the moment.
50: Tunisia, Home (Kappa)
Whereas Tunisia’s away kit just missed the cutoff, their home kit is a success, at least insofar as its general cohesion is concerned. The feathering on the sleeves works much better with multiple hues involved, especially against the higher-contrast red. Solid.
49: Democratic Republic of the Congo, Away (Umbro)
Umbro is football heritage, and this away kit for the Democratic Republic of the Congo could have been pulled straight from the late ’90s.
48: New Zealand, Home (Puma)
All black for the All Whites? When it works, it works. Nice stuff, Puma.
47: Saudi Arabia, Home (Adidas)
Saudi Arabia’s home kits are bolstered by a fascinating geometric pattern and an unconventional color pair in hunter green and berry. It’s a step up from recent unis, a perfectly acceptable contribution to the World Cup at large.
46: Belgium, Home (Adidas)
Belgium’s colors are just too good, aren’t they? Red, yellow and black look nice together, no matter how you spin them. This isn’t the sexiest kit the team has ever put out, but it does the job and then some.
45: South Africa, Away (Adidas)
South Africa’s away kit is a fantastic example of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts. Each piece of the kit is just fine, but it comes together to make a handsome, gold-accented shirt.
44: Curaçao, Home (Adidas)
I imagine maybe people will be pleasantly surprised by Curaçao’s pair of kits — while the away jersey is the real standout, this azure blue, wave-striped home kit passes muster.
43: Korea, Away (Nike)
Nike took a chance here — a vibrant, all-over-printed lavender kit has disaster written all over it. Yet somehow, Korea’s away uniforms work.
42: Argentina, Away (Adidas)
This is good, but I want it to be amazing, as black-and-blue kits have the potential to be. The flowery graphics are nice enough, and the white trim makes an incredible addition, but I can’t help but feel like this should have been better.
41: Algeria, Away (Adidas)
Like the better away kits Adidas produced this year, Algeria has managed to evoke the Three Stripes’ retro catolog with this charming kit.
40: Switzerland, Home (Puma)
Is it any surprise that the Swiss dropped a dependably tasteful home kit? No muss, no fuss, just an ergonomic, barn-red jersey.
39: Panama, Home (Reebok)
Reebok does indeed still make football kits. Sometimes they’re even good.
38: Ecuador, Away (Marathon)
I know what I said earlier about tonal kits being boring, but the collegiate navy and dulled gold look extremely nice. The collar detailing is a impressive touch.
37: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Home (Kelme)
Bosnia really earned their (pin)stripes with this one.
36: Austria, Home (Puma)
Between the oversized crest and the blacked sleeves, there’s something almost medieval about Austria’s home kit. God, do I love A Knight’s Tale.
35: Egypt, Home (Puma)
Is Egypt implementing a pyramid design for their home kit objectively funny? Certainly. Is it also a quality kit? You bet your ass.
34: USA, Home (Nike)
The latest U.S.A. home jersey has divided the internet since it leaked months ago, and while its form is no doubt divisive, I’ve landed in the pro camp, especially after seeing it in person. Its candy-cane stripes scream America in your face, but there’s also thoughtful continuity with the legendary ’94 and ’10 kits, and a real reverence from Nike towards creating a kit that truly represents the nation. A strong run late into the tournament would probably convince fans of its merits.
33: Curaçao, Away (Adidas)
I have to apologize, Curaçao. I was not familiar with your game. The debutant’s away kits have really met the moment — the soft, not-quite-pastel yellow (let’s call it mimosa) — is unique even among other yellow kits.
32: Sweden, Home (Adidas)
What do you call this shade of yellow? Grass-fed butter, maybe? Regardless, it’s lovely.
31: England, Away (Nike)
Tell me it’s coming home without telling me it’s coming home. For the sake of Brits everywhere (mostly for Harry Kane), I hope that England finally succeeds in repeating its sole World Cup victory in this fiery kit, given the historical significance behind the design.
30: Democratic Republic of the Congo, Home (Umbro)
DRC’s home kit is unlike any other kit at the tournament, which wins it major brownie points.
29: Ivory Coast, Away (Puma)
Admittedly, I initially had this kit ranked much lower, but it’s really grown on me, especially when compared to the number of dud patterns out there. The word that comes to mind is vivacious.
28: Croatia, Home (Nike)
It this the best Croatia kit in recent memory? Honestly, I can’t even tell them apart anymore. The red-and-white check is timeless, though. It’s a signature for a reason, especially on a squad — Luka Modric and co. — that’s been around for what feels like a century.
27: Netherlands, Home (Nike)
While it’s sacrilege to utilize “Hyper Crimson” as the base of La Oranje’s latest kits, there’s a clear homage to the eye-catching uniforms of the ’70s, when Cruyff was king and the going was good, which is both respectable and a great way to stand out in a crowd.
26: Switzerland, Away (Puma)
Much like my U.S.A. verdict, I’m not naive enough to think that ranking Switzerland’s…brave away kit won’t raise some eyebrows. But here are the facts: despite this year’s depth of teams, this is one of the few truly out-there styles. Switzerland went big. Yes, it’s hard to look at for longer than a few seconds. But it’s daring! Plus, I really like the way the Swiss crest plays with the volt-green pattern — it’s a color combination that, at least in my brain, has never been seen before.
25: Norway, Away (Nike)
Ah, that’s the stuff. Blackout kits are a time-honored Nike tradition, and Norway is the latest entrant. There’s nothing particularly Norwegian about it, sans crest, but you have to imagine that a murdered-outed Erling Haaland will strike even more fear into defenders than normal.
24: Australia, Home (Nike)
Plain and simple: gold and green are the best jersey color pairing. Australia’s kits are simple, but the combo does the talking. In a silly little accent, too.
23: Senegal, Away (Puma)
A verdant canvas, imprinted with a kaleidoscopic stripe down the front? Very wavy, Senegal. I like it.
22: Paraguay, Away (Puma)
Paraguay’s vibrant away kits look like they could possibly move on their own. That’s a compliment, I swear.
21: Uruguay, Home (Nike)
Uruguay is part of two exclusive clubs: World Cup winners and legacy kits. That being said, it’s the small innovations that make this year’s iteration so successful and, ultimately, the sky-blue kit an unassailable icon. The white polo-style collar is elegant, and the new hyper-stylized font is exceptional.
20: Cape Verde, Home (Capelli)
For Cape Verde, a World Cup debutant, the home jersey should be just an afterthought to the astonishing feat of qualifying for the tournament with a population of just half a million citizens. Instead, its design is surprisingly fresh and, moreover, manages to tell a story — the pattern is inspired by the routes between the country’s islands.
19: South Africa, Home (Adidas)
The world fell in love with South African football in 2010, and this kit — specifically the banana-and-green colorway — manages to capture a chunk of that magic.
18: Ghana, Away (Puma)
There are a fair few yellow kits at the 2026 World Cup. But gold? Ghana’s got gold on lock. Their away kit is a real showstopper. Yes, the crowded print is busy, but in a way that makes you want to keep on staring. A gold star for the Black Stars.
17: Brazil, Away (Nike)
Brazil’s partnership with Jordan has proved incredibly fruitful in a short time. Their latest collaboration, a sleek, inky-blue shirt meant to evoke poison dart frogs native to the country’s expansive jungles is just further proof.
16: Korea, Home (Nike)
Tiger camo sounds cringe. Red tiger camo? Never mind, I’m sold.
15: Uruguay, Away (Nike)
Nike really cooked with this one. The polar opposite of Uruguay’s home kit, the away design dips into uncharted territory with it’s sci-fi mantle motif and futuristic coloring.
14: Japan, Home (Adidas)
Surprise, surprise, the Samurai Blue’s home kit totally rocks. Adidas managed to cram a fair bit into one kit, with a graceful, landscape-inspired parabola pattern and a ton of smart little details — including a blocky font, red trim across the collar and banded sleeves.
13: Norway, Home (Nike)
Now this is a flag-inspired kit. Norway essentially transposed its Nordic cross onto a red shirt and called it a day, but it somehow works perfectly. The off-center navy banding and swoosh placement are a stroke of genius.
12: Senegal, Home (Puma)
There’s an almost washed-out quality to Senegal’s home kit, one that I find refreshing. I’m convinced this was an intentional choice and that the multicolor pattern would otherwise be too consuming. Regardless, a delightful addition to some really strong African jerseys.
11: Brazil, Home (Nike)
I mean, c’mon. It’s Brazil. Virtually every jersey they’ve ever put out has been a winner, and this one is no different. The green accents — these involve two different shades, a darker forest green and a perkier pastel for the side paneling — are a bit more vivid than previous versions, and the cut is a bit more technical, but it’s still the same canary-yellow kit you know and love.
10: Argentina, Home (Adidas)
Kicking off the top 10, the kit of champions makes an obligatory appearance. Argentina’s commitment to their home kit formula — sky-blue and white stripes — has never wavered. This is a very good choice on their part.
9: France, Home (Nike)
While not as immediately French as previous title-winning examples, the zig-zag pattern on Les Bleus’ home kit is certainly distinctive. This might ultimately prove a boon to arguably the most talented squad at this year’s games — an all-new look for a new batch of superstars.
8: Germany, Home (Adidas)
Really lovely. This is Germany’s last run with Adidas, and the (Bavaria-based) retailer pulled out all the stops with one of the most special kits of the tournament. The tricolor chevron across the chest is reminiscent of the team’s 1990s shirt, albeit reconstituted for a more modern audience.
7: Morocco, Home (Puma)
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Maybe add a spicy Moroccan-style trim across the sleeves and collar.
6: Mexico, Home (Adidas)
For those unaware, Mexico’s home kit is a loving homage to what is unquestionably one of the greatest soccer exports of all time: the Aztec-centric 1998 jersey. While the central graphic is slightly more calculated than the original, it’s still an instant classic and a no-brainer addition to the canon of legendary Mexico stock.
5: Japan, Away (Adidas)
Japanese jerseys routinely rank among the best of any given World Cup, but this year’s crop is special. Complementing the aforementioned home kit, Japan’s away kit is a sight to behold — with a modern V-neck cut, rainbow pinstripes and a creamy off-white base, it’s undeniably harmonic. Superb.
4: Ghana, Home (Puma)
Modeled after the country’s folklore-inspired, web-like textiles, Ghana’s home number seamlessly transposes colored line work onto a black-and-white template, the heart of which is a black star. It’s perfect.
3: France, Away (Nike)
I’ll give you one guess as to the inspiration behind France’s stunning, turquoise away kit. Les Bleus sure know their way around a banger jersey, and this Lady Liberty-inspired situation is no exception. It’s the perfect narrative for a U.S.-based World Cup, backed up by a gorgeous pastel jersey.
2: Spain, Away (Adidas)
It’s fitting that an international outfit renowned for playing the most beautiful football on the planet would have a kit that mirrored that aesthetic. Unlike so many white kits at this year’s World Cup, Spain’s away jersey is the embodiment of intentional elegance, with royal red and gold trim combining for a tasteful flourish. Watching young superstar Lamine Yamal dance through defenders in this one is going to be an absolute treat.
1: Ivory Coast, Home (Puma)
Loud. Unapologetic. Sublime. Ivory Coast’s dazzlingly orange home kit is everything a World Cup jersey should be — there’s a clear tie-in to national identity and bold design cues that ensure it’s instantly recognizable and generally unforgettable. Haters will question why Les Éléphants are wearing cheetah print. To them, I ask, why not?
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