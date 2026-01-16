Can Cruise Cocktails Be Cool Again?

When passengers set sail for Alaska aboard a Holland America Line vessel — like the 2,650-passenger, Pinnacle-class Koningsdam — glaciers are among the most anticipated sights. But little do they know that glaciers can be seen right in front of their faces at the bar. Well, at least tiny shards of them, as glacial ice is deployed in a lineup of signature cocktails developed by Sam Ross. Yea, that Sam Ross, the one responsible for the creation of the Penicillin and the Paper Plane.

Before anyone gets up in arms, the ice isn’t chipped off the melting edge of some depleted, climate-ravaged glacier. “The Alaska glacier ice is sustainably harvested by state permit among floating glacier bergs in Prince William Sound and prepared to the highest standard under Alaskan authority,” says Drew Foulk, Holland America Line’s beverage director. “You’re not only tasting a product that’s millennia in the making, but because of the pressure of the glacier, the original snowfall gets compacted into some of the purest cubes you’ve ever seen. There is some air that gets trapped in this process, and as the ice melts, this air escapes, causing the ice to pop and sizzle.” It’s a noted effect, even in the wilderness, and is known as Bergy Seltzer.

Ross’s Taste Alaska menu boasts half a dozen new creations, including a PNW Penicillin, incorporating two varieties of Westland single malt rather than Scotch, and the Juneau, riffing on the classic Alaska with gin, sherry, yellow Chartreuse and orange bitters. The glacial ice chunks are so clear, they’re almost iridescent.



A Marzipan Sour The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Cocktails Are Cool on Cruises Now

For those who think that cocktailing on cruises means dystopian drink-making robots and sugary Piña Coladas slurped by the gallon, it’s perhaps time to reset those expectations — at least when you’re booked on the right cruise line or sailing. “That perception still lingers for many first-time cruisers, but we’ve built a cocktail portfolio that goes well beyond the expected, featuring everything from carefully-curated, spirit-forward classics to regionally-inspired, technique-driven creations,” Foulk says.

Meanwhile, several luxury hotel groups including The Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons have entered the cruise business, though the capital ‘C’ cruise word is verboten on such sailings. These entrants tend to prefer the term yacht. But backed by the full force of some of the world’s largest and swankiest hotels, where cocktails have long since taken center stage, similar onboard investments are now being made.

On The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, cocktails are considered from a standpoint of how their discerning guests want to soak up the offerings of a luxury journey. “Across our yachts, every detail of the sensory experience is considered, from aromatic cocktail bubbles that release citrus or herbal essence into the air upon presentation, to daily infusion towers showcasing fresh herbs and botanicals in a striking tableside display,” says fleet beverage manager Ryan Flood. “These touches turn a cocktail into a multi-sensory moment, engaging sight, smell and taste in a way that leaves a lasting impression.”

While there has long been great attention and care paid to the development of wine lists on many cruise lines, cocktails were lagging behind. As consumers have increasingly come to expect excellent drinks anywhere from suburban strip mall restaurants to modest hotels, cruises have finally taken note.

A Rum Swizzle The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

“We’re no longer just comparing ourselves to one another or to destination resorts — we’re now benchmarking against the top land-based bars and restaurants,” Foulk says. “Today’s guests are seeking authenticity, craft and storytelling in every part of their experience, and we’ve worked hard to elevate our beverage programming to meet this demand.”

Holland America’s partnership with Ross is one piece of a global initiative to elevate its cocktail game to big city standards by tapping a star-studded lineup to create drinks served in different regions. The roster also includes the likes of Tess Posthumus, David Wondrich, Jeff “Beachbum” Berry and Ivy Mix, each called to duty for their respective areas of expertise.

“Ivy Mix offers deep expertise in Latin American spirits and culture,” Foulk says. She’ll even be joining a seven-day Baja Peninsula sailing this November as part of their in-person culinary ambassador program, where guests will get to experience her knowledge and drinks firsthand. Wondrich developed Caribbean rum drinks and built out a rum curriculum for Caribbean sailings in collaboration with Berry, whose tiki expertise is also put to good use aboard sailings in Hawaii and the South Pacific.

Posthumus is the owner of stalwart Amsterdam bars Flying Dutchmen and Dutch Courage and a natural partner for the Dutch cruise operator on their European itineraries, where guests can sip on something like a Dutch Courage Martini with olive oil-washed gin. “Each of these partners brings a unique perspective, but they all share a passion for storytelling through cocktails, which align perfectly with what we aim to deliver onboard,” Foulk says.

Storytelling is a common theme behind the scenes, and it’s a natural alignment that matches up with the idea of traveling itself. “Each cocktail is designed to tell a story, whether it’s a classic reimagined with a local spirit or a modern creation inspired by the culture and flavors of the region,” Flood says. “From the moment guests step aboard, they’re welcomed with cocktails that capture the spirit of the destination and reflect the yacht’s refined setting.”

Back aboard the Koningsdam, there was plenty to explore from an imbibing perspective beyond the glacier ice, such as a cocktail demo where participants could try four mini cocktails from the lineup of signatures developed by Ross. Other events included spirits, beer and wine tastings and a bar hop across the ship’s venues. Several sustainability practices are also in use across its drinks program, such as forgoing plastic straws and replacing plastic olive picks with thin pasta sticks.

The cruise line has its own signature gin, De Lijn, with an orange-forward profile calling to mind its Dutch roots, and also offers nine single-barrel, cruise-exclusive whiskeys. “Our relationships with distilleries are getting stronger, and next year’s collection is shaping up to be even more impressive,” Foulk says. “We’re also expanding beyond whiskey. Soon, guests will see single barrel tequilas and rums featured in the program as well.”

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection guests can participate in guided tastings, sign up for mixology classes and try curated cocktail menus that evolve from one location to the next, highlighting local ingredients. “A standout is the Art Bar on our newest yacht, Luminara, where guests can enjoy craft cocktails alongside sweet regional delights inspired by the yacht’s itineraries,” Flood says.

There’s more waiting on shore, too. “Beyond what’s offered on board, guests can carry the experience ashore through a curated selection of epicurean-focused excursions, including private distillery tours, winery visits and exclusive tastings in some of the world’s top wine and spirit regions,” Flood says.

Cruising will never be my preferred mode of travel. I’ve long reserved it for the destinations that require it in order to be experienced. But even I have to admit that sipping a legit cocktail made with glacial ice while viewing the staggering glaciers seemingly within arm’s reach outside your window is pretty cool. And it’s representative of the type of tidal shift taking place on better cruise lines and sailing operators that’s making such trips appealing to a demographic, myself included, who wouldn’t otherwise hop aboard.

