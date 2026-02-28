One Hotel Combines Memorable Architecture With EV Access

When selecting a hotel, there are plenty of amenities to consider. For some travelers, a state of the art pool or fitness center might be incredibly appealing; for others, a rooftop bar or a terrific location could do the trick. Connecticut’s Hotel Marcel has a lot going for it, beginning with its name: it was designed by architect Marcel Breuer, one of the best-known adherents to the Brutalist style of design.



Staying in an architecturally notable building is one thing, but staying in an architecturally notable building with access to a fleet of EVs is something even better. The hotel recently announced a partnership with Hyundai, which allows guests access to both the IONIQ-5 and IONIQ-9, allowing guests to ride free within five miles of the hotel as well as to Tweed New Haven Airport.



In an interview with Road & Track‘s Jim Motavalli, the hotel’s general manager Ben Webster explained more about the arrangement. “With our drivers behind the wheel, they can get picked up at the railroad station or at the local airports if they schedule in advance, or get taken downtown for shopping,” Webster said. It’s part of a larger goal of having the entire hotel be a zero-emission property; that also extends to additional EV chargers available for guests.

The Hotel Marcel isn’t the only hotel to make a foray into the vehicular realm. Hotels and resorts around the world have offered guests access to everything from classic cars to high-tech bicycles. In this case, the vehicular component taps into some of the larger goals of the hotel, including its LEED platinum certification. It all makes for an intriguing blend of 20th century architecture and 21st century technology.

