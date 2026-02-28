Leisure > Autos > Electric

One Hotel Combines Memorable Architecture With EV Access

The Hotel Marcel has an interesting (and environmentally friendly) perk

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 28, 2026 1:02 pm EST
Hotel Marcel exterior
Zero-emission vehicles and great architecture; what's not to like?
Hotel Marcel

When selecting a hotel, there are plenty of amenities to consider. For some travelers, a state of the art pool or fitness center might be incredibly appealing; for others, a rooftop bar or a terrific location could do the trick. Connecticut’s Hotel Marcel has a lot going for it, beginning with its name: it was designed by architect Marcel Breuer, one of the best-known adherents to the Brutalist style of design.

Staying in an architecturally notable building is one thing, but staying in an architecturally notable building with access to a fleet of EVs is something even better. The hotel recently announced a partnership with Hyundai, which allows guests access to both the IONIQ-5 and IONIQ-9, allowing guests to ride free within five miles of the hotel as well as to Tweed New Haven Airport.

In an interview with Road & Track‘s Jim Motavalli, the hotel’s general manager Ben Webster explained more about the arrangement. “With our drivers behind the wheel, they can get picked up at the railroad station or at the local airports if they schedule in advance, or get taken downtown for shopping,” Webster said. It’s part of a larger goal of having the entire hotel be a zero-emission property; that also extends to additional EV chargers available for guests.

Red Bull Built a 22-Story Skate Ramp in Brazil
Red Bull Built a 22-Story Skate Ramp in Brazil
 Sandro Dias set two new records on the building

The Hotel Marcel isn’t the only hotel to make a foray into the vehicular realm. Hotels and resorts around the world have offered guests access to everything from classic cars to high-tech bicycles. In this case, the vehicular component taps into some of the larger goals of the hotel, including its LEED platinum certification. It all makes for an intriguing blend of 20th century architecture and 21st century technology.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

Eisenhower Memorial
Frank Gehry Reflects on Designing the New Eisenhower Memorial
A BYD dealership with a car out front
Canada Slashes Tariffs on Chinese EVs, Breaking From US
Willem Dafoe in "Inside"
How the “Inside” Team Turned a Manhattan Apartment Into a Prison
EV charging station
It’s About to Get Harder for Federal Employees to Charge EVs at Work

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure > Travel > Hotels
Leisure
Leisure > Travel

Recommended

Suggested for you

A couple in bed.
This Is the Sex Act Everyone Wants More Of
A Panda Dial watch
The Best Panda-Dial Chronographs
The U.S. men’s hockey team after winning a gold medal at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
This Would Never Fly in High School Sports. Why Is It OK for Team USA?
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
A man breaks an egg into a mixing bowl from a height, using one hand.
Why “Macro Flexibility” Beats Eating the Same Thing Every Day
A man sitting in a wooden sauna, seen through the window.
7 Daily Habits That Can Slow Your Cellular Aging

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Hotel Marcel exterior

One Hotel Combines Memorable Architecture With EV Access

Orange sports car

This Museum Exhibit Is a Trip Into "Fast & Furious" History

lifestyle image of Jon Hamm in Landman via Paramount+

Rock Jon Hamm’s “Landman” Shades Without Breaking the Bank

Heaven Hill Deatsville bourbon

Before Heaven Hill Stops Aging Whiskey at Deatsville, They’re Releasing a New Bourbon

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Grammys 2026

Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

Promotional image for "John Rambo"

"Rambo" Prequel Cast Adds "Sinners" and "The White Lotus" Alumni

Pull-up bars in a park

How One Athlete Chased a Pull-Up Bar Record at 81

AI app prompt on smartphone

Are AI Agents Contributing to Gender Stereotypes?