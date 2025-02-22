Leisure > Autos > Electric

It’s About to Get Harder for Federal Employees to Charge EVs at Work

The GSA is preparing to shut down its charging stations

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 22, 2025 2:41 pm EST
EV charging station
Changes are coming to some government-run EV charging stations.
Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Where do EV drivers charge their vehicles? For some, powering up their cars’ batteries might happen at home; for others, it might take place at a dedicated charging station. But there’s also a growing number of workplaces that offer employees a way to plug in their vehicles at the office. A 2024 report from the commercial real estate company CBRE noted that charging stations had become “a crucial amenity” for property owners and tenants alike.

That’s an understandable situation, and it isn’t hard to see why this kind of perk could be enticing to both attract and retain employees. Unfortunately, one large property owner and employer appears to be on the brink of shifting into reverse on its in-house EV charging policy, potentially inconveniencing thousands of EV drivers.

As The Verge’s Andrew J. Hawkins reports, the U.S. General Services Administration has begun the process of removing 8,000 EV chargers at federal office buildings across the country. According to a GSA internal email cited in the article, the agency has “received direction that all GSA owned charging stations are not mission critical.”

 When fast charging isn’t as fast as you’d thought

This decision, which will be accompanied by the GSA selling its existing electric vehicles, could have an impact for other government agencies as well. Why? Because, as Hawkins notes, EVs owned by other agencies often utilize the GSA’s charging stations. It’s one more element of uncertainty for federal workers during an especially chaotic moment for many government agencies.

