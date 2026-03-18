The Best Everyday Bourbons, According to Bartenders

Everyday bourbon is a special thing. It’s not something you have to think a lot about — it’s a bottle you simply grab when the mood strikes, whether for a neat pour or to mix into your classic cocktail of choice. We’ve certainly had our favorites, which tend to ebb and flow throughout the years. But to get some expert opinions, we asked 20 pro bartenders about their favorite everyday bourbons. Check out their selections below.

Old Forester 86 Proof Old Forester

“I’d go with Old Forester 86 Proof. It really checks every box. It has those classic caramel notes with a touch of fruity oak, it holds up beautifully in just about any traditional cocktail, it’s easy to find and it’s affordable. A big reason why I gravitate toward Old Forester 86 is sentimental. When I first started bartending, it was our go-to bottle. I must’ve poured countless Old Fashioneds and Manhattans with it. Even now, after a long shift, I’ll sometimes pour myself a small glass over ice with an orange twist. It’s dependable, balanced and feels like home behind the bar.” — Benjamin Gerlach, mixologist at Casa Don Alfonso at The Ritz Carlton, St. Louis

“Old Forester 86 Proof is perfect for everyday enjoyment. It hits a great price point, but, more importantly, the lower 86 proof keeps it smooth and easy to drink, making it ideal for sipping neat any day of the week.” — Dennis Bond, director of food and beverage at Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton

Willett Distillery Johnny Drum Private Stock Willett

“Johnny Drum is the definition of an ‘if you know, you know’ bourbon. It’s bold without being loud, layered with caramel and oak, and carries a proof (101) that actually shows up in the glass. The slightly higher ABV means one pour truly delivers. To me, ‘everyday’ doesn’t mean it has to be dirt cheap — it strictly means it’s worth it. At around $40 a bottle, you’re looking at just over $3 for a two-ounce pour at home. That’s an accessible quality. It’s the bottle you reach for when you want something real, no hype, just unapologetically good bourbon.” — Ryan Manka, beverage director at Butler’s Pantry

George T. Stagg Bourbon Buffalo Trace

“In my opinion, the perfect everyday bourbon is Stagg. It’s the perfect sipping whiskey with an amazing structure, balanced with robust sweetness and heat. It’s super complex but with a mouthfeel that allows you to sip and savour.” — Frankie Solarik, BarChef owner, Netflix’s Drink Masters judge and author of The Bar Chef: A Modern Approach to Cocktails

Buffalo Trace Buffalo Trace

“For an everyday bourbon, I’d go with Buffalo Trace. It’s smooth, approachable and lighter than many others, which makes it easy to enjoy regularly. I love the oak and sweet corn notes, whether neat, on the rocks or in a cocktail. My personal favorite is an Old Fashioned made with walnut bitters.” — Valeria Gonzalez, head bartender of The Wall Street Hotel

Wathen’s Kentucky Straight Single Barrel Bourbon Wathen’s

“Wathen’s is a bourbon that hits a really nice middle ground for everyday drinking. It has enough richness and depth to be interesting, but it stays soft and approachable with notes of honey, toasted oak and gentle baking spice. It’s the kind of bottle that works just as well neat as it does in a classic cocktail, which makes it an easy staple behind the bar or at home.” — Zack Thomas, beverage director of Rosebud, Capulet Cocktail Club and Peregrine

Michter’s US-1 Bourbon Michter’s

“If I were choosing an everyday bourbon, I’d look for a liquid that does it all and reach for Michter’s US-1 Kentucky Straight Bourbon. I find it has enough body and punch to give a great depth to Manhattans and Old Fashioneds while also being refined enough to drink neat or on the rocks. It’s never failed me!” — Chris Moore, director of beverage for Jean-Georges Restaurants

“For an everyday bourbon, Michter’s offers a distinct sense of occasion and premium quality without breaking the bank. It has earned its reputation as a staple in top-tier bars for its versatility and everyday reliability. It’s crafted with a focus on quality over quantity, resulting in exceptional smoothness. With layers of honey, toasted oak and a hint of stone fruit, it’s safe to say Michter’s is perfect as an everyday sipper.” — Camila Ramirez, bar manager of Tujague

“Michter’s is my go-to bourbon because it’s dependable without being boring, and it always tastes intentional. I love it not just for the bourbon itself but for the distillery behind it and the care they put into every decision.” — Lawson Ballinger, head bartender at Four Walls

“The best everyday bourbon is Michter’s Straight Bourbon. It is delicious to sip, with wonderful notes of baking spices, vanilla, wood and stone fruits. This bourbon fits perfectly in all whiskey cocktails, from a Paper Plane to a Boulevardier!” — Kapri Robinson, bartender at Allegory

Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon Four Roses

“Four Roses Single Barrel is the perfect everyday bourbon for its approachable price point, perfect balance of spice and sweetness and, most importantly, wide availability!” — James Lamb, beverage director at Santi

Frey Ranch Straight Bourbon Whiskey Frey Ranch

“Frey Ranch Four Grain Bourbon is the kind of whiskey I can reach for on a random Tuesday. It’s approachable yet layered. You get rich caramel, baking spice and earthy grain character from their farm-grown corn, barley, wheat and rye. It’s smooth enough to sip neat but holds up beautifully in a simple Old Fashioned, making it a perfect everyday bottle.” — Keith Taylor, general manager at Reserve 101

Taconic Bottled In Bond Bourbon Taconic

“Rustic and charming, Taconic distills with a fierce loyalty to New York state agriculture, creating whiskey from a backbone of self-grown grain and natural spring water from their farm. Their Bottled In Bond expression encapsulates their farming and distilling ethos. Rich in malt character but not over-reliant on the sweetness of corn, it captures NY terroir in a format apt for any occasion, be that sipping neat or in a cocktail like our house Old Fashioned.” — Fred Cullin, bar manager at Gramercy Tavern

Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon Elijah Craig

“Elijah Craig has the perfect small batch bourbon that’s readily available and hits all the classic caramel and vanilla notes you could ask for with tons of body at 94 proof. This is absolutely the everyday driver you want for your nightcaps and Old Fashioneds.” — Teddy Murphy, senior bartender at Seed Library

Garrison Brothers Small Batch Bourbon Garrison Brothers

“Garrison Brothers Small Batch brings bold Texas character to the glass. Hot days and cool Hill Country nights drive deep oak into the spirit, building rich caramel, molasses, vanilla and toasted barrel flavor. At 94 proof, the bourbon holds strong in spirit-forward cocktails like Old Fashioneds and Manhattans, which makes it the best everyday pick behind the bar.” — Eric Ruiter, beverage supervisor at Temecula Creek Inn

Angel’s Envy Angel’s Envy

“My pick for best everyday bourbon is Angel’s Envy, famous for finishing spirits in Port wine barrels for added sweetness and complexity. It features tasting notes of vanilla, ripe fruit and toasted nuts, which I believe is the best for sipping any cocktail next to the beach!” — Elton Gjonaj, food and beverage director of Kaimana Beach Hotel

Old Forester 1897 Bourbon Old Forester

“I think Old Forester Bottled in Bond is a great choice because it really stands well on its own. That extra strength helps it hold up beautifully for at-home cocktails, whether you’re sipping it straight or mixing up something classic.” — Fionna Gemzon, bar manager of None of the Above

Old Forester 100 Proof Old Forester

“Old Forester 100 Proof is a rich, everyday bourbon. Even though it has a higher alcohol content, it’s very smooth and makes for a great sipping bourbon. That extra proof also allows the spirit to maintain its flavor, even after being on ice. Whether you’re mixing it into a classic Old Fashioned or a more complex cocktail, the flavor won’t be lost.” — Princess Johnson, bartender at Allegory

Wildrye Distilling Five Drops Montana Straight Bourbon Wildrye

“Wildrye is the kind of whiskey that works as an everyday pour. At the Dry Fly Saloon, we see a great mix of locals and visitors coming in after a day exploring the mountains or spending time around town, and it’s a bottle we like reaching for [when making] classic cocktails, especially with the distillery just down the road from the property. It’s the kind of whiskey that feels just as at home at the bar as it does when you’re mixing something yourself.” — Awson Wheeler, bartender at Dry Fly Saloon at Field & Stream Bozeman

Rieger Straight Bourbon Whiskey J. Rieger & Co.

“J. Rieger & Co. Straight Bourbon Whiskey is an ideal example of the best everyday bourbon. It’s distilled with both pot and column stills, while its base of corn, barley and rye is fermented with a sweet mash, lending an incredible mouthfeel. Available year-round at 45% ABV, the microclimate of train track-adjacent aging adds a deep, unique character for this bourbon coming from the bread basket of the USA.” — Bryan Ari, owner of Fern Bar

Meet your guide Amanda Gabriele Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets. More from Amanda Gabriele »