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PaPaw’s Ridge Is Making the Jump to National Distribution

The distillery's bourbon debuted in Florida last year

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 15, 2026 11:58 pm EDT
Bottle of bourbon and two glasses on top of a barrel
PaPaw's Ridge Kentucky Straight Bourbon is going national.
PaPaw's Ridge

Unless you live in or have recently visited Florida, the name PaPaw’s Ridge might not ring any bells. Is that about to change? It might. The distillery first put its bourbon on sale last year, both online and via certain Florida retailers. Their whiskey also earned high marks at last year’s San Francisco World Spirits Competition, taking home a double gold.

This week brings with it the news that the distillery is set to make its bourbon available across the country, both through online sales and via retailers around the country.

“Expanding nationally is an exciting next step for us because more people across the country can experience the whiskey and the family story behind it,” the distillery’s founder, Autumn Nethery, said in a statement. “We’re proud to share our legacy on a broader scale.”

If Autumn Nethery’s name sounds familiar, there’s a reason for that: she’s also one of the owners and operators of Jeptha Creed Distillery, along with her mother Joyce. Last year, InsideHook pointed to the distillery’s work in developing the concept of estate whiskey. If you’re getting a sense of a family operation here, you’re correct — and PaPaw’s Ridge is named in honor of Roy “PaPaw” Nethery and a specific topographic feature found on his family’s property.

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What can bourbon fans expect from the first release from the distillery, PaPaw’s Ridge Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey? It’s an 86 proof whiskey made using barley, rye and yellow corn in the mash bill and aged for at least four years. The suggested retail price is $39.99.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

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