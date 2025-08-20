Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Travel

Take It From a Woman: What You, a Man, Should (and Shouldn’t) Wear When You Travel

Comfort or style? Elastic waistbands or “real” pants? Turns out, dressing for the airport is more complicated than it looks.

By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs
August 20, 2025 11:58 am EDT
Catch flights in better 'fits.
Catch flights in better 'fits.
Getty/InsideHook

What do you wear when you travel?

You wouldn’t think a question that simple could spark real debate, but around the InsideHook office it has — and more than once. Some people are firmly in the “comfort at all costs” camp, swearing by sweats, joggers or anything with an elastic waistband. Others insist that showing up to the airport in anything less than jeans (or what we like to call “hard pants”) is completely unacceptable.

The truth? It truly comes down to preference. Personally, I’ve never subscribed to the idea of “travel pants” or any other garment designed specifically for globetrotting. (All pants are travel pants if you wear them on a trip, amirite?) That said, there are a few things you need to consider before getting dressed for a long day of airports, planes and whatever comes after (including a couple pieces of clothing to steer clear of entirely).

1. Flight length

A short jaunt — say, three hours to Florida — and I can get away with jeans. Long-haul to Japan? Forget it. Elastic waistbands only. Recently, I was introduced to Rag & Bone’s viral Miramar collection, which you should absolutely consider. They’re made of cotton terry cloth but printed to look like denim. I know what you’re thinking: gimmicky, maybe even lame. But here’s the thing: they’re incredibly comfortable, and shockingly convincing — so convincing that even the TSA officer who pulls you aside for “random” screening won’t know you’re not actually wearing denim. If that feels like a bridge too far, a breathable, non-bulky, elevated pair of sweats will get you through just fine.

Rag & Bone Miramar Fit 4 Straight Pants
Rag & Bone Miramar Fit 4 Straight Pants
Buy Here : $238
Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Slim Sweatpant
Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Slim Sweatpant

Buy Here : $88
Can We Finally Admit Summer Is the Worst Time to Travel?
Can We Finally Admit Summer Is the Worst Time to Travel?
 Logistical chaos, extreme heat and shoulder-to-shoulder crowds? That’s an immediate no.

2. Your itinerary once you land

If you’re planning to hit the ground running, dress like it. There is nothing worse than wandering around in wrinkled, sweaty plane clothes in a new city because your hotel room isn’t ready until 3 p.m. In those cases, opt for a relaxed-fit pant — comfortable enough for the plane, but polished enough to pass for “real” clothes. And if you’re heading straight into a work function, you’ll be glad to have packed something like a cardigan or a lightweight blazer that won’t look like it just came out of the overhead bin.

Faherty Inlet Knit Blazer
Faherty Inlet Knit Blazer
Huckberry : $228
Everlane Cloud Relaxed Cardigan
Everlane Cloud Relaxed Cardigan
Everlane : $198
The Journey by InsideHook
The Journey by InsideHook

Join over 100K travelers seeking trip ideas, the latest travel news, and all the inspiration you need for your next vacation.

Sign Up

3. The destination itself

More specifically, the weather at said destination. Since I live in the Northeast, I’m often traveling somewhere warmer. That means I don’t want to load up on heavy layers, but I also know I’ll be freezing on the plane. Hoodies take up more space in the carry-on, so I usually opt for a crewneck. Crucially, the base layer matters, too — it’s almost always going to become your main layer either when you take off or once you land. Go with a structured, breathable T-shirt underneath that doesn’t look sloppy on its own.

Buck Mason Pima Classic Tee
Buck Mason Pima Classic Tee
Buck Mason : $45
Lululemon Steady State Crew
Lululemon Steady State Crew
Buy Here : $98

4. Practicality

Despite the TSA ending its shoes-off policy at security screenings, air travel is still not the time for Dr. Martens that take minutes to lace back up. (Accidentally set off the alarm at screening? Those shoes are coming off.) I rotate between a few pairs of slip-ons, but depending on the season, I’m usually going with my Ugg Classic Mini Boots or Birkenstock Boston clogs. If you want to look a little more put together, reach for a slip-on loafer.

Ugg Men's Classic Ultra Mini Boot
Ugg Men's Classic Ultra Mini Boot
Buy Here : $150
Luca Terra Penny Loafer
Luca Terra Penny Loafer
Buy Here : $185

5. What you absolutely should not wear

Shorts and sandals. I get it — it feels like second nature in the summer to throw on a pair of shorts and Birks. But if you’re the one who gets pulled off for extra screening, you don’t want to add to the humiliation by standing on the cold floor barefoot. On the plane, bare legs against the seat aren’t exactly pleasant, either. And let’s be honest, when you’re packed in with strangers, your seatmate doesn’t need unexpected skin-to-skin contact.

One more thing: Steer clear of linen when you fly. Because wrinkles. Save it for the destination.

More Like This

A photo illustration of women listening to music and a man and woman talking about music
Take It From a Woman: How to Talk to Women About Music
A man and a woman kissing in the cockpit of an airplane, shown in an illustration
We Need to Talk About the Mile High Club
To take the upgrade or to not take the upgrade? That is the question.
Love at 35,000 Feet: Would You Give Up a First-Class Upgrade for Your Partner?
The Sexiest Thing You Can Do Is Plan a Last-Minute Getaway for Her
The Sexiest Thing You Can Do Is Plan a Last-Minute Getaway for Her

Leisure > Style
Leisure > Travel
Lindsay Rogers is the Travel Editor at InsideHook. She covers all things travel — from industry news and travel guides, to hotel openings and luggage reviews.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Oral-B Genius X
This Electric Toothbrush Is 60% Off

$200$80

Cole Haan Men's 2.ZERØGRAND Laser Wingtip Oxfords
Cole Haan Is Taking 60% Off Oxfords

From Our Partner

Abercrombie Baggy Trouser on grey background
Get Yourself a Nice Pair of Trousers Why Don’t You

$90$70

Now’s Not a Terrible Time to Pick Up a Spiffy Pair of Socks
Now’s Not a Terrible Time to Pick Up a Spiffy Pair of Socks

$22$9

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

These small towns prove you don’t need a skyline to live large
Hack the Tourist Traps With These Small-Town Alternatives
The sun rising over New York City. We discuss seven habits that can lead to a healthier workday.
7 Simple Habits to Foster a Healthier Workday
A Range Rover Classic driving to the left with a new electric Range Rover driving in the background
Long May the Range Rover Reign
A robotic arm typing on a keyboard
AI-Generated Books on Amazon Are Hurting Authors and the Publishing Industry
A surfer balancing on one leg while riding a wave at sunset.
You Should Be Able to Hold This Pose for 30 Seconds
Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game
Will Men Finally Stop Hating Taylor Swift After Her “New Heights” Appearance?

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Large suitcase being dragged down cobblestone street.

Enough Is Enough With the Checked Bag Slander

Catch flights in better 'fits.

Take It From a Woman: What You, a Man, Should (and Shouldn’t) Wear When You Travel

Rendering of the Strait of Messina Bridge

Italy Is One Step Closer to Building the World's Longest Suspension Bridge

Young tourist out for a stroll

France Is Divided Over Banning Child-Free Hotels

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week