What do you wear when you travel?

You wouldn’t think a question that simple could spark real debate, but around the InsideHook office it has — and more than once. Some people are firmly in the “comfort at all costs” camp, swearing by sweats, joggers or anything with an elastic waistband. Others insist that showing up to the airport in anything less than jeans (or what we like to call “hard pants”) is completely unacceptable.

The truth? It truly comes down to preference. Personally, I’ve never subscribed to the idea of “travel pants” or any other garment designed specifically for globetrotting. (All pants are travel pants if you wear them on a trip, amirite?) That said, there are a few things you need to consider before getting dressed for a long day of airports, planes and whatever comes after (including a couple pieces of clothing to steer clear of entirely).

1. Flight length

A short jaunt — say, three hours to Florida — and I can get away with jeans. Long-haul to Japan? Forget it. Elastic waistbands only. Recently, I was introduced to Rag & Bone’s viral Miramar collection, which you should absolutely consider. They’re made of cotton terry cloth but printed to look like denim. I know what you’re thinking: gimmicky, maybe even lame. But here’s the thing: they’re incredibly comfortable, and shockingly convincing — so convincing that even the TSA officer who pulls you aside for “random” screening won’t know you’re not actually wearing denim. If that feels like a bridge too far, a breathable, non-bulky, elevated pair of sweats will get you through just fine.

2. Your itinerary once you land

If you’re planning to hit the ground running, dress like it. There is nothing worse than wandering around in wrinkled, sweaty plane clothes in a new city because your hotel room isn’t ready until 3 p.m. In those cases, opt for a relaxed-fit pant — comfortable enough for the plane, but polished enough to pass for “real” clothes. And if you’re heading straight into a work function, you’ll be glad to have packed something like a cardigan or a lightweight blazer that won’t look like it just came out of the overhead bin.

3. The destination itself

More specifically, the weather at said destination. Since I live in the Northeast, I’m often traveling somewhere warmer. That means I don’t want to load up on heavy layers, but I also know I’ll be freezing on the plane. Hoodies take up more space in the carry-on, so I usually opt for a crewneck. Crucially, the base layer matters, too — it’s almost always going to become your main layer either when you take off or once you land. Go with a structured, breathable T-shirt underneath that doesn’t look sloppy on its own.

4. Practicality

Despite the TSA ending its shoes-off policy at security screenings, air travel is still not the time for Dr. Martens that take minutes to lace back up. (Accidentally set off the alarm at screening? Those shoes are coming off.) I rotate between a few pairs of slip-ons, but depending on the season, I’m usually going with my Ugg Classic Mini Boots or Birkenstock Boston clogs. If you want to look a little more put together, reach for a slip-on loafer.

5. What you absolutely should not wear

Shorts and sandals. I get it — it feels like second nature in the summer to throw on a pair of shorts and Birks. But if you’re the one who gets pulled off for extra screening, you don’t want to add to the humiliation by standing on the cold floor barefoot. On the plane, bare legs against the seat aren’t exactly pleasant, either. And let’s be honest, when you’re packed in with strangers, your seatmate doesn’t need unexpected skin-to-skin contact.

One more thing: Steer clear of linen when you fly. Because wrinkles. Save it for the destination.