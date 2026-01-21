Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Béis Just Launched a New Men’s Collection. We Got a First Look.

By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs
January 21, 2026 1:46 pm EST
The Béis Pro collection
You may not be intimately familiar with Béis — actor Shay Mitchell’s buzzy luggage brand — but it’s nearly impossible you haven’t spotted one of its ubiquitous weekend bags out in the wild at least once. I, for one, own two.

Until now, though, Béis has largely marketed itself toward young women. That changed today, when the brand dropped its first-ever men’s collection: The Pro Collection. The lineup includes the Pro Rolling Duffle Check-In, Pro Rolling Backpack, Pro Travel Backpack, Pro Travel Sling and a Camera Gear Insert. It marks not only Béis’s first foray into men’s travel gear, but also its first time working with ballistic nylon — a significant departure from its existing offerings.

We got a first look at the collection. Below, everything you need to know.

The Pro Travel Sling
Buy Here : $78
Camera Gear Insert
Buy Here : $68
The Pro Hybrid Carry-On
Buy Here
The Pro Travel Backpack
Buy Here : $178
The Pro Rolling Duffle Check-In
Buy Here : $438

Lindsay Rogers

Lindsay Rogers is the Travel Editor at InsideHook. She covers all things travel — from industry news and travel guides, to hotel openings and luggage reviews.
