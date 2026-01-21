Béis Just Launched a New Men’s Collection. We Got a First Look.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You may not be intimately familiar with Béis — actor Shay Mitchell’s buzzy luggage brand — but it’s nearly impossible you haven’t spotted one of its ubiquitous weekend bags out in the wild at least once. I, for one, own two.

Until now, though, Béis has largely marketed itself toward young women. That changed today, when the brand dropped its first-ever men’s collection: The Pro Collection. The lineup includes the Pro Rolling Duffle Check-In, Pro Rolling Backpack, Pro Travel Backpack, Pro Travel Sling and a Camera Gear Insert. It marks not only Béis’s first foray into men’s travel gear, but also its first time working with ballistic nylon — a significant departure from its existing offerings.

We got a first look at the collection. Below, everything you need to know.

