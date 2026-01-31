Culture > TV

Nate Bargatze Joined Bill Maher to Talk Comedy and Books

Maher also explained why he is not a fan of political pins at award shows

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 31, 2026 1:44 pm EST
Nate Bargatze
Nate Bargatze appeared on this week's "Real Time With Bill Maher."
HBO

Bill Maher has a wide range of guests on Real Time, from military leaders to cultural commentators. Some of the most rewarding segments, though, come when he gets to go deep on a subject near and dear to his heart: comedy itself. A 2023 interview with Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key provided one good example, as all three had plenty to say about the history of sketch comedy.

This week, Nate Bargatze — one of the biggest names in comedy right now — joined Maher for a candid conversation that touched on everything from chain restaurants to Bargatze’s reading habits. Maher began their conversation by discussing the very different personalities that are drawn to stand-up comedy. “You and I, we could not be more different,” Maher said. “You met your wife at Applebee’s.”

As he pointed out, Maher is unmarried. That brought a question to mind: Bargatze asked Maher, “When was the last time you were at Applebee’s?” “Never,” Maher replied. Shortly thereafter, he explained why: “I don’t think it existed when I was poor, and now I’m fucking rich.”

The two men did have some similarities, though: both grew up raised Christian. “I think you took a much harder turn than I did,” Bargatze observed.

Where things got interesting was where the generational divide came up. (Bargatze is 46; Maher is 70.) Bargatze pointed out that when Maher was a young comedian, television was the only path to success; now, there’s more infrastructure to build a larger audience doing stand-up. As someone who was in Kansas City a few years ago and saw the massive crowds Bargatze drew to a pair of arena shows there, I can confirm the accuracy of his comments.

Later in the segment, Bargatze talked about the importance of helping younger comedians develop their skills and careers. It was an interesting position, especially in light of a recent Vulture piece by comedian Chris Gethard about the decline of middle-class jobs in comedy. I’m left with the feeling that both Bargatze and Gethard are approaching the same problem from different ends — but it seems notable that prominent names are addressing it, full stop.

Bargatze also addressed his expansion outside of comedy; he has a game show and a movie set for release soon.  “I’m excited about the movie and the game show,” he said. “But to create something where I have to really wait for the reaction is kind of weird.”

To close out their conversation, Maher brought up a specific piece of Bartgatze’s comedy: his 2023 SNL monologue about not reading. Bargatze admitted that it was something he was working on. “I look at books and I say, ‘Buddy, I want to get in there,’” 

Maher then challenged Bargatze to read Maher’s novel True Story. (He had a copy on hand.) “These words look okay,” Bargatze said. And, shortly thereafter: “You’re going to get me rolling! I’m going to be a book guy.” He wouldn’t be the first comedian in that club.

For the evening’s panel discussion, MSNOW’s Joe Scarborough and former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took to the stage. The overarching theme of their conversation was the current state of the Republican Party. There were some moments of disagreement, including Greene balking at Maher’s description of her as “Liz Cheney 2.0.” But there was more agreement than not over the course of their conversation.

Nate Bargatze’s Charity Bit Ruined the Emmys
Nate Bargatze’s Charity Bit Ruined the Emmys
 The host’s attempt to end the award show on time only made it more boring

Maher closed out the night by addressing awards season, and not winning a Golden Globe. (“I’ll put it with the 33 Emmys I lost. That’s a real number.”) This led him to express his frustration with pins touting the wearer’s politics. (Or, as he phrased it: “ICE, thugs. Pins, stupid.”) This led him to a broader point about celebrities endorsing Democratic politicians and its effectiveness, or lack thereof. The midterm elections are just over nine months away, after all.

Other notable moments from this week’s episode:

  • Maher on expansionist rhetoric: “If America needs to stretch out, you can always go to the Melania movie.”
  • Maher on ICE’s plans: “One place ICE is still going to go? They haven’t changed on this: they’re going to the Super Bowl. Even worse, Kristi Noem is going to the Puppy Bowl.”
  • Maher on the president’s overreach: “He once famously said that he could stay popular if he shot somebody in the middle of Fifth Avenue. Maybe — but not Minnesota.”

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

SNL Golf sketch
Nate Bargatze Showed Off Golf’s Chaotic Side on a New “SNL”
Bill Maher on "Real Time"
“Real Time With Bill Maher” Took in the State of the Nation
Anthony Robustiano: From Social Media Stardom to the Stand-Up Comedy Stage
Anthony Robustiano: From Social Media Stardom to the Stand-Up Comedy Stage
Bill Maher with a tiny Constitution
Bill Maher Addressed Touring Musicians and the Government Shutdown on “Real Time”

Culture
Culture > TV

Recommended

Suggested for you

Sex scenes
In Defense of Movie Sex Scenes
Noah Wyle [third from left] with the season 2 cast of "The Pitt"
Is the Weekly Release Schedule to Blame for the Sophomore Slump of "The Pitt"?
people on the stairs
A Nasty Phone Habit We All Need to Retire This Year
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Airpods Pro 3s to $28 J.Crew Sweaters: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
Campbell's Soup Cans at Narkara
It’s Only January, But This Is Already the Year’s Coolest Cocktail
Musicians Jesse Welles, Dave Matthews, Hilary James and Jeremy Messersmith, all of whom have created protest songs speaking out against ICE
This Machine Melts ICE: The Protest Songs Galvanizing Minneapolis, and Now the Entire Country

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More TV, Right This Way

Nate Bargatze

Nate Bargatze Joined Bill Maher to Talk Comedy and Books

Noah Wyle [third from left] with the season 2 cast of "The Pitt"

Is the Weekly Release Schedule to Blame for the Sophomore Slump of "The Pitt"?

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie in a scene from "Heated Rivalry"

"Heated Rivalry" Is a Surprise (if Unofficial) Hit in Russia

"SNL" One Battle After Another sketch

"SNL" Imagined "One Battle After Another" Action Figures

Explore More TV

Keep Reading

Sam Fragoso, the host of "Talk Easy," who we interviewed for InsideHook's Who's Next series

Sam Fragoso Will Meet You Where You Are

Wyna Liu, a puzzle editor at The New York Times who runs the game Connections

Connections Editor Wyna Liu Can Make or Break Your Day

Johnny Ward, a longtime travel blogger, who now has his own TV show, "Where to Next"

The “Irish Anthony Bourdain” Is Finally Ready for TV. Maybe.

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch